Acadiana Star Travis Gallien Ruled Ineligible by LHSAA, Family Launches Legal Fight
Travis Gallien was preparing for a sensational senior high school football season until the Louisiana High School Athletic Assocation dropped a bomb of bad news on the receiver/defensive end from Acadiana High in Scott, located just west of Lafayette.
After sitting out his junior season, Gallien was expected to be a key starter for the Wreckin' Rams. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder played as a sophomore at Teurlings Catholic and started as a freshman on the Rebels' varsity basketball team.
Lafayette attorney Damon Flugence, who is also known as "the Commissioner," broke the news about Gallien on his Facebook page, which has over 18,000 followers, posting "Someone called the LHSAA to investigate (Gallien's) eligibility...Who would do such a thing?"
Gallien's father, Travis Gallien Sr., started a GoFundMe today to raise money for the "Stand with Travis: Senior Year Legal Fund." By mid-afternoon, the account had raised $645 of an $8,000 goal with seven donations.
Gallien Sr. wrote: "Unfortunately, the LHSAA has ruled him ineligible to play sports for his senior year. The decision has been devastating for Travis...We believe this decision is unfair, and we are doing everything in our power to fight it."
It's been common knowledge for months that Gallien would finish his senior year at Acadiana High. Last year, he transferred from Teurlings Catholic to Lafayette Renaissance and sat out of sports. Last week, Gallien wasn't spotted on the field for the Rams' 36-0 preseason jamboree win over Comeaux.
His younger brother, sophomore Tavion Gallien, played basketball last year for Lafayette Renaissance and also transferred to Acadiana. No word has surfaced regarding his eligibility.
In 2018, quarterback Andrew Robison's family sued the LHSAA after he was deemed ineligible following a transfer from Vandebilt Catholic to Hahnville. Robison was granted a temporary restraining order that would have allowed him to play, but Hahnville held him out until an arbitrator ruled against the LHSAA in Week 10.
Acadiana, which debuted at No. 8 in the Louisiana High School On SI top 25 preseason rankings, is set to kick off its 2025 season on Friday at home against No. 6 Ruston High.
The LHSAA doesn't comment on eligibility rulings. Gallien Sr. said he moved his family into Acadiana's attendance zone, but the LHSAA ruled the move was "for athletic purposes." Gallien disagreed, noting that Acadiana (a veer option team) doesn't fit his son's style of play as a receiver.
