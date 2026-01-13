Introducing the Next Wave of Breakout Stars and Top Newcomers in Oregon Boys High School Basketball
We're now over one month into the high school basketball season in Oregon, and while High School On SI Oregon has all the scores available at the click of a mouse, who has a hand in those scores coming about?
We asked coaches around the state to name the freshman or another varsity newcomer who has made an immediate impact on their team through the first month. Here are some of the players who are leading the next wave of talent to rush through the Beaver State.
Max Ainsworth, fr., Marshfield
Pirates coach Jesse Ainsworth knew that his son could contribute right away for his team, but he couldn't have predicted how much of an impact his 6-2 point guard would have, averaging 23 points and six assists while shooting 56% from the field in December. “The poise he shows on the floor is well beyond his years,” Coach Ainsworth said. “His shooting and free throw percentages have been incredibly high, he plays with great defensive intensity, and he’s willing to hit the floor and make plays for his teammates. Night after night, he's being guarded by opponents’ best defenders, and he continues to respond with confidence and composure.”
Cedar Bedortha, fr., Springfield
The 5-10 guard has steadily seen his playing time increase throughout the preseason, becoming a key bench player for the Millers while averaging five points per game. “He shoots the ball well and has been really adjusting to the physicality of varsity basketball,” said coach Jeremy Young.
Ares Boulware, fr., West Albany
The Bulldogs have been one of the top 5A teams in the state with a group that returned three all-Mid-Willamette Conference selections, but Boulware has cracked the rotation as the 6-0 guard shot 55.6% from the field (including 37.5% from 3-point range) and averaged five points and two charges taken over the first month of the season. “Ares is a shifty ballhandler, great passer and tenacious defender that has contributed in some big wins,” said coach Drew Halvorson.
Madison Bradshaw, jr., Churchill
The 6-5 forward moved up from the JV squad this winter to become a key contributor to the Lancers’ 6-5 start, averaging 10 points and seven rebounds per game.
London Butler, soph., Sprague
The 6-4 wing was on the JV squad last season and at the end of the Olympians bench during summer league but has transformed himself into a starter and team captain this winter averaging seven points and four rebounds in 21 minutes per game. “He has an amazing work ethic and has been one of the most coachable players on the team,” said coach Tyler Lewis.
Abraham Cogan, fr., Grant
The 6-6 wing is one of several newcomers who’ve helped the Generals weather the departure of several key players from a year ago, coming back from an injury that cost him two games early in the season to average nine points and seven rebounds. “Abraham is one of the most athletic players in the state,” said coach Sean Brownhill. “He is a starter who brings skill, athleticism and energy to the group. He has contributed to winning right away when he got healthy.”
Jonah Corbus, soph., Tillamook
Corbus started the year on the JV team, but the 6-1 wing earned a callup to the varsity early on and has made the most of it, coming off the bench and scoring a career-high eight points as the Cheesemakers handed Molalla its first loss of the season on Jan. 6. “He got his chance to show what he can do and is not a mainstay and a part of our regular rotation,” said coach Chris Lee. “He spearheads our zone defense and is a huge spark coming off of the bench. He's very coachable and gets better every game.”
Judah Dresser, jr., Sherwood
Dresser spent the offseason dedicating himself to the weight room to prepare for the challenge of moving up from the JV squad this winter, and the work paid off as the 6-2 guard has become one of the Bowmen’s top scorers at 11 ppg heading into Pacific Conference play. “Judah has started every game for us this year and developed into a reliable scorer and primary perimeter defender,” coach Rahim Tufts said.
Grant Dunn, jr., Hood River Valley
The 6-5 wing has emerged this winter for the Eagles, averaging 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds.
Leo Filipe, soph., Thurston
The 6-5 post, the son of former University of Oregon football standout Victor Filipe, was a 5A all-state second-team defensive end in the fall who has made the most of being thrust into a starting role on the hardwood due to injuries to several key players, averaging 12 points, five rebounds and two assists in 11 games.
