High School

Top 25 California high school football rankings (9/16/2024)

Top-ranked Mater Dei gets defensive in 38-7 win over Hawaii power Kahuku; Second-ranked St. John Bosco makes first trip to Northern California a smashing success with convincing win over No. 16 Serra

Mitch Stephens

St. John Bosco sophomore Maliq Allen on way to a 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter in 56-16 nonleague win at Serra on 9/14/2024
St. John Bosco sophomore Maliq Allen on way to a 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter in 56-16 nonleague win at Serra on 9/14/2024 / Photo: Dennis Lee

Mater Dei, the nation's No. 1 team, pulled off what St. John Bosco couldn't do last year — take a trip to Hawaii in the middle of the season and beat The Island's No. 1 team Kahuku.

Last season. Bosco, then the nation's No. 1 team, lost a Week 4 game at Kahuku, 30-23. And though the Braves stunned then No. 1 Mater Dei 28-0 three weeks later, they lost a rematch to the Monarchs for the CIF Southern Section Division I championship, 35-7.

On Saturday, Mater Dei held the three-time defending Hawaii Open Division champions to minus-10 yards rushing in a 38-7 win. Tomuhini Topui had a 50-yard interception return for score and Abdull Sanders Jr. added another pick-6 as the Monarchs remained firmly on top of the national and California rankings. Dash Beierly led the offense with two touchdowns.

Meanwile, No. 2 St. John Bosco showed off its big-play prowess with three touchdown plays over 60 yards in a 56-16 win at previous No. 16 San Mateo Serra. Matai Fuiava thew three first-half touchdowns, Maliq Allen scored on a 62-yard TD sprint and freshman Darren Tubbs had two TD catches.

CALIFORNIA WEEK 3 FOOTBALL SCORES

SCORES BY DAYS: Thursday | Friday | Saturday

SCORES BY SECTIONS: San Diego | Southern | LA City | Central | Central Coast | San Francisco | Oakland | North Coast | Sac-Joaquin | Northern

FOOTBALL HEADLINES OF THE WEEK

CALIFORNIA TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS (9/16/2024)

1. Mater Dei (3-0)

Mater Dei’s Kayden Dixon-Wyatt catches a pass and eludes a Bishop Gorman defender on Friday, September 6, 2024.
Mater Dei’s Kayden Dixon-Wyatt catches a pass and eludes a Bishop Gorman defender on Friday, September 6, 2024. / Heston Quan

Previous rank: 1
Last week results: Beat Kahuku, 38-7
Next: Friday vs. St. Frances Academy (Md.)

2. St. John Bosco (4-0)

Football photo
St. John Bosco receiver Carson Clark had one of four touchdown catches for the Braves in a 56-17 win over Serra on 9/14/2024 / Photo: DennIs Lee

Previous rank: 2
Last week results: Beat San Mateo Serra, 56-16
Next: Friday vs. Pittsburg

3. Mission Viejo (3-0)

de-la-salle-vs-mission-viejo-cif-state-d1-aa-december-8-2023-photo-joe-bergman86.jpg
Mission Viejo's Phillip Bell tries to shed a De La Salle defender during the 2023 CIF D1-AA state title game / Joe Bergman

Previous rank: 3
Last week results: Beat Highland, 63-6
Next: Friday vs. Basha (Ariz.)

4. JSerra Catholic (4-0)

Previous rank: 4
Last week results: Beat San Diego Lincoln, 28-19
Next: Friday at Damien

5. De La Salle (3-0)

Football photo
De La Salle 4-star defensive lineman and University of Oregon commit Matt Johnson (56) was a menace all night. He had a second-half sack in the Spartans' 39-10 win over Serra. / Photo: Dennis Lee

Previous rank: 6
Last week results: Beat Mountain View Saint Francis, 42-7
Next: Friday at Stockton St. Mary's

6. Santa Margarita (3-1)

Previous rank: 8
Last week results: Beat Oaks Christian, 37-17
Next: Friday at Leuzinger

7. Orange Lutheran (3-1)

Previous rank: 5
Last week results: Lost to Bishop Gorman, 55-28
Next: Satureday at Sierra Canyon

8. Pittsburg (3-0)

Previous rank: 7
Last week results: Beat Archbishop Riordan, 56-42
Next: Friday at St. John Bosco

9. Sierra Canyon (2-2)

Previous rank: 9
Last week results: Bye
Next: Friday vs. Orange Lutheran

10. Corona Centennial (2-2)

Corona Centennial takes the field against Mater Dei in season opener on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
Corona Centennial takes the field against Mater Dei in season opener on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. / Greg Stein

Previous rank: 10
Last week results: Beat Highland (Utah) Lone Peak, 49-35
Next: Saturday at Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty

11. Servite (4-0)

Previous rank: 11
Last week results: Beat Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 38-17
Next: Sept. 27 vs. St. Paul

12. Gardena Serra (2-1)

Previous rank: 12
Last week results: Bye
Next: Thursday at Oaks Christian

13. Chaparral (4-0)

Previous rank: 13
Last week results: Beat Temecula Valley, 56-2
Next: Friday at Great Oak

14. Folsom (2-1)

Ryder Lyons, Folsom
What makes Ryder Lyons so effective is that he's equally good in or at of the pocket, as he displayed Friday in a 63-20 opening game win of the 2024 season in Folsom. / Photo: Ralph Thompson

Previous rank: 13
Last week results: Beat Turlick, 56-14
Next: Friday vs. Rocklin

15. San Diego Lincoln (2-2)

Previous rank: 15
Last week results: Lost to JSerra Catholic, 28-19
Next: Sept. 27 at Grant Union-Sacramento

16. Murrieta Valley (2-1)

Previous rank: 18
Last week results: Beat Murrieta Mesa, 42-0
Next: Thursday at King

17. Newbury Park (4-0)

Previous rank: 20
Last week results: Beat St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 44-14
Next: Sept. 26 at Ventura

18. Cathedral (4-0)

Previous rank: HM
Last week results: Beat Chaminade, 35-14
Next: Friday vs. Narbonne

19. Oak Hills (4-0)

Previous rank: 21
Last week results: Beat Beaumont, 28-19
Next: Friday vs. St. Bonaventure

20. Los Alamitos (3-1)

Previous rank: 23
Last week results: Beat St. Paul, 38-14
Next: Friday at Clovis North

21. San Mateo Serra (1-2)

Photo
Bosco offensive lineman Adrian Tavui (left) squares off with Serra's Quinn Seeberan. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff

Previous rank: 16
Last week results: Lost to St. John Bosco, 56-16
Next: Sept. 27 at St. Ignatius

22. Central (4-0)

Previous rank: 22
Last week results: Beat Stockton Edison, 42-26
Next: Friday vs. Bakersfield Liberty

23. San Clemente (2-2)

Previous rank: HM
Last week results: Beat Corona del Mary, 28-0
Next: Friday vs. Chino Hills

24. Clovis East (4-0)

Previous rank: HM
Last week results: Beat Grant Union, 59-45
Next: Friday at Lemoore

25. Rocklin (3-0)

Previous rank: 25
Last week results: Bye
Next: Friday at Folsom


HONORABLE MENTION: Clovis North (3-1), Damien (3-0), Downey (4-0), Inglewood (4-0), Leuzinger (3-0), Millikan (2-2), Oaks Christian (2-2), Pacifica Oxnard (3-1), San Ramon Valley (3-0), St. Bonaventure (3-0), Upland (2-1), Vista Murrieta (3-1), Yorba Linda (4-0).


Published |Modified
Mitch Stephens

MITCH STEPHENS

Home/California