Final Top 25 Louisiana high school boys basketball state rankings for 2025
With another action-packed Louisiana high school boys basketball season in the books, we present the final Top 25 rankings.
1. Archbishop Hannan (23-6)
Previous rank: 3
Coach Errol Gauff's Hawks won the Division II select state title, their second overall and first since 2022, by defeating No. 15 St. Michael, No. 10 Vandebilt Catholic, No. 3 Peabody and No. 1 Archbishop Shaw.
Hannan fended off Shaw in the final, 59-55. Outstanding Player Andrew Timmons, a senior Navy signee, scored 22 points. As a freshman, Timmons was the leading scorer and Outstanding Player in the championship win over Liberty, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.
The Hawks led by 15 points in the second half of the final and withstood a 14-0 run by the Eagles, who had won two head-to-head matchups in the regular season. Anthony Thompson, the leading scorer in the 31-29 semifinal win over Peabody, added 11 points. Zach Lauro, Paul Hoyt and Bryce Daniels combined for 22 points.
The Hawks, who will graduate three seniors, had wins over tournament teams Zachary, St. Thomas More, John Curtis and Calvary Baptist.
2. St. Augustine (30-4)
Previous rank: 17
The fourth-seeded Purple Knights won their eighth state title with wins over No. 13 Bonnabel, No. 5 Alexandria, No. 1 Liberty and No. 3 St. Thomas More in the Division I select bracket. St. Aug held St. Thomas More scoreless in the third quarter of the 45-35 championship win after trailing 17-9 at halftime and scoring one point in the second quarter.
Jakobe Shepeard, one of nine seniors for first-year head coach Wade Mason, scored 10 points and was named Outstanding Player in the final. Sophomore Aaron Miles, the team's leading scorer (13 ppg), posted his average with all 13 points coming from the free-throw line.
The Purple Knights knocked off defending champion Liberty in the semifinals, 43-41. The other three playoff wins were by double-digits. Kolbin Jefferson, Javardes Brazile, Braydon Boyd, Khalil Jones and Tye Williams are among the graduating seniors.
3. Zachary (28-6)
Previous rank: 7
The Broncos won the Division I nonselect championship, their third crown in five years, by defeating No. 16 West Monroe, No. 8 Sulphur, No. 4 Natchitoches-Central and district rival No. 2 Central-BR.
Top-seeded Zachary, which was No. 1 in the first edition of the rankings, avenged a regular season loss to Central in the final. Sophomore Ian Edmond, the Outstanding Player, scored 14 points in the 44-37 win over the Wildcats. Cambien Price (10 points), Kristion Brooks (nine), Xavier Ferguson (seven) and Terin Landor (four) got into the scoring column.
Ferguson, who led the team in scoring (22 ppg), is one of four seniors. The next five top scorers are underclassmen, led by Edmond (19 ppg) and Brooks (10 ppg), a 6-foot-4 junior. The Broncos lost four of their final eight regular season games before turning it on with wins by 30, 18 and 20 points in their first three playoff games.
4. Wossman (28-6)
Previous rank: 4
The Wildcats, who repeated as Division II nonselect champions, joined Zachary as programs to win both girls and boys basketball titles. The top-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 16 Abbeville, No. 8 Bastrop, No. 5 Brusly and No. 6 Bossier.
Senior guard Zion Weeks (Outstanding Player) scored 31 points in the semis and 24 in the 50-44 win over Bossier in the final. Davey Mays, Dontavious Daggs, Andre Mackey and Caderrius Williams combined for 26 points. Wossman will graduate six seniors. Williams is a freshman.
5. Archbishop Shaw (27-3)
Previous rank: 2
The top-seeded Eagles defeated No. 16 Parkview Baptist, No. 8 David Thibodaux and No. 5 Madison Prep before finishing as Division II select runner-up to second-seeded Archbishop Hannan.
Shaw, which lost to Madison Prep in the semifinals the previous two years, defeated the Chargers, 71-47. Senior Khalil Awogboro scored 16 points. Sophomores Triston Naquin (13) and Allen Shaw (11) and senior Dennis Seal (11) scored in double-figures. Senior Kobe Butler (16 ppg, 12 rpg) led the team in scoring and rebounding. Freshman Christian Clair (13 ppg) will be a returning starter.
6. Metairie Park Country Day (26-6)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The third-seeded Cajuns won the Divsion III select state title with wins over No. 19 Independence, No. 6 Catholic-New Iberia, No. 2 Dunham and No. 1 Calvary Baptist. Freshman Curtis McAllister, who scored 17 points along with junior Herman Dyson, was named Outstanding Player of the 59-56 win over Calvary Baptist.