Cooper Gagnon, jr., Hidden Valley
The 6-2 guard was a JV swing player last year for the Mustangs when they won 16 games — their most in nine seasons — and coach Jordan Kasler noted how “Cooper has improved his game exponentially from his sophomore to junior season,” becoming the team’s lead guard and captain while averaging 18.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.3 assists.
Broden Gates, soph., Estacada
Gates entered this season with a total of four minutes of varsity experience under his belt, but the 5-11 guard led the Rangers in rebounds (6.4), assists (three, with a 1.27 assist-to-turnover ratio), steals (2.9) and deflections (4.2) while averaging 12.5 points in December. “Broden has had to grow up quickly this season,” said coach Travis McFarland. “Coming in with virtually no varsity experience, he was thrown into a significant leadership role as our primary ballhandler and has logged the most minutes in the program. He plays with great energy and is incredibly coachable.”
Wyatt Goodan, soph., Lakeview
The Honkers are off to an 11-0 start — already matching their most wins in a season since 2021-22 — with their 6-0 wing leading the way, averaging 16 points, four rebounds and four steals in just 19 minutes per game off the bench, shooting 42.9% from 3-point range. “Wyatt is a gym rat who spends as much time in the gym as we can keep the gym open,” said coach Wes Davies. “He's made tremendous improvements in his shot, ballhandling, and especially his defense. He would be starting for us, but he’s so versatile that I like him coming off the bench because he can fill any need we see early in games.”
Andrew Haas, sr., Cleveland
Warriors coach Sam Glasgow asked the 6-8 post to take on a bigger role this year following the graduation of a pair of all-PIL selections. Haas has delivered seven double-doubles in their first 10 games, including a 39-point, 15-rebound performance in an 83-65 victory over Sprague, and averaged 23 points and 11 boards during that stretch.
Judah Hardt, fr., Southridge
The 6-7 post has gradually seen his role increase as the season has gone along, with a 10-point, five-rebound performance against Oregon City at the Les Schwab Invitational one of his best performances as he averaged 3.5 points and three rebounds in December. “Judah is a key player for our team,” said Skyhawks coach Phil Vesel. “He can guard all five positions, provides rim protection, and is improving his offensive game. Every day in practice, he gets better, and because of that, his minutes continue to grow.”
Loke Hayes, fr., Bend
The 6-1 forward has the rare distinction of becoming just the second freshman in Lava Bears coach Ted Aubin’s 16 seasons (including stops at Vernonia, Burns and Reynolds) to make the varsity roster, and Hayes has made the most of it, averaging eight points while shooting 39% from 3-point range. His early success shouldn’t come as a huge surprise — his grandfather, Don, coached the Lava Bears to 253 wins over 23 seasons, while dad Tyler is the school’s career scoring leader (1,603 points from 1999-2002). “I didn't anticipate Loke would be contributing at the varsity level, but he is the best shooter I've ever coached, and when he showed he could defend at the varsity level, it was a no-brainer to give him the opportunity,” Aubin said.
Ty'velle Hill, fr., Roosevelt
Hill’s older brother, Terrence Hill, led the Roughriders to the 6A final in 2024 before heading to Virginia Commonwealth. Now, the 5-11 point guard is carving a niche for himself among True North fans, stuffing the stat sheet with 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals per game. “Ty’velle is a relentless defender who can score on all three levels and has advanced playmaking ability,” said assistant coach Ben Teese.
Landon Hinshaw, jr., Douglas
The 6-5 post played JV last year for the Trojans but developed over the summer into a double-double machine, averaging 14 points and 13 rebounds while hitting 80% from the free-throw line. “He made the move to the starting lineup this season and has proven to be one of our most important players,” said coach Bid Van Loon.
Jubal Hoisington, jr., Pendleton
The 6-3 wing has gone from being a JV swing player who played about five minutes per game on the varsity a year ago into a stalwart in the starting lineup this winter, averaging 16 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in December.
Austin Imhoff, jr., Trinity Lutheran
The Saints are closing in on a fifth 20-win season in eight years, with their 6-7 center emerging this year to average a double-double (14.9 points, 12.1 rebounds) to go with 1.8 steals, 1.6 assists and a block per game. “Austin saw very little varsity time last year, but through hard work and growing as a leader, he's a force to be reckoned with this year,” said coach Kyle Gilbert.
