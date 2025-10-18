Louisiana high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025
The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Louisiana High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (LHSAA) - October 17, 2025
Acadiana 42, Lafayette 21
Airline 36, Haughton 28
Albany 46, Springfield 0
Alexandria 49, Pineville 3
Arcadia 47, Plain Dealing 0
Ascension Christian 41, East Iberville 20
Avoyelles 24, Holy Savior Menard 16
Barbe 49, New Iberia 0
Basile 7, Grand Lake 0
Belle Chasse 57, Patterson 19
Bonnabel 34, John Ehret 14
Brusly 21, West Feliciana 13
Bunkie 26, Buckeye 7
Calvary Baptist Academy 48, Union Parish 0
Carencro 65, Sam Houston 21
Catholic of Pointe Coupee 43, Berchmans Academy 7
Catholic-B.R. 47, Central 28
Catholic-N.I. 49, Delcambre 6
Cecilia 47, Beau Chene 14
Central Catholic 34, Centerville 13
Chalmette 23, Northshore 20
Covenant Christian Academy 56, Hanson Memorial 6
Covington 28, Slidell 7
D'Arbonne Woods 56, North Caddo 26
Denham Springs 42, Dutchtown 24
DeRidder 14, Leesville 39
Destrehan 68, Captain Shreve 28
Donaldsonville 20, East Feliciana 6
E.D. White 31, Lutcher 21
East Ascension 49, St. Amant 48
East Beauregard 60, Bolton 6
Edna Karr 41, Jesuit 0
Episcopal 30, Slaughter Community Charter 6
Erath 49, Berwick 0
Eunice 38, LaGrange 0
Evangel Christian Academy 59, Benton 0
Franklin Parish 55, Peabody 14
General Trass 46, Block 0
Hahnville 49, Central Lafourche 16
Hammond 20, Mandeville 17
Haynesville 62, Cedar Creek 20
Homer 22, Green Oaks 14
Istrouma 12, Broadmoor 7
Jeanerette 18, St. Martinville 13
Jena 60, Vidalia 28
Jennings 55, South Beauregard 14
Jewel Sumner 57, Bogalusa 0
John Curtis Christian 38, Brother Martin 24
Jonesboro-Hodge 21, DeQuincy 7
Kennedy 41, Wright 0
Kenner Discovery 20, Benjamin Franklin 17
Kentwood 24, Independence 0
Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 46, Welsh 7
Lake Charles College Prep 34, St. Louis Catholic 20
Lakeshore 42, Pearl River 6
LaSalle 24, Northwood 22
Leesville 39, DeRidder 14
Lincoln Prep 25, Glenbrook 7
Livingston Collegiate Academy 33, Washington 0
Logansport 52, Lakeview 0
Loranger 28, Archbishop Hannan 7
Loreauville 47, Houma Christian 9
Loyola College Prep 62, Woodlawn-Shreveport 14
Mangham 42, Oak Grove 28
Mansfield 45, Rosepine 14
Many 61, Winnfield 40
Marksville 14, Caldwell Parish 7
Metairie Park Country Day 49, Reed 0
Minden 55, Washington 30
North DeSoto 56, Southwood 0
North Iberville 48, White Castle 0
Northwood 48, Bossier 14
Oberlin 51, Merryville 48
Opelousas Catholic 57, North Central 6
Parkview Baptist 50, Collegiate Academy 0
Parkway 30, Huntington 19
Plaquemine 53, St. Michael 21
Prairieville 32, Live Oak 28
Rayville 32, Delhi Charter 6
Red River 49, Lakeside 21
Richwood 28, Lake Arthur 14
Riverside Academy 51, West St. John 6
Ruston 41, Neville 37
Salmen 32, Fontainebleau 7
South Lafourche 55, Assumption 28
South Terrebonne 48, Morgan City 14
Southside 63, Sulphur 17
St. Charles Catholic 35, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 31
St. Frederick 56, Delhi 12
St. James 40, McDonogh 35 8
St. Martin's Episcopal 49, Crescent City Christian 0
St. Mary's 42, Montgomery 18
St. Paul's 45, Ponchatoula 10
St. Thomas More 63, Comeaux 10
Terrebonne 52, East St. John 14
Teurlings Catholic 49, North Vermilion 0
Thibodaux 33, Bourgeois 3
Tioga 49, West Ouachita 7
Vandebilt Catholic 41, A.J. Ellender 9
Ville Platte 28, Mamou 26
West Jefferson 12, East Jefferson 0
West Monroe 21, Ouachita Parish 10
West St. Mary 14, Franklin 8
Westminster Academy 35, Port Barre 16
Wossman 73, Grant 36