McAllister, who also scored the winning basket in a one-point victory over Dunham in the semifinals, will return with Dyson and sophomore Kellen Brewer, who scored 22 points in the quarterfinals. Rhys Diley, a sparkplug off the bench, is an eighth-grader.
7. St. Thomas More (28-5)
Previous rank: 5
Coach Danny Broussard had one of his best coaching performances, taking an inexperienced team to the state final for the second straight year. The third-seeded Cougars defeated No. 14 Tioga, No. 11 Huntington and No. 7 John Curtis before finishing as runner-up to St. Augustine.
STM will graduate eight seniors, including point guard John Luke Bourque, who hit the game-winner in the 46-44 semifinal victory over John Curtis. Grayson Roy, the team's leading scorer (10 ppg), Bo Couvillon, Elijah Guidry and Trenton Potier were senior starters.
8. Central-BR (25-5)
Previous rank: 6
The Wildcats defeated No. 15 Parkway, No. 7 East Ascension and No. 3 Denham Springs ahead of a Division I nonselect runner-up finish to Zachary. Junior Jace Conrad poured in 23 points in the 44-37 loss to Zachary. The Wildcats will graduate eight seniors, including guards Collin Verrett and Steven Ranel and big men Kedrick Franklin and Markell Sampson. Juniors Keithon Womack, Jalen Thomas and Scott Smith will return.
9. Liberty Magnet (26-2)
Previous rank: 1
The top-seeded Patriots defeated No. 17 Hammond and No. 8 Jesuit before falling in the semifinals to No. 4 St Augustine. Liberty graduates six seniors, including Malek Robinson, Chivas Lee and Kareem Washington. Juniors Conner Naim, Kingston Jarell and Devin Houston headline the underclassmen. Liberty's only loss in the regular season was to Carroll.
10. John Curtis Christian (24-7)
Previous rank: 22
The seventh-seeded Patriots lost in the Division I select semifinals to St. Thomas More after playoff wins over No. 10 Archbishop Rummel and No. 2 Catholic-Baton Rouge. John Curtis' lineup was made up of five underclassmen, including junior Autrail Manning, the leading scorer. Sophomore Zavion Shepherd scored 23 points in the quarterfinal road win over Catholic. Freshman Jarvis Stevenson totaled 17 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in the semis.
11. Richwood (23-9)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The high-scoring Rams won their last 10 games, including playoff wins over No. 13 Ville Platte, No. 5 Donaldsonville, No. 1 Madison Parish and No. 3 Marksville to win the Division III nonselect championship. Fourth-seeded Richwood scored 85 points in the regional and final. The south Monroe program had nine seniors, led by guard Travone Garner (16 ppg) and center Karder Mason (14 ppg, 14 rpg). 6-foot-6 junior Lavell Lane was named Outstanding Player of the win over defending champion Marksville.
12. Denham Springs (29-4)
Previous rank: 15
The third-seeded Yellow Jackets took down No. 14 Westgate and No. 6 Ruston before losing (62-56) in the Division I nonselect semifinals to Central-BR. Denham Springs will lose only one starter, senior JK O'Conner. The top four scorers - sophomore Jeremy Williams and juniors Jermaine O'Conner, Da'Sean Golmond and Da'Jean Golmond - are underclassmen. Sophomore point guard Trae Dorsey (8 ppg) also will return.
13. Catholic-Baton Rouge (28-5)
Previous rank: 8
The Bears, who occupied the top spot in the rankings for several weeks, dropped three of their last five regular season games to District 4-5A tournament teams Liberty, Central and Zachary. In the Division I select playoffs, No. 1 Catholic blasted No. 18 McDonogh 35 (71-27) before getting upset by John Curtis, 55-51. Tate McCurry, Matthew Trahan, Nico Jones and Matthew Hotstream are seniors.
14. Calvary Baptist (28-4)
Previous rank: 12
The top-seeded Cavaliers finished as Division III select runner-up to Country Day after playoff wins over No. 17 St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 8 Lafayette Renaissance and No. 5 Rosepine. Sophomore guard Tyrone Jamison scored 20 points in the 87-55 semifinal win over Rosepine. Three of the top four scorers - Jaiden Hall, Robert Wright and Jamison - are sophomores. Bubba Strong (10 ppg) and Justin Houston (6-foot-10) are seniors.
15. Peabody Magnet (25-5)
Previous rank: 11
Coach Charles Smith's third-seeded Warhorses lost in the Division II select semifinals to No 2 Archbishop Hannan after playoff wins over No.11 Sophie B. Wright and No. 14 Washington-Marion. Peabody will graduate seven starters, including Rashad Mitchell, Isaiah Jones and Telek Love, the MVP of the Naismith Hall of Fame Hoophall Classic. Sophomore Connor Rosenthal will be a returning starter.