Cole Jackson, fr., Pleasant Hill
Jackson is a member of the Fab 5, the nickname the Pleasant Hill community has given to a group of five freshmen (also including TJ Berry, Jarren Mayernik, Isaac Johnson and Luke Melvin) who are the future of the program, with all but Johnson already playing varsity. Jackson, a 6-3 guard, was 10-for-10 from the field and scored 21 points in a recent win over Toledo that moved the Billies to 10-3. “Cole can shoot, dribble and finish around the rim,” said his coach and father, Luke, a former University of Oregon standout who played in the NBA for four seasons. “We are a very competitive team, so for the freshmen to be on varsity and contributing meaningful minutes is impressive, and I'm excited for the current team as well as the future as they continue to grow and mature as players and young men.”
John Lee, soph., Jefferson
The 5-10 point guard is one of the youngsters who Democrats coach Robert Smaller is counting upon to lead a turnaround. Lee is currently averaging six points, four rebounds and three assists per game while leading the team in assist-to-turnover ratio.
Daniyal Lewis, soph., Lakeridge
Lewis has gone from JV starter a year ago to playing a major role on the Pacers varsity this year, with the 6-2 forward averaging 10.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists with nearly a block a game in the first month of the season.
Hank Lomber, jr., and Garrett Frank, jr., Valley Catholic
Lomber and Frank were role players on last year’s Valiants team that placed third at the 3A state tournament, but both have taken on substantial roles this winter, with Lomber averaging a team-high 23.8 ppg (almost 17 points more than a year ago, twice scoring a career-high 32) while shooting 91.2% from the foul line and leading the team in rebounds and blocked shots, and Frank also boosting his scoring average by double-digits to 16.4 ppg and leading the team in steals and dunks.
Gabe Lyatuu, soph., South Salem
The 5-9 guard moved up from the JV this season and averaged 8.6 points in December, teaming with 6-1 freshman guard Aiden Rodriguez (5.3 ppg) to provide quality minutes in the Saxons rotation.
Geno Marzano, sr., Sheldon
The 6-0 guard is a late bloomer in the Irish program, going from full-time JV player a year ago into the team’s sixth man this winter, averaging nine points and four rebounds while shooting 38% from 3-point range and 66% inside the arc. “He put a lot of effort over the summer in the gym and in the weight room and has become a valuable part of this season’s varsity team,” said coach Brian Bancato.
Jonah Mason, soph., Wilsonville
Mason has grown six inches since arriving at Wilsonville a year ago, with the 6-7 wing becoming a part-time starter for the Wildcats this season. Coach Chris Roche touts his ability to play inside and out, as Mason is shooting 51% from the field while averaging 7.5 ppg.
Isaiah McFarlane, fr., St. Mary’s (Medford)
The 5-11 guard exceeded Crusaders coach Luke Decoste’s expectations for his freshman, averaging 7.4 points — including a career-high 17 in a Jan. 6 win over South Umpqua — with a 56.9% eFG%. “He’s contributed on and off the court, especially with the injuries and illness we’ve been dealing with,” Decoste said. “He’s stepped up on both ends of the floor, and his maturity is helping shape and strengthen our program’s culture.”
Zane Merickel, fr., Mountain View
Merickel started the season swinging between JV and varsity but quickly graduated into a bigger role on the main squad, with Cougars coach Ryan Doty anticipating him eventually taking over as the program’s starting point guard next year. “He’s earning a bigger role with the varsity group each game and does an excellent job controlling the tempo,” Doty said. “He is gifted as both a scorer and a distributor.”
Njenga Mungai, sr., Beaverton
Mungai missed his sophomore season after tearing an ACL and was a solid player upon his return, but the Beavers point guard has taken a big jump this season, averaging 18 points while shooting 40% from 3-point range to go with 2.5 rebounds and two assists, netting an offer from Linfield. “He had a huge offseason, and he has finally grown into his body and is fully healthy,” said coach Andrew Vancil.
