Live score updates: De La Salle at Stockton St. Mary's in California high school football
De La Salle High School's football team has taken a page from yesteryear in the early going of the 2024 season and hope to rewrite some history on Friday night.
The Spartans, the No. 5 team in the SBLive California Top 25 rankings, travel to upstart Stockton St. Mary's (2-1) in one of the bigger matchups in Northern California.
De La Salle has outscored three quality opponents in the early going, 123-29, and now face a Rams team that beat the Spartans 43-35 the last time they faced in Stockton in 2022.
While De La Salle offers plenty of game breakers in quarterback Toa Faavae and a host of running backs, including Dominic Kelley, Derrick Blanche Jr., Jaden Jefferson and Duece Jones-Drew, will try to contend with one of the top pass-catching duos in Northern California, in top prospects junior Kenneth Moore II and sophomore Osante Gayles.
Since 2010, the teams have met nine times with De La Salle winning eight, including last season's 24-10 game in Concord.
2ND QUARTER
1ST QUARTER
DE LA SALLE TOUCHDOWN! Derrick Blanche Jr. 6-yard TD run. 2:04. De La Salle 14, St. Mary's 7.
ST. MARY'S ANSWERS! Landon McClendon Jr. 1-yard run TD. St. Mary's 7, De La Salle 7.
DE LA SALLE TOUCHDOWN! Opening kickoff. Lightning bolt Jaden Jefferson with 93-yard touchdown. De La Salle 7, St. Mary's 0.
