Liberty Magnet Claims Signature Win - Without Head Coach

First-year coach Jimmy Zachery missed the game due to an investigation, per a report

Mike Coppage

Liberty Magnet head coach Jimmy Zachery was sidelined Friday, due to a pending investigation, but his Patriots still won.
Suffice to say that the Liberty Magnet Patriots were not supposed to win Friday's game at undefeated Zachary High in a Louisiana Class 5A high high school football matchup. The local newspaper covered several games, but Liberty/Zachary was not one of them.

The Patriots, who had lost three of their last four games and were looking for their first District 4-5A win, beat the Broncos 52-31, in perhaps the evening's biggest surprise. Even more surprising was the fact that the Patriots got the job done without first-year head coach Jimmy Zachery, who wasn't on the sideline due an ongoing investigation, per a report from Louisiana Sportsline.

Coach Zachery won a state title at his previous stop, Opelousas High, before taking the job at Liberty, a Baton Rouge school known for its prowess in boys basketball.

Liberty (4-3) was No. 25 in the LHSAA Division I select power ratings on Saturday. The top 24 teams make the playoffs. The Patriots will enter next week's action with a chance to play themselves into a playoff position. Currently at No. 24 is another District 4-5A program in Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, which will face Liberty in Week 10.

A poster on Louisiana Sportsline connected with Opelousas High noted that coach Zachery is winning with the same formula - a bruising rushing attack coupled with solid defense - that brought him success at OHS with tailback D'Shaun Ford (Louisiana-Monroe) and defenders like Corey Amos (Mississippi). The Patriots are led by tailback Zaiden Foster, who came into Friday's game as the state's No. 8 rusher with 1,143 yards.

Liberty had won just three games in its past six years prior to Zachery's arrival.

Zachary fell to 5-1 and No. 8 in the Division I nonselect power ratings. The Broncos were No. 2 last week.

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

