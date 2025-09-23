Louisiana High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Check out the latest Louisiana high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Louisiana high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Louisiana high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
LHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Haynesville (3-0)
2. North Iberville (3-0)
3. Jeanerette (3-0)
4. Westminster Academy (3-0)
5. Grand Lake (3-0)
6. North Central (3-0)
7. St. John (3-0)
8. Covenant Christian Academy (2-1)
9. Riverside Academy (2-1)
10. Elton (2-1)
11. LaSalle (2-1)
12. Southern Lab (2-1)
13. Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette (2-1)
14. Ascension Catholic (2-1)
15. Kentwood (1-2)
16. General Trass (1-2)
17. Ascension Christian (1-2)
18. Berchmans Academy (1-2)
19. West St. John (1-2)
20. St. Martin's Episcopal (1-2)
21. Block (1-2)
22. Lincoln Prep (1-2)
23. Varnado (1-2)
24. Northwood (1-2)
25. Tensas (0-1)
LHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Northeast (3-0)
2. Ferriday (3-0)
3. Ouachita Christian (3-0)
4. D'Arbonne Woods (3-0)
5. Slaughter Community Charter (3-0)
6. Catholic - N.I. (3-0)
7. Kinder (3-0)
8. West St. Mary (3-0)
9. Delcambre (3-0)
10. Beekman (3-0)
11. Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy (3-0)
12. Calvary Baptist Academy (2-1)
13. Lake Arthur (3-0)
14. East Feliciana (3-1)
15. Mangham (2-1)
16. Oak Grove (3-1)
17. Mansfield (2-1)
18. Rayville (2-1)
19. Many (2-1)
20. Port Barre (2-1)
21. South Plaquemines (2-1)
22. Lakeside (2-1)
23. Vinton (2-1)
24. Green Oaks (1-2)
25. Cohen (1-2)
LHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Jena (3-0)
2. Jewel Sumner (3-0)
3. Young Audiences Charter (3-0)
4. Erath (3-0)
5. Marksville (3-0)
6. Sterlington (2-1)
7. Bunkie (3-0)
8. Westlake (3-0)
9. Jennings (2-1)
10. St. Martinville (2-1)
11. Madison Prep (2-1)
12. North Webster (2-1)
13. Church Point (2-1)
14. St. James (2-1)
15. Kaplan (2-1)
16. Thomas Jefferson (1-1)
17. Vidalia (1-2)
18. Lake Charles College Prep (2-1)
19. Mamou (2-1)
20. Buckeye (2-1)
21. Jefferson Rise Charter (1-2)
22. Donaldsonville (2-1)
23. Pine (2-1)
24. Livingston Collegiate Academy (1-2)
25. Caldwell Parish (1-2)
LHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Iowa (3-0)
2. North DeSoto (3-0)
3. South Terrebonne (3-0)
4. The Willow School (3-0)
5. Lakeshore (3-0)
6. St. Charles Catholic (3-0)
7. Northwood (3-0)
8. Fredrick Douglass (3-0)
9. Brusly (3-0)
10. St. Michael (3-0)
11. Belle Chasse (3-0)
12. Kenner Discovery (3-0)
13. Abramson (3-0)
14. Southwood (2-0)
15. Franklinton (2-1)
16. West Feliciana (2-1)
17. South Lafourche (2-1)
18. Tioga (3-1)
19. Wossman (2-1)
20. Woodlawn-Shreveport (2-1)
21. Plaquemine (2-1)
22. Bossier (3-1)
23. Comeaux (2-1)
24. Livonia (2-1)
25. Teurlings Catholic (2-1)
LHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Edna Karr (3-0)
2. Ouachita Parish (3-0)
3. Brother Martin (4-0)
4. Terrebonne (3-0)
5. Lafayette (3-0)
6. Ruston (3-0)
7. Parkway (3-0)
8. Zachary (3-0)
9. Thibodaux (3-0)
10. Alexandria (3-0)
11. Easton (3-0)
12. Covington (3-0)
13. Jesuit (4-0)
14. John Curtis Christian (2-0)
15. Central (3-0)
16. St. Amant (3-0)
17. St. Augustine (3-0)
18. Airline (3-0)
19. Holy Cross (3-0)
20. Riverdale (4-0)
21. Southside (2-1)
22. West Monroe (2-1)
23. Neville (2-1)
24. Hahnville (3-0)
25. Liberty (2-0)
