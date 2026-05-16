Louisiana 3-Star RB Kyle Horde Reveals Top Three Schools

Westminster Christian 2027 running back/linebacker Kyle Horde recently rose from being unranked to the No. 22 football player in Louisiana, landing a three-star ranking from 247Sports.

Rapid Rise in Recruiting Rankings

Listed at 6-foot-2, 220-pounds, Horde is projected by 247Sports as a running back. During his career at Westminster Christian, located just outside Opelousas in the Lafayette metro area, Horde has also been a standout linebacker, and he'll play both ways again, which is common in Class 1A football, the smallest enrollment division in the state.

Top Schools Emerging Early

On Wednesday at a scrimmage at Class 2A Loreauville, Horde reiterated that his top three schools are Houston, Tulane and Texas State. Coaches from Tulane and Texas State attended the scrimmage, along with Southern University and Louisiana Tech.

"Houston, of course," Horde said of which schools he's enjoying hearing from. "Tulane, of course; and Texas State. That's my top three."

Those are also the top three schools listed on his 247 profile, which mentions Tulane as the warmest program.

Big Junior Season Elevated Horde

As a junior, Horde led the Crusaders to a 13-1 record and No. 1 seed in the Division IV select playoffs. WCA reached the semifinals as Horde ranked seventh in the Lafayette metro area with nearly 1,300 yards rushing on 121 carries and 17 touchdowns.

Westminster Christian Drawing Recruiters

College coaches are traveling to the WCU campus, a handful of miles south of Opelousas, which sits just off Louisiana Hwy 182. They want to evaluate Horde, who is ranked as the No. 71 linebacker in the nation by 247. However, the recruiting site has RB listed as the rising senior's position.

The Crusaders have additional college prospects in 2027 defensive end Matt Lalonde (6-3, 220), who also started on the offensive line, and 2029 prospects Cayden Brown (RB/S) and Marques Butler (6-3, 265), an OL/DL who played well vs. Loreauville's 6-foot-2, 265-pound rising junior OL/DL Christopher Jones.

Thomas Carter, Loreauville 2028 | Mike Coppage

Loreauville Has Talent, Too

Jones, who earned his first offer recently from Grambling State, is expected to draw increased recruiting attention. The Louisiana Tech coach at the scrimmage was paying close attention to Jones, who has a twin brother Christian that is a good player.

The Tigers of Terry Martin have another 2028 prospect to watch in 6-foot-1, 215-pound Thomas Carter, a bruising running back/linebacker in the same mold as Horde, and 2027 athlete Kadyn James, a first-team all-district pick who broke up 10 passes, intercepted two, racked up 38 tackles and over 400 yards receiving as a junior.

James had an interception in the scrimmage, which was largely controlled by the two defenses. Carter ran effectively between the tackles and played linebacker for a unit that did a nice job keeping WCA's offense contained.

Jones impacted the game as a pass rusher and blocking from the left tackle position on offense.

Kadyn James, Loreauville 2027 | Mike Coppage