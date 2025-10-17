Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 113 games scheduled across Louisiana on Friday, October 17, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Louisiana's top-ranked teams as No. 5 Ruston travels to take on No. 24 Neville, and No. 20 Jesuit hosts No. 1 Edna Karr.
Louisiana High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 17
With 17 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Louisiana high school football continues.
LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 26 Class 1A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Crescent City Christian vs St. Martin's Episcopal, starts at 4:00 PM. The final game, Kentwood vs Independence, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 1A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 24 Class 2A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Rayville vs Delhi Charter, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Union Parish vs Calvary Baptist Academy at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 2A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 18 Class 3A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The game of the week is highlighted by St. James vs McDonogh 35 at 3:30 PM. The final game, Erath vs Berwick, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 3A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 27 Class 4A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, St. James vs McDonogh 35, starts at 3:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Comeaux vs St. Thomas More at 7:00 PM. The final game, Cecilia vs Beau Chene, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 4A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 31 Class 5A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Ouachita Parish vs West Monroe, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Edna Karr vs Jesuit at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 5A scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here