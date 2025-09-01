Week 1 Games to Watch, Preview & Predictions for Louisiana High School Football
The regular season has arrived for high school football in Louisiana. Below we take a look at five intriguing Week 1 games and predict the winner.
Catholic-New Iberia at Vermilion Catholic
This showdown of preseason ranked teams (Catholic NI at No. 20, Vermilion Catholic at No. 25) is also a matchup of defending state champs. Last year, the Panthers' only loss was to Vermilion Catholic, which graduated quarterback Jonathan Dartez. Both squads have high expectations for new starting signal-callers: Xander LaBauve moves from defensive end to QB, replacing Luke Landry for the Panthers. William Simon is the Eagles' signal-caller.
Panthers senior defensive back Layton Mitchell continued to turn heads at the preseason jamboree at St. Edmund, taking an interception 70 yards for a touchdown and making a nifty catch from LaBauve in a 16-0 win over Opelousas Catholic. Senior running back Owen Morris ran for a score and repeatedly gashed the Vikings' front seven behind the Panthers' huge offensive line which includes 6-foot-7 tight end Jacob Minvielle.
Catholic coach Matthew Desormeaux has never beaten Vermilion Catholic. Is this the year: Pick Catholic New Iberia
Ruston at Acadiana
The Bearcats make the drive from north Louisiana in a battle of top 10 teams (Ruston No. 6, Acadiana No. 8). Last year, Ruston jumped out to a 14-0 lead and hung on to win at home, 35-27. The Bearcats fell behind Neville in the jamboree, 10-0, but rallied to win behind a keeper from QB Sam Hartwell and a 50-yard pass to 6-foot-2 receiver Josiah Morgan. Sophomore Dalen Powell ran for 150 yards and two TDs in a scrimmage win over Byrd, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader.
Meanwhile, Acadiana looked sharp against old district rival Comeaux in the jamboree at the Spartans' stadium, rolling to a 36-0 lead at the half with a running clock after intermission. Taveian Landry had a pick-six on the first play from scrimmage. Dion Simon, Keyon Ledet, Troy Kennerson and Collin DiBetta punctured Comeaux's defense for substantial running yardage. Pick: Acadiana
Archbishop Rummel at Lafayette Christian
The Raiders and Knights played in a thriller in the Superdome last year with the Raiders winning 42-35 behind Norman Taylor's four rushing touchdowns. Taylor graduated, which will thrust Coryan Hawkins into the primary ballcarrier role for the Raiders, who also graduated QB Generald Buggage. Rummel shut out St. Paul's in the jamboree, 7-0. Hawkins (5-10, 195) will benefit from the blocking of 6-foot-6, 335-pound offensive lineman Raymond Hughes (No. 7 ranked sophomore in Louisiana by Prep Redzone Louisiana.
Lafayette Christian, which is ranked No. 14 (No. 1 in Class 2A), pounded Class 4A Vandebilt Catholic in its jamboree, 26-7. The Knights have a scary offense with dual-threat quarterback Braylon Walker, two long deep threats at receiver in Brayden Allen and Draylon August, and herald tailback prospect Caiden Bellard. Walker threw for 310 yards (127 to Walker) and had a hand in all five of his team's scores last year. Pick: Lafayette Christian
John Curtis Christian at Cathedral (California)
This interstate matchup that will be played in California lost some luster when Cathedral fell to 1-1 after a 52-31 loss to Beaumont. John Curtis ripped East Jefferson, 36-3, piling up all of its points in the first half behind 11 different rushers. Jacobi Boudreaux, who had a TD per Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate, reached the end zone three times in the scrimmage vs. St. Paul's. If Cathedral isn't accustomed to facing a similar run-heavy offense, the Patriots could feast on ball control in their longest road trip ever. Pick: John Curtis
Evangel Christian at Neville
Neville ranked No. 4, Evangel Christian No. 21 in the preseason. The Tigers took a 10-0 lead before falling to Ruston in the jamboree, 14-10. Quarterback Parker Robinson threw a touchdown pass to Zeland Young. The Eagles, meanwhile, got past West Monroe by a score of 27-20. This game features two top 2027 quarterbacks in Robinson and Evangel's Peyton Houston. Pick: Neville (Tigers' secondary makes a late stop).