Victor Norris III, fr., Parkrose
The Broncos have benefited from the introduction of several transfers into the program this winter, but they also added this 6-3 guard who has started from Day 1 and averages 15 points, seven assists and four steals for a team that sits No. 3 in the most recent High School On SI Oregon Top 25 rankings.
Jakai Pippa-White, soph., Gresham
The 6-2 guard was a swing player for the Gophers as a freshman, missing several weeks after breaking a finger. However, the younger brother of two-time all-state selection Esyah Pippa-White has become the team’s utility player this winter, valued for his versatility while averaging nine points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. “Jakai has been the anchor on defense with his lanky frame and ability to get steals and ball deflections,” said coach Cliff White. “He’s a player you don't need to run plays for but he creates his own offense by playing extremely hard on the defensive end which leads to his offense. He also jumps out of the gym and has had some impressive dunks.”
Jordan Smith, fr., Reynolds
The 6-4 combo guard is Prep Hoops Oregon's top-rated recruit in the class of 2029, helping the Raiders get off to a 7-4 start — matching their win total for the past three years combined — and averaging 31.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, four assists and two steals and scoring 55 points in a Jan. 2 win over Roseburg. “This kid could score from anywhere on the floor,” said coach Jeremy Smith. “He's very explosive and athletic with a pure shot from the outside and a wingspan that disrupts any player that's trying to have their way in his area.”
Gabe Taylor, fr., Summit
The Storm have a veteran roster vying to reach a fifth consecutive state final and add a second title to the 5A championship in 2024, but the one underclassman in the rotation is this 6-10 post who coach Joe Wells called “an extremely skilled player who is willing to do the dirty work, like dive on the floor and sacrifice to make the winning play. We are excited for his future, and the work he puts in will make him a very tough player in the near future.”
Evan Thompson, soph., Caldera
Thompson started for the Wolfpack JV team last year but didn’t play any varsity ball until this winter, which he started as a reserve before entering the starting lineup in mid-December. He averaged nine points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists before becoming a starter, after which he boosted his scoring average to 14 ppg. “He is one of our best on-ball defenders, best 3-point shooters, and is leading the team in steals,” said coach Evan Dougherty. “We expected that he would find his way on the court this season due to his athleticism and work ethic, but we didn't know he would make it into our starting lineup this quickly.”
Finn VandenBos, soph., Lebanon
VandenBos led the Warriors JV in scoring as a freshman, prompting a promotion to the varsity this year, where the 6-1 guard starts alongside four seniors and averages 10 points and 1.3 steals while shooting 41% from 3-point range. “He has fit in nicely with games of 15 and 17 points while adjusting to the speed of varsity basketball,” said coach Casey VandenBos. “He has become a reliable spot-up shooter, while providing a high IQ in a variety of situations.”
Isaac Williamson, fr., Oakland
The Oakers are well on their way to a fourth consecutive 20-win season under longtime coach Jeff Clark, and Williamson (a 5-9 guard) has played a critical role as the first player off the bench, averaging six points, five rebounds and two assists. “Isaac is a very athletic, strong, quick guard who is physical and works very hard on the floor,” Clark said. “He has put a lot of time into his game, working on his shot and his ballhandling, and it shows on a daily basis.”
Branson Young, soph., Grants Pass
The 6-3 forward was a JV stalwart as a freshman who Cavemen coach Nate Olson thought could be part of his rotation this winter, but he’s gotten much more from Young, who’s averaging 9.4 points (third on the team) and 4.5 rebounds (second) as a starter. “He plays with a ton of energy and effort that is tough to match by our opposition,” Olson said.
Uriah Yustat, jr., Crook County
The Cowboys are the lone 5A unbeaten remaining after the first month of the season, and Yustat — a 5-11 guard who averaged 8.2 points while shooting 34% from deep — has played a big role. “Uriah has put in a lot of offseason work to work his way into our rotation,” said coach Jason Mumm. “We ask him to defend and shoot at a high level night in and night out.”