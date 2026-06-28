Mississippi's Top High School Quarterbacks: 10 Passers to Watch in 2026

Mississippi has no shortage of quarterback talent entering the 2026 high school football season. From proven 3,000-yard passers to explosive dual-threat playmakers and reigning state champions, the Magnolia State is loaded with signal-callers capable of carrying their teams deep into November.

As we gear up for the 2026 season, High School On SI will be exploring Mississippi's top players at each position. Today, we start with our list of quarterback to watch, highlighting 10 of the best signal callers in the state.

Elite Passers

Smith Stringer, Presbyterian Christian School

In 2025, Stringer completed nearly 61 percent of his passes for 2,783 yards and 37 touchdowns. He threw just seven interceptions, and there were three games where he threw for over 300 yards. Stringer also added 144 yards on the ground with two touchdowns on 24 carries.

Kellen Hall, Oak Grove

Hall completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,709 yards and 34 touchdowns last season. He displayed excellent decision-making as well as he threw only four interceptions. On the ground, Hall rushed for 189 yards and one touchdown on 39 carries. Hall also put the entire state on notice last season with his 438-yard and six touchdown performance in the 57-54 loss to Starkville.

Gavin Ducksworth, Hattiesburg

In 2025, Ducksworth completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,581 yards and 27 touchdowns with five interceptions. Ducksworth had two games where he passed for over 400 yards, and he finished with a quarterback rating of 137.1.

The Dynamic Dual-Threats

Paris Trivillion, Pass Christian

Few quarterbacks in Mississippi are more dangerous with both their arm and legs than Trivillion. In two full years as a starter, Trivillion has passed for over 4,600 yards with 53 touchdowns and rushed for over 1,800 yards with 23 touchdowns. In his junior season, he completed nearly 53 percent of his passes for 2,570 yards with 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,120 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Kingston Johnson, Starkville

Johnson finished the season last year by completing 51 percent of his passes for 2,510 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 488 yards and eight touchdowns. Johnson's best game of the 2025 season came in the 57-54 win over Oak Grove. In that game, he passed for 486 yards and four touchdowns. Johnson also rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Caiden Wade, Kosciusko

Like Trivillion, Wade returns as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state as he accounted for double-digit passing and rushing touchdowns. Through the air, Wade completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,402 yards and 22 touchdowns with only three interceptions. On the ground, Wade rushed the ball 107 times for 407 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Championship Leaders

Sullivan Reed, Lamar

The Mississippi State baseball commit has also shown he is one of the top quarterbacks in the state. Last season, Reed completed nearly 56 percent of his passes for 2,409 yards and 26 touchdowns to only seven interceptions. He added 334 more yards on the ground with six touchdowns.

Kross Avent, East Webster

Avent's numbers might not jump off the stat sheet like some of the other signal callers on this list, but he displayed excellent decision making and leadership qualities as he helped the Wolverines capture the 2A state championship last year. He only completed 90 passes for the entire season, but in those 90 passes, he finished with 1,797 yards with 22 touchdowns. Avent averaged exactly 20 yards per completion which was one of the highest in the state. Lastly, he also rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns.

Rising Stars

Brady Chancelor, Seminary

Chancelor emerged as one of the state's top young quarterbacks by passing for over 3,400 yards. He also completed 65 percent of his passes and tossed 28 passing touchdowns. In 2026, he will look to further add to his run game as he rushed for two touchdowns in 2025.

Kobe Payne, Aberdeen

Last season, Payne completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,005 yards and 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also rushed for 274 yards and seven touchdowns. His best two-game stretch of 2025 came in the wins over Humphreys County and Booneville. In these two games, Payne passed for 639 yards combined with eight touchdowns.