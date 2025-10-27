Louisiana High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Louisiana high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Louisiana high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025:
LHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Westminster Academy (8-0)
2. Haynesville (8-0)
3. Riverside Academy (7-1)
4. Ascension Catholic (6-2)
5. North Iberville (7-1)
6. Jeanerette (7-1)
7. St. John (5-3)
8. Covenant Christian Academy (6-2)
9. Logansport (5-3)
10. Grand Lake (6-2)
11. Ascension Christian (5-3)
12. Jonesboro-Hodge (5-3)
13. Southern Lab (4-4)
14. Kentwood (4-4)
15. Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette (5-3)
16. St. Martin’s Episcopal (4-4)
17. General Trass (4-3)
18. Elton (4-3)
19. LaSalle (6-2)
20. St. Frederick (4-4)
21. Basile (4-4)
22. West St. John (3-5)
23. North Central (4-4)
24. Central Private (4-4)
25. Lincoln Prep (3-5)
LHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Ouachita Christian (8-0)
2. Calvary Baptist Academy (7-1)
3. Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy (8-1)
4. Kinder (8-0)
5. Mangham (7-2)
6. Oak Grove (7-2)
7. Mansfield (6-2)
8. Catholic - N.I. (6-2)
9. South Plaquemines (6-1)
10. Vinton (6-2)
11. Loreauville (5-3)
12. Union Parish (4-4)
13. Ferriday (6-2)
14. West St. Mary (7-1)
15. Rayville (5-3)
16. Avoyelles (5-3)
17. East Feliciana (6-3)
18. D’Arbonne Woods (6-2)
19. Many (4-4)
20. Slaughter Community Charter (6-2)
21. Red River (4-4)
22. Lake Arthur (5-3)
23. St. Helena College and Career Academy (3-4)
24. Beekman (3-5)
25. Homer (3-5)
LHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Jena (7-1)
2. Jewel Sumner (8-0)
3. Madison Prep (7-1)
4. Sterlington (6-2)
5. Erath (8-0)
6. Marksville (7-1)
7. St. James (6-2)
8. Lake Charles College Prep (6-2)
9. University Lab (6-2)
10. Bunkie (7-1)
11. Young Audiences Charter (6-0)
12. Amite (6-2)
13. Jennings (5-3)
14. Donaldsonville (6-2)
15. Church Point (6-2)
16. Kennedy (5-3)
17. Richwood (3-5)
18. Carroll (4-3)
19. Westlake (5-3)
20. Pine (5-3)
21. Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy (5-3)
22. Kaplan (5-3)
23. North Webster (3-5)
24. Haynes Academy (4-4)
25. Parkview Baptist (3-5)
LHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. North DeSoto (8-0)
2. St. Charles Catholic (7-1)
3. Tioga (8-1)
4. Teurlings Catholic (8-0)
5. Iowa (8-0)
6. St. Thomas More (6-2)
7. Plaquemine (7-1)
8. Lakeshore (7-1)
9. Northwood (7-1)
10. Brusly (7-1)
11. Belle Chasse (7-1)
12. The Willow School (6-2)
13. Franklin Parish (6-2)
14. Franklinton (5-3)
15. Westgate (4-4)
16. St. Michael (6-2)
17. McDonogh 35 (5-3)
18. South Lafourche (5-3)
19. Lutcher (5-4)
20. West Feliciana (4-4)
21. Minden (4-4)
22. West Ouachita (4-5)
23. Comeaux (5-3)
24. Wossman (4-4)
25. Northside (5-3)
LHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Edna Karr (8-0)
2. John Curtis Christian (7-0)
3. West Monroe (7-1)
4. St. Augustine (7-1)
5. Alexandria (7-1)
6. Archbishop Rummel (5-3)
7. Ruston (6-2)
8. Terrebonne (6-2)
9. Zachary (6-1)
10. Destrehan (6-2)
11. Parkway (8-0)
12. Neville (5-3)
13. Central (6-2)
14. Carencro (6-2)
15. Brother Martin (5-4)
16. Hahnville (7-1)
17. Denham Springs (6-2)
18. Southside (6-2)
19. Ouachita Parish (5-3)
20. Thibodaux (7-1)
21. Riverdale (8-1)
22. St. Paul’s (6-2)
23. Jesuit (5-4)
24. East Ascension (5-3)
25. Covington (6-2)
