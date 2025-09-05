4 Takeaways From Opening Night of Louisiana High School Football
Here are four takeaways from the opening night of Louisiana high school football:
1. Courville Era Off to a Great Start
Michael Courville looked like an old pro in his debut as a head coach. Teurlings Catholic scored on five of its first six possessions in a 48-12 win over Opelousas, which also has a new coach in Harry Coleman. Courville's experiment at tight end was a hit as quarterback Alex Munoz found 6-foot-3 A.J. Price on four completions for 88 yards and a touchdown, according to Kevin Foote of The Acadiana Advocate. Last year, Price was a quarterback.
The Rebels' offense was rolling, rushing for nearly 300 yards while Munoz accounted for 171 yards and three TDs through the air. Andrew Viator caught two passes for 71 yards and two scores. Senior Cason Evans rushed for 71 yards on eight attempts with two touchdowns. Teurlings Catholic was No. 8 in Class 4A in the Louisiana Sportsline preseason rankings.
2. Neville Nips Evangel Christian
The Tigers got two late stops to clinch another one-point win over Evangel Christian. Two years ago, Neville won the matchup in overtime 30-29. Coach Mike Collins' Tigers, who overcame a 14-0 deficit, got a tackle for loss from UL Ragin' Cajuns' commit Jayden Reed on a two-point conversion to preserve a 33-32 lead in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles had a last-second field goal attempt blocked. Kaden Jones returned a punt 55 yards to put Neville ahead 33-26.
Jamarion Roberson and Jarvis Blackston combined for four rushing scores for the Tigers, while junior quarterback Parker Robinson passed for 247 yards, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Evangel QB Peyton Houston threw for 210 and rushed for 56 yards. Neville came into the game No. 4 in Class 5A. Evangel was just outside the top 10 (No. 12). This was the only Thursday game of the five Week 1 contests previewed by Louisiana High School On SI.
3. "Fire and Ice" Propel University Lab
The Cubs, who are No. 1 in Class 3A (Louisiana Sportsline), took out the frustration from a long offseason on Class 5A Woodlawn-Baton Rouge. Running backs Sage Ingram and Corbin Odell, dubbed "Fire and Ice" by Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate, combined for 31 carries, 211 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-8 win. U-High was expected to challenge for a state title last year but wasn't eligible to participate in the playoffs.
4. Westgate Rallies on the Road
Playing at Welsh High School, the Westgate Tigers came back from a 12-8 deficit to beat Lake Charles College Prep, 28-12. Defensive back Aryo Fleming returned an interception for a score for a 14-12 halftime lead. Sophomore Caemon Crockem ran for 137 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown.
Junior Joshua John, who totaled over 150 yards receiving with three TDs in the scrimmage vs. Carencro, scored a special teams touchdown and averaged 48 yards per kick return and gained 39 yards on three punt returns. John also had a 24-yard catch and accounted for one of the Tigers' five interceptions. John Dauterive picked off two passes and Makai Wells had an interception. Trandin Benjmain ran for a score and led the Tigers with 10 tackles. Sophomore Chance Archangel, the state's second-ranked player per Rivals, had six stops and set the Blazers back 17 yards with tackles for loss. LCCP quarterback Dylen Vital was 17-of-41 passing for 256 yards and two TDs. Westgate held LCCP to 98 yards rushing, per statistician Aaron Comeaux.
