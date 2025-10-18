High School

Louisiana high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

Alexandria takes on Edna Karr in the LHSAA Div I State Football Championship game in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Alexandria takes on Edna Karr in the LHSAA Div I State Football Championship game in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Acadiana 42, Lafayette 21

Airline 36, Haughton 28

Albany 46, Springfield 0

Alexandria 49, Pineville 3

Arcadia 47, Plain Dealing 0

Ascension Christian 41, East Iberville 20

Avoyelles 24, Holy Savior Menard 16

Barbe 49, New Iberia 0

Basile 7, Grand Lake 0

Belle Chasse 57, Patterson 19

Bonnabel 34, John Ehret 14

Brusly 21, West Feliciana 13

Bunkie 26, Buckeye 7

Calvary Baptist Academy 48, Union Parish 0

Carencro 65, Sam Houston 21

Catholic of Pointe Coupee 43, Berchmans Academy 7

Catholic-B.R. 47, Central 28

Catholic-N.I. 49, Delcambre 6

Cecilia 47, Beau Chene 14

Central Catholic 34, Centerville 13

Chalmette 23, Northshore 20

Covenant Christian Academy 56, Hanson Memorial 6

Covington 28, Slidell 7

D'Arbonne Woods 56, North Caddo 26

Denham Springs 42, Dutchtown 24

DeRidder 14, Leesville 39

Destrehan 68, Captain Shreve 28

Donaldsonville 20, East Feliciana 6

E.D. White 31, Lutcher 21

East Ascension 49, St. Amant 48

East Beauregard 60, Bolton 6

Edna Karr 41, Jesuit 0

Episcopal 30, Slaughter Community Charter 6

Erath 49, Berwick 0

Eunice 38, LaGrange 0

Evangel Christian Academy 59, Benton 0

Franklin Parish 55, Peabody 14

General Trass 46, Block 0

Hahnville 49, Central Lafourche 16

Hammond 20, Mandeville 17

Haynesville 62, Cedar Creek 20

Homer 22, Green Oaks 14

Istrouma 12, Broadmoor 7

Jeanerette 18, St. Martinville 13

Jena 60, Vidalia 28

Jennings 55, South Beauregard 14

Jewel Sumner 57, Bogalusa 0

John Curtis Christian 38, Brother Martin 24

Jonesboro-Hodge 21, DeQuincy 7

Kennedy 41, Wright 0

Kenner Discovery 20, Benjamin Franklin 17

Kentwood 24, Independence 0

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 46, Welsh 7

Lake Charles College Prep 34, St. Louis Catholic 20

Lakeshore 42, Pearl River 6

LaSalle 24, Northwood 22

Leesville 39, DeRidder 14

Lincoln Prep 25, Glenbrook 7

Livingston Collegiate Academy 33, Washington 0

Logansport 52, Lakeview 0

Loranger 28, Archbishop Hannan 7

Loreauville 47, Houma Christian 9

Loyola College Prep 62, Woodlawn-Shreveport 14

Mangham 42, Oak Grove 28

Mansfield 45, Rosepine 14

Many 61, Winnfield 40

Marksville 14, Caldwell Parish 7

Metairie Park Country Day 49, Reed 0

Minden 55, Washington 30

North DeSoto 56, Southwood 0

North Iberville 48, White Castle 0

Northwood 48, Bossier 14

Oberlin 51, Merryville 48

Opelousas Catholic 57, North Central 6

Parkview Baptist 50, Collegiate Academy 0

Parkway 30, Huntington 19

Plaquemine 53, St. Michael 21

Prairieville 32, Live Oak 28

Rayville 32, Delhi Charter 6

Red River 49, Lakeside 21

Richwood 28, Lake Arthur 14

Riverside Academy 51, West St. John 6

Ruston 41, Neville 37

Salmen 32, Fontainebleau 7

South Lafourche 55, Assumption 28

South Terrebonne 48, Morgan City 14

Southside 63, Sulphur 17

St. Charles Catholic 35, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 31

St. Frederick 56, Delhi 12

St. James 40, McDonogh 35 8

St. Martin's Episcopal 49, Crescent City Christian 0

St. Mary's 42, Montgomery 18

St. Paul's 45, Ponchatoula 10

St. Thomas More 63, Comeaux 10

Terrebonne 52, East St. John 14

Teurlings Catholic 49, North Vermilion 0

Thibodaux 33, Bourgeois 3

Tioga 49, West Ouachita 7

Vandebilt Catholic 41, A.J. Ellender 9

Ville Platte 28, Mamou 26

West Jefferson 12, East Jefferson 0

West Monroe 21, Ouachita Parish 10

West St. Mary 14, Franklin 8

Westminster Academy 35, Port Barre 16

Wossman 73, Grant 36

