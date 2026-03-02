Live Updates From Day 1 of the Louisiana (LHSAA) Girls Basketball State Tournament
High School on SI will be at the University Center in Hammond bringing live updates from four semifinal games from Day 1 of the Louisiana girls basketball state tournament also known as "Marsh Madness."
These are the Monday semifinal games we'll be covering:
1:00 p.m. Division IV nonselect No. 2 Merryville (25-8) vs. No. 3 Arcadia (24-6)
2:45 p.m. Class C No. 2 Calvin (28-2) vs. No. 3 Pleasant Hill (27-9)
4:30 p.m. Class C No. 1 Simpson (38-4) vs. No. 4 Evans (28-7)
6:15 p.m. Division IV nonselect No. 1 Midland (27-7) vs. No. 5 East Feliciana (19-10)
Updates will appear here shortly before tipoff of the first game. Please refresh page frequently. Previews of each game will be posted throughout the day.