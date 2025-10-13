Louisiana High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Louisiana high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Louisiana high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
LHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Westminster Academy (6-0)
2. Jeanerette (6-0)
3. Riverside Academy (5-1)
4. North Iberville (5-0)
5. Haynesville (5-0)
6. St. John (4-1)
7. LaSalle (5-1)
8. Grand Lake (5-1)
9. Ascension Catholic (4-2)
10. West St. John (4-2)
11. Covenant Christian Academy (4-2)
12. Elton (4-1)
13. Logansport (3-3)
14. Kentwood (3-3)
15. St. Frederick (3-3)
16. North Central (4-2)
17. Jonesboro-Hodge (3-2)
18. Montgomery (3-3)
19. Ascension Christian (3-3)
20. Southern Lab (3-3)
21. Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette (3-3)
22. Central Catholic (2-4)
23. General Trass (2-3)
24. Arcadia (2-4)
25. Varnado (2-4)
LHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Kinder (6-0)
2. Calvary Baptist Academy (5-1)
3. Catholic - N.I. (5-1)
4. Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy (6-1)
5. Ouachita Christian (6-0)
6. D'Arbonne Woods (5-1)
7. Oak Grove (6-1)
8. Mangham (5-1)
9. East Feliciana (5-1)
10. Ferriday (5-1)
11. South Plaquemines (5-1)
12. Vinton (4-2)
13. Mansfield (4-2)
14. Slaughter Community Charter (5-1)
15. West St. Mary (5-1)
16. Lake Arthur (5-1)
17. Loreauville (3-3)
18. Union Parish (3-3)
19. Rayville (3-3)
20. Avoyelles (3-3)
21. Welsh (3-3)
22. Many (3-3)
23. Northeast (4-2)
24. Delcambre (4-2)
25. St. Helena College and Career Academy (2-4)
LHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Jewel Sumner (6-0)
2. Jena (5-1)
3. Erath (6-0)
4. Madison Prep (5-1)
5. Bunkie (6-0)
6. Young Audiences Charter (4-0)
7. Sterlington (4-2)
8. Marksville (5-1)
9. Church Point (5-1)
10. University Lab (4-2)
11. St. James (4-2)
12. Lake Charles College Prep (4-2)
13. Pine (5-1)
14. Jennings (4-2)
15. Amite (4-2)
16. Westlake (4-2)
17. Kaplan (4-2)
18. Haynes Academy (3-3)
19. Donaldsonville (4-2)
20. Kennedy (3-3)
21. Parkview Baptist (2-4)
22. Carroll (3-3)
23. North Webster (3-3)
24. Livingston Collegiate Academy (2-4)
25. Thomas Jefferson (3-2)
LHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. North DeSoto (6-0)
2. Iowa (6-0)
3. Tioga (6-1)
4. St. Charles Catholic (5-1)
5. Teurlings Catholic (5-1)
6. Northwood (5-1)
7. Plaquemine (5-1)
8. Belle Chasse (6-0)
9. St. Thomas More (4-2)
10. St. Michael (5-0)
11. Lakeshore (4-1)
12. Brusly (5-1)
13. Franklin Parish (4-2)
14. Franklinton (3-2)
15. Westgate (2-4)
16. The Willow School (4-2)
17. McDonogh 35 (4-2)
18. Northside (4-2)
19. Southwood (3-2)
20. Lutcher (3-3)
21. Comeaux (4-2)
22. Abramson (5-1)
23. Livonia (3-3)
24. Istrouma (4-2)
25. Wossman (3-3)
LHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Edna Karr (6-0)
2. John Curtis Christian (5-0)
3. West Monroe (5-1)
4. Zachary (5-0)
5. St. Augustine (5-1)
6. Ruston (5-1)
7. Southside (5-1)
8. Archbishop Rummel (4-2)
9. Ouachita Parish (5-1)
10. Brother Martin (5-2)
11. Neville (4-2)
12. Central (5-1)
13. Alexandria (5-1)
14. Parkway (6-0)
15. Destrehan (4-2)
16. Terrebonne (4-2)
17. Jesuit (5-2)
18. St. Amant (5-1)
19. Mandeville (4-2)
20. Hahnville (5-1)
21. Carencro (4-2)
22. Denham Springs (4-2)
23. Dutchtown (4-1)
24. Hammond (4-2)
25. Captain Shreve (4-2)
