Louisiana high school football computer rankings (9/30/2024)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every LHSAA classification of Louisiana high school football heading into Week 5

Sam Brown

Destrehan quarterback Jai Eugene (4) scores a touchdown against Ruston.
Destrehan quarterback Jai Eugene (4) scores a touchdown against Ruston. / Michael DeMocker / For The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

We are four weeks into the 2024 Louisiana high school football season and High School on SI is rolling out its updated computer rankings for the best teams in the state.

SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each LHSAA classification this week? Here are SBLive's latest Louisiana high school football computer rankings, as of September 30, 2024:

LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS

LHSAA CLASS 5A | LHSAA CLASS 4A

LHSAA CLASS 3A | LHSAA CLASS 2A

LHSAA CLASS 1A

INDEPENDENT/PROBATION

