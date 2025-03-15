Freshman son of former NFL great sparks Louisiana boys basketball team to eighth state title
There are some noteworthy bloodlines on the Metairie Park Country Day boys basketball team.
Three players have fathers who work for the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans. Then there is Curtis McAllister, who shined on the big stage at the Louisiana high school boys basketball state tournament this week in Lake Charles.
McAllister, a freshman and the son of New Orleans Saints legendary running back Deuce McAllister, not only made the winning basket in a one-point semifinal victory over second-seeded Dunham, but he was also named Outstanding Player of the Division III select championship win over No. 1 Calvary Baptist (28-4)
The Cajuns (26-6) came back from a seven-point second-half deficit Friday afternoon at Burton Coliseum to knock off the Cavaliers, 59-56. McAllister connected on 8 of 13 field goals for 17 points with nine rebounds and three assists. Deuce McAllister was interviewed by the LHSAA Network during its broadcast of the game.
Country Day should be a basketball contender for years to come. Junior Herman Dyson, who also posted 17 points, and sophomore Kellen "KB" Brewer, who scored a game-high 22 points in the quarterfinal win over No. 6 Catholic-New Iberia, were the leading scorers this season for coach Mike McGuire. Eighth-grader Rhys Diley is an accurate outside shooter who was assigned to defend Calvary Baptist sophomore Tyrone Jamison, the nation's No. 1 point guard prospect.