16. Lacassine (32-1)
Previous rank: 23
The top-seeded Cardinals reeled off 32 straight wins following a three-point loss to Negreet in the season opener, including victories over No. 16 Fairview, No. 9 Stanley, No. 4 Simsboro and No. 2 Avoyelles Public Charter to claim the Class B state title. Lacassine will graduate three starters, including 6-foot-5 shooting guard Kane Broussard, the Outstanding Player of the 77-61 win over two-time defending champion Avoyelles Public Charter.
17. Franklin (25-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Coach Tremayne Johnson led the second-seeded Hornets to their third straight title game and second consecutive Division IV nonselect state title. Senior forward Tremayne Mack was named Outstanding Player of the 38-35 win over top-seeded Vinton in the final. Seniors Jylon Jackson and Jeremiah Gray helped Franklin to playoff wins over No. 6 East Iberville, No. 7 Haynesville and No. 15 Ringgold. All four postseason victories were by eight-or-fewer points.
18. Hamilton Christian (20-7)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Coach Dexter Washington, who pulls double-duty as the Lake Charles-based Warriors' football coach (as does Franklin's Tremayne Johnson), led Hamilton Christian to its first basketball championship. Sophomore Javon Vital, the Outstanding Player of the 61-58 win over No. 3 Southern Lab, averaged a team-high 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Warriors knocked off No. 13 Block, No. 12 Cedar Creek and defending champion No. 1 Crescent City.
19. Natchitoches-Central (25-6)
Previous rank: 20
The fourth-seeded Chiefs defeated No. 13 Neville and No. 12 Covington before losing to top-seeded Zachary in the Division I nonselect semifinals, 65-45. Ja'Dell Demery (16 ppg) and Harold Remo (10 ppg) will return next year. Leading scorer Jaden Braden (19 ppg) is a senior.
20. Dunham (21-6)
Previous rank: 16
The second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 18 Geo Next Generation and No. 10 Thomas Jefferson before losing to No. 3 Country Day in the semifinals by one point. Leading scorer AJ Olivier (16 ppg) will return, as will junior Jarvis Washington (6-foot-5) and sophomore Elijah Haven (6-foot-5), a five-star quarterback prospect. Junior Gavin Blanton (13 ppg, 7 rpg) is another underclassman who will be back for coach Chad Myers.
21. Bossier (21-11)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The sixth=seeded Bearkats were as hot as any team down the stretch, winning 15 straight games before losing to Wossman in the Division II nonselect final. Bossier defeated No. 27 St. Martinville, No. 11 Plaquemine, No. 14 Ellender and No. 2 MInden in the playoffs. Senior forward Kerel Dean averaged 23 points and 10 rebounds.
22. Madison Prep (27-10)
Previous rank: 25
The fifth-seeded Chargers reached the Division II select semifinals by defeating No. 12 LB Landry and No. 13 University, the latter a rematch of the District 6-3A Tournament final also won by Madison Prep. Sophomore Elijah Garner and freshman William Nelson made first-team all-district. Jeff Jones was the 6-3A Coach of the Year.
23. Ruston (18-6)
Previous rank: 13
The sixth-seeded Bearcats defeated No. 27 Destrehan and No. 11 South Lafourche before losing in the Division I nonselect quartefinals at third-seeded Denham Springs, 53-50. Ke'Shun Malcolm and Ahmad Hudson, a 6-foot-7 five-star football prospect, are sophomores.
24. East Ascension (26-5)
Previous rank: 14
The seventh-seeded Spartans won Division I nonselect playoff games against No. 26 Barbe and No. 10 Southside before losing to No. 2 Central in the quarterfinals, 61-49. Junior forward Brysten Martinez, an LSU football commitment, averaged 15 points per game in District 5-5A play for coach Troy Green, according to William Weathers of Geaux Preps.
25. Huntington (23-9)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The 11th-seeded Raiders defeated No. 22 East Jefferson and No. 6 Ponchatoula, a two-time defending champion, before losing on a last-second half-court shot at No. 3 St. Thomas More in the Division I select quarterfinals 53-50. Junior Antonio Dixon and sophomore Peyton Parker, who was voted High School on SI's Class 5A Louisiana Player of the Year, will be back next season.
First out: Class C champion Plainview (29-3)
Dropped out: No. 9 Lake Charles College Prep, No. 10 Ponchatoula, No. 18 Northside, No. 19 David Thibodaux, No. 21 Alexandria, No. 24 Northshore
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App