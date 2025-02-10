Peyton Parker voted the top Class 5A boys basketball player in Louisiana
Huntington Raiders' point guard Peyton Parker has thrived despite facing defensive schemes specifically designed to slow down the multi-faceted sophomore.
Parker showed off his clutch free throw shooting in a come-from-behind win over Bossier, draining a pair as part of a 12-point explosion over the final 90 seconds. He finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in the win.
Parker, who has helped the Raiders to an 18-8 record while making up 1/2 of a formidable scoring tag-team with Antonio Dixon, received more than 12,000 of nearly 42,000 votes cast in the High School on SI Louisiana Class 5A boys basketball player poll.
The Raiders demonstrated their postseason readiness by clipping 2023-24 Division I nonselect runner-up Natchitoches-Central in a District 1-5A game last week.