Brian Broussard voted High School on SI Louisiana Defensive Player of the Year
Some cornerbacks wait their entire prep football career for the chance to get an interception.
St. Thomas More senior Brian Broussard intercepted 10 passes - including four picks in the season-opener - while competing against as tough a schedule as anybody.
The Cougars, who reached the Division I select quarterfinals before losing to eventual champ Edna Karr, also faced the likes of Catholic-BR, Neville, Teurlings Catholic and Acadiana.
In addition to the four interceptions in the Cougars' Week 1 win at Carencro, Broussard broke up another four passes. He finished the season with two defensive touchdowns, 13 pass break-ups, 56 tackles and two fumble recoveries and was voted by the fans as the High School on SI Louisiana Defensive Player of the Year.
"It was awesome," STM defensive coordinator Terry Tidwell said after Broussard's four-INT performance. "I think he may have tied or broken the school record."
Broussard has been on several state championship teams at STM, including football, soccer and track and field.
"In the end, it's a team thing," Broussard said after the Week 1 game. "People don't see that the picks I had were because of my people on defense (being in the right spots)."
Broussard received 40.55% of more than 183,000 votes. Iota LB Mason Lantz had over 37% of the votes. Alex Phillips of South Plaquemine and KD Mays from Central-BR were third and fourth, respectively.