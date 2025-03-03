Arcadia vs. White Castle: Live score, updates of Louisiana (LHSAA) girls basketball Division IV semifinal
The second semifinal game Monday at the LHSAA girls basketball "Marsh Madness" state tournament features defending Division IV nonselect champion No. 2 Arcadia (27-4) versus No. 3 White Castle (25-9).
Tipoff is set for 2:45 p.m. at the University Center on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
Pregame
Arcadia, which reached the tournament with wins over No. 15 Delhi (56-12) and No. 7 Oberlin (74-34), graduated only two seniors from last season's team that defeated Oakdale for the title. The Hornets remain an underclass-laden squad with only one senior, Jayla Mendenhall (averaging eight points, five rebounds). Sophomore DeAsia Alexander averages 16 points and eight boards. Sophomore Arianna Williams also scores in double digits (10 points per game).
White Castle, which downed No. 14 Montgomery (73-37) and No. 6 Logansport (75-66), is led in scoring by senior Cambrieion Link (24 ppg), senior Kelsey Robinson (20 ppg), eighth-grader Jahzarah Brown (13) and freshman Serenity Singleton (10). Last year, White Castle lost to No. 2 Oakdale in the semifinals as a No. 6 seed, 57-50.
The Bulldogs have won 14 of their past 15 games with a loss to Class 5A Denham Springs. Arcadia also has won 14 of its past 15 with a loss to Division IV select tournament team Cedar Creek.
First quarter
