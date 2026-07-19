Edna Karr, Ruston Set for Louisiana Heavyweight Showdown at Caesars Superdome

Few regular-season high school football games in Louisiana will carry more intrigue than Edna Karr versus Ruston.

The two perennial state powers, which have combined for eight state championship game appearances over the past four seasons, will meet Sept. 19 at Caesars Superdome in one of the marquee matchups of the 2026 high school football season.

The 3:00 p.m. kickoff headlines a Superdome doubleheader. The nightcap matches St. Augustine against East Ascension.

Karr, which will enter the season on a 27-game winning streak, opens at home vs. Lafayette Renaissance and then travels to Huntington in Shreveport in Week 2. The Cougars, who bring back a total of four starters, will still be favored to win against two programs that are on the rise.

"I feel like Karr is going to be among the state's best teams," staff prep sportswriter Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate said. "I don't see that changing. They've established enough of a foundation where even though they're losing a lot (graduation), I don't see them having that much of a dropoff."

Can Karr Reload on Offense?

The biggest question facing the Cougars, who defeated Catholic League rival St. Augustine in last year's Division I select title game, is who will coach Brice Brown tab as the starting quarterback to replace John Johnson (Washington State)? Depending on who you ask, Forest Johnson or Marlon Jones is the answer.

Brown, of course, could decide to play both.

"Karr has elite size on the front lines and elite playmakers in the run game and receiver," said Urquhart, who mentioned that Jones (6-3, 195) brings a strong running option to the table.

In the spring game vs. John F Kennedy, Karr found success throwing the ball to Kamal Martin and feeding running backs Jermond Macklin and Jarrell McGee, according to Urquhart. Macklin (6-0, 190), who has a Florida State offer, should be the next feature back after Tre Garrison graduated.

Karr's offensive line returns one starter in Zyion Wesley, who is listed from 6-foot-3 to 6-5 and weighs in the neighborhood of 295 pounds. A Mississippi State commit, he is ranked as the No. 27 player in Louisiana by ESPN.

Ruston's Veteran Attack

The Bearcats, who went 11-3 and reached the state finals for the fourth straight time, are 48-8 during that span under coach Jerrod Baugh. After defeating district rival Ouachita Parish during the regular season, Ruston dropped the rematch in the Superdome.

The Bearcats are ranked higher than Karr in at least one major publication, and three reasons to support that narrative are quarterback Sam Hartwell, running back Dalen Powell and tight end Ahmad Hudson.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 180-pounds, Hartwell is ranked three stars and the No. 57 player in Louisiana by 247Sports. The senior, who is committed to hometown school Louisiana Tech, accounted for 2,600 scrimmage yards and 36 touchdowns with only three interceptions (Louisiana Football Magazine).

Powell, a junior in the 6-foot-0, 200-pound range, is ranked four stars, the No. 1 in-state player and nation's No. 2 running back by 247Sports. Powell and fullback Kohl Gray combined to rush for nearly 1,600 yards, with Powell averaging 7.23 yards per carry.

An LSU commit, Hudson caught six passes for 169 yards and a TD in the 2025 championship game. The 6-foot-7, 240-pounder is a five-star prospect, No. 1 tight end, No. 3 in-state and overall No. 19 player (247). He's also one of the nation's best basketball players.

Ahmad Hudson, Ruston tight end | Matt Sanches The Shreveport Times

The Bearcats, who begin the season with tough games against local rival Neville and Texas stalwart Longview, also feature a veteran offensive line and two talented receivers in Baylor commit Josiah Morgan (6-2, 195, No. 24 in Louisiana) and KeShun Malcolm (6-foot-5 basketball standout).

Defense Could Carry Karr Early

While the Cougars' offense, which returns only one starter, gets its footing, the defense will have a bit more experience, led by 247Sports Composite four-star end Juelz Batiste (6-5, 230), an Ole Miss commit.

"Karr's defensive line has a lot of talent," Urquhart said. "It's hard to replace big Rich Anderson (DL now at LSU), but they'll have elite size and appear to have good speed."

Another returning starter is defensive tackle Nigel Marshall (6-0, 275), a Lamar University commit. Linebacker Michael Quinn (5-10, 205) should have a banner year. Ian Gray is another linebacker with nice size (6-1, 205).

"Marshall should be a problem up the middle," Urquhart said.

The secondary brings back Eldric Cambrice (5-10, 175, six offers).

2028 Juan Jasmine, a 6-foot-0, 185-pound cornerback, has a Boston College offer. Safety Kaiden Lucas (6-1, 190) could have a huge year after missing time as a junior due to injury.

Young Talent Waiting in the Wings

The Cougars have the Nos. 2, 3 and 8 players in Prep Redzone Louisiana's 2029 class in defensive lineman Edward Dailey, offensive lineman Lance Felix and receiver Brenin Reed.

Bearcats Reload on Defense

Ruston added transfer linebacker Shamar Evans (6-2, 210) in the offseason. Evans, who played previously in Mississippi, is the 247Sports Composite's No. 1 2028 prospect in Louisiana. Also at linebacker is Aidan Adams (6-2, 210, Jr.), the No. 10 in-state player.

The secondary includes three-star safety Keilan Davis (6-1, 200) and four-star LSU safety commit Jayden Anding (No. 9 in Louisiana), as well as strong safety Holt Hunt, who checks in over 200 lbs.

Where Were Karr and Ruston Ranked in the 2025 Preseason?

The Cougars and Bearcats were Nos. 1 and 6 in last year's preseason Louisiana High School on SI top 25 rankings. Both are in the hunt to claim the top spot this year. Alexandria and John Curtis Christian are also being considered.

Another Marquee Matchup Follows

Another New Orleans program, St. Augustine, will take on the East Ascension Spartans after Karr vs. Ruston. St. Aug is powered by big-play receivers Ray'Quan Williams (Tulane commit) and Miguel Whitley (Ole Miss, No. 8 player in Louisiana).

East Ascension, which went 8-4 last year, has a top-tier staff with coach Brock Matherne assisted by a pair of highly successful former head coaches in Dennis Skains (Cecilia) and Dane Charpentier (Teurlings Catholic). Skains won a state title in 2024.