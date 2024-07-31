Louisiana high school athletes competing in 2024 Paris Olympic Games
The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are officially underway as the top athletes from around the globe congregate in France looking for their shot at Olympic glory.
There will be five athletes from Louisiana competing for Team USA at the Olympics.
For most of these athletes, competing at a Louisiana high school was part of their hard-fought journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Here is a look at the former Louisiana high school athletes in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
Aleia Hobbs - Track and Field
Hobbs, a reigning 4x100m Women's Relay silver medalist (Tokyo, 2020), was born in New Orleans and attended Eleanor McMain High School.
She is the proud owner of two 4x100m gold medals after helping her team top the podium at the 2015 Pan American Junior Championships and the World Relays.
Fred Kerley - Track and Field
Kerley was born in Morgan City but his family relocated to Texas prior to his high school years. He attended Taylor High School but did not turn his focus to track and field until his family pushed him to walk on at Texas A&M University, where he ran with his younger brother Mylik.
He made his Olympic debut in Tokyo and took home the silver medal in the Men's 100m and also finished 8th in the 4x100m Men's Relay.
Vernon Norwood - Track and Field
Norwood is a native of New Orleans but attended Morgan City High School after his family was forced to move there in the 2005 aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
He helped lead LSU to a pair of NCAA titles in the 4×400-meter relay during his time as a Tiger with wins in 2014 (indoors) and 2015 (outdoors).
He made his Olympic debut in 2020, taking home the gold medal in the 4x400m Men's Relay and the bronze medal in the 4x400m Mixed Relay.
Kristen Nuss - Volleyball, Beach Volleyball
Nuss is a graduate of Mt. Carmel and a first-time Olympian.
She played five years of beach volleyball at LSU where she led the Tigers to four NCAA Tournaments and a pair of third-place finishes in 2019 and 2021.
She is a three-time AVCA All-American.
Aliaksei Shostak - Gymnastics
Shostak is a trampoline specialist who graduated from Lafayette before continuing his gymnasitc career at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
He finished 13th in Men's Trampoline at the 2020 Tokyo Games, but is the owner of four World Championships medals, including one gold and three silver.
-- Sam Brown