Live Updates From Day 1 of the Louisiana (LHSAA) Girls Basketball State Tournament

High School on SI will provide scoring updates, commentary, stats and more from Marsh Madness.

Mike Coppage

Tora Savoy of Midland
Tora Savoy of Midland / Chris Quebedeaux

High School on SI will be at the University Center in Hammond bringing live updates from four semifinal games from Day 1 of the Louisiana girls basketball state tournament also known as "Marsh Madness."

These are the Monday semifinal games we'll be covering:

1:00 p.m. Division IV nonselect No. 2 Merryville (25-8) vs. No. 3 Arcadia (24-6)

2:45 p.m. Class C No. 2 Calvin (28-2) vs. No. 3 Pleasant Hill (27-9)

4:30 p.m. Class C No. 1 Simpson (38-4) vs. No. 4 Evans (28-7)

6:15 p.m. Division IV nonselect No. 1 Midland (27-7) vs. No. 5 East Feliciana (19-10)

Updates will appear here shortly before tipoff of the first game. Please refresh page frequently. Previews of each game will be posted throughout the day.

Published
Mike Coppage
MIKE COPPAGE

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

