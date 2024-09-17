Top 25 California high school football rankings (9/16/2024)
Mater Dei, the nation's No. 1 team, pulled off what St. John Bosco couldn't do last year — take a trip to Hawaii in the middle of the season and beat The Island's No. 1 team Kahuku.
Last season. Bosco, then the nation's No. 1 team, lost a Week 4 game at Kahuku, 30-23. And though the Braves stunned then No. 1 Mater Dei 28-0 three weeks later, they lost a rematch to the Monarchs for the CIF Southern Section Division I championship, 35-7.
On Saturday, Mater Dei held the three-time defending Hawaii Open Division champions to minus-10 yards rushing in a 38-7 win. Tomuhini Topui had a 50-yard interception return for score and Abdull Sanders Jr. added another pick-6 as the Monarchs remained firmly on top of the national and California rankings. Dash Beierly led the offense with two touchdowns.
Meanwile, No. 2 St. John Bosco showed off its big-play prowess with three touchdown plays over 60 yards in a 56-16 win at previous No. 16 San Mateo Serra. Matai Fuiava thew three first-half touchdowns, Maliq Allen scored on a 62-yard TD sprint and freshman Darren Tubbs had two TD catches.
CALIFORNIA TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS (9/16/2024)
1. Mater Dei (3-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week results: Beat Kahuku, 38-7
Next: Friday vs. St. Frances Academy (Md.)
2. St. John Bosco (4-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week results: Beat San Mateo Serra, 56-16
Next: Friday vs. Pittsburg
3. Mission Viejo (3-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week results: Beat Highland, 63-6
Next: Friday vs. Basha (Ariz.)
4. JSerra Catholic (4-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week results: Beat San Diego Lincoln, 28-19
Next: Friday at Damien
5. De La Salle (3-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week results: Beat Mountain View Saint Francis, 42-7
Next: Friday at Stockton St. Mary's
6. Santa Margarita (3-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week results: Beat Oaks Christian, 37-17
Next: Friday at Leuzinger
7. Orange Lutheran (3-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week results: Lost to Bishop Gorman, 55-28
Next: Satureday at Sierra Canyon
8. Pittsburg (3-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week results: Beat Archbishop Riordan, 56-42
Next: Friday at St. John Bosco
9. Sierra Canyon (2-2)
Previous rank: 9
Last week results: Bye
Next: Friday vs. Orange Lutheran
10. Corona Centennial (2-2)
Previous rank: 10
Last week results: Beat Highland (Utah) Lone Peak, 49-35
Next: Saturday at Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty
11. Servite (4-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week results: Beat Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 38-17
Next: Sept. 27 vs. St. Paul
12. Gardena Serra (2-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week results: Bye
Next: Thursday at Oaks Christian
13. Chaparral (4-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week results: Beat Temecula Valley, 56-2
Next: Friday at Great Oak
14. Folsom (2-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week results: Beat Turlick, 56-14
Next: Friday vs. Rocklin
15. San Diego Lincoln (2-2)
Previous rank: 15
Last week results: Lost to JSerra Catholic, 28-19
Next: Sept. 27 at Grant Union-Sacramento
16. Murrieta Valley (2-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week results: Beat Murrieta Mesa, 42-0
Next: Thursday at King
17. Newbury Park (4-0)
Previous rank: 20
Last week results: Beat St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 44-14
Next: Sept. 26 at Ventura
18. Cathedral (4-0)
Previous rank: HM
Last week results: Beat Chaminade, 35-14
Next: Friday vs. Narbonne
19. Oak Hills (4-0)
Previous rank: 21
Last week results: Beat Beaumont, 28-19
Next: Friday vs. St. Bonaventure
20. Los Alamitos (3-1)
Previous rank: 23
Last week results: Beat St. Paul, 38-14
Next: Friday at Clovis North
21. San Mateo Serra (1-2)
Previous rank: 16
Last week results: Lost to St. John Bosco, 56-16
Next: Sept. 27 at St. Ignatius
22. Central (4-0)
Previous rank: 22
Last week results: Beat Stockton Edison, 42-26
Next: Friday vs. Bakersfield Liberty
23. San Clemente (2-2)
Previous rank: HM
Last week results: Beat Corona del Mary, 28-0
Next: Friday vs. Chino Hills
24. Clovis East (4-0)
Previous rank: HM
Last week results: Beat Grant Union, 59-45
Next: Friday at Lemoore
25. Rocklin (3-0)
Previous rank: 25
Last week results: Bye
Next: Friday at Folsom
HONORABLE MENTION: Clovis North (3-1), Damien (3-0), Downey (4-0), Inglewood (4-0), Leuzinger (3-0), Millikan (2-2), Oaks Christian (2-2), Pacifica Oxnard (3-1), San Ramon Valley (3-0), St. Bonaventure (3-0), Upland (2-1), Vista Murrieta (3-1), Yorba Linda (4-0).