Louisiana High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Louisiana high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Louisiana high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
LHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Westminster Academy (7-0)
2. Riverside Academy (6-1)
3. North Iberville (6-0)
4. Haynesville (6-0)
5. Jeanerette (7-0)
6. Ascension Catholic (5-2)
7. Logansport (4-3)
8. Kentwood (4-3)
9. St. John (4-2)
10. Covenant Christian Academy (5-2)
11. St. Frederick (4-3)
12. Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette (5-3)
13. Ascension Christian (4-3)
14. LaSalle (6-1)
15. Jonesboro-Hodge (4-2)
16. Grand Lake (5-2)
17. Elton (4-2)
18. Southern Lab (3-4)
19. General Trass (3-3)
20. North Central (4-3)
21. St. Martin's Episcopal (3-4)
22. Lincoln Prep (3-4)
23. West St. John (3-4)
24. Central Catholic (3-4)
25. Arcadia (3-4)
LHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Kinder (7-0)
2. Calvary Baptist Academy (6-1)
3. Mangham (6-1)
4. Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy (7-1)
5. Catholic - N.I. (6-1)
6. Ouachita Christian (7-0)
7. D'Arbonne Woods (6-1)
8. Ferriday (6-1)
9. Vinton (5-2)
10. Oak Grove (6-2)
11. Mansfield (5-2)
12. Loreauville (4-3)
13. East Feliciana (5-2)
14. South Plaquemines (5-1)
15. Many (4-3)
16. West St. Mary (6-1)
17. Rayville (4-3)
18. Avoyelles (4-3)
19. Lake Arthur (5-2)
20. Union Parish (3-4)
21. Slaughter Community Charter (5-2)
22. Red River (3-4)
23. Welsh (3-4)
24. St. Helena College and Career Academy (2-4)
25. Beekman (3-4)
LHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Jewel Sumner (7-0)
2. Jena (6-1)
3. Erath (7-0)
4. Madison Prep (6-1)
5. Bunkie (7-0)
6. Sterlington (5-2)
7. Young Audiences Charter (5-0)
8. University Lab (5-2)
9. Jennings (5-2)
10. Lake Charles College Prep (5-2)
11. Marksville (6-1)
12. St. James (5-2)
13. Donaldsonville (6-1)
14. Amite (5-2)
15. Westlake (5-2)
16. Carroll (4-3)
17. Haynes Academy (4-3)
18. Pine (5-2)
19. Kaplan (5-2)
20. Richwood (2-4)
21. Parkview Baptist (3-4)
22. Church Point (5-2)
23. Kennedy (4-3)
24. Livingston Collegiate Academy (3-4)
25. Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy (4-3)
LHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. North DeSoto (7-0)
2. Iowa (7-0)
3. Tioga (7-1)
4. St. Charles Catholic (6-1)
5. Belle Chasse (7-0)
6. St. Thomas More (5-2)
7. Teurlings Catholic (6-1)
8. Northwood (6-1)
9. Plaquemine (6-1)
10. Lakeshore (5-1)
11. Brusly (6-1)
12. The Willow School (5-2)
13. Franklin Parish (5-2)
14. St. Michael (5-1)
15. Franklinton (4-2)
16. Wossman (4-3)
17. Westgate (3-4)
18. Northside (5-2)
19. South Lafourche (4-3)
20. McDonogh 35 (4-3)
21. Minden (3-4)
22. Istrouma (5-2)
23. Leesville (2-4)
24. Loranger (4-3)
25. Fredrick Douglass (4-2)
LHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Edna Karr (7-0)
2. John Curtis Christian (6-0)
3. West Monroe (6-1)
4. St. Augustine (6-1)
5. Ruston (6-1)
6. Southside (6-1)
7. Alexandria (6-1)
8. Terrebonne (5-2)
9. Parkway (7-0)
10. Ouachita Parish (5-2)
11. Brother Martin (5-3)
12. Destrehan (5-2)
13. Hahnville (6-1)
14. Neville (4-3)
15. Archbishop Rummel (4-3)
16. Zachary (5-1)
17. Denham Springs (5-2)
18. Carencro (5-2)
19. East Ascension (5-2)
20. Holy Cross (4-3)
21. Thibodaux (6-1)
22. Jesuit (5-3)
23. Central (5-2)
24. St. Paul’s (5-2)
25. Hammond (5-2)
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.