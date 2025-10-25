High School

Louisiana high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

University Lab vs. Woodlawn- B.R. in Louisiana Varsity high school football showdown- Sep. 4, 2025
The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Acadiana 17, Southside 14

Alexandria 45, Ruston 28

Archbishop Hannan 49, Cohen 28

Archbishop Rummel 24, Holy Cross 3

Archbishop Shaw 49, Kenner Discovery 0

Ascension Catholic 50, North Iberville 28

Ascension Christian 40, White Castle 12

Avoyelles 69, Bolton 0

Barbe 63, Lafayette 40

Basile 41, Elton 7

Belaire 14, Broadmoor 9

Bogalusa 26, Springfield 20

Breaux Bridge 41, Beau Chene 40

Byrd 49, Benton 40

Caldwell Parish 20, Buckeye 13

Calvary Baptist Academy 45, Huntington 35

Catholic-B.R. 49, Scotlandville 0

Cecilia 53, Opelousas 7

Cedar Creek 65, Lincoln Prep 32

Central 49, Liberty 14

Chalmette 17, Fontainebleau 7

Church Point 54, Crowley 14

Comeaux 28, Northside 21

Covenant Christian Academy 21, Jeanerette 18

Covington 25, Hammond 14

De La Salle 43, Washington 0

Delhi Charter 52, Madison 34

Denham Springs 51, Prairieville 13

DeQuincy 47, East Beauregard 32

DeRidder 41, LaGrange 8

Destrehan 46, Central Lafourche 7

Dunham 42, East Feliciana 0

Dutchtown 19, Walker 14

E.D. White 49, South Terrebonne 0

Edna Karr 63, Easton 12

Evangel Christian Academy 63, Haughton 27

Franklinton 42, Pearl River 20

Franklin Parish 77, Grant 35

General Trass 30, Delta Charter 28

Grand Lake 48, Merryville 14

Green Oaks 44, North Caddo 6

Hahnville 42, East St. John 7

Haynesville 54, Arcadia 6

Homer 52, Magnolia 0

Iota 51, Ville Platte 20

Jena 68, Bunkie 45

Jewel Sumner 41, Pine 14

John Curtis Christian 37, Jesuit 10

Kinder 50, Holy Savior Menard 32

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 51, Lake Arthur 0

Lake Charles College Prep 26, Westlake 14

Lakeshore 38, Loranger 14

Lakeside 66, Ringgold 20

Livonia 48, Capitol 8

Logansport 38, Montgomery 18

Loreauville 40, Catholic - N.I. 28

Loyola College Prep 54, Washington 26

Lutcher 49, A.J. Ellender 3

Mandeville 27, Ponchatoula 0

Mansfield 56, Winnfield 22

Marksville 48, Vidalia 6

McDonogh 35 42, Carver Collegiate Academy 26

Minden 49, Bossier 13

Neville 38, Ouachita Parish 37

Newman 55, Reed 14

North DeSoto 62, Woodlawn-Shreveport 12

Northwood 47, Southwood 6

Northwood 72, Lakeview 0

Northwest 40, Mamou 0

Ouachita Christian 35, Mangham 14

Parkway 45, Captain Shreve 42

Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy 28, Thomas Jefferson 21

Pickering 29, Pine Prairie 6

Pope John Paul II 40, Independence 8

Port Barre 19, Oakdale 14

Rayville 22, Beekman 17

Red River 34, Many 6

Richwood 34, North Webster 6

Riverdale 42, West Jefferson 7

Riverside Academy 47, Central Catholic 7

St. Amant 55, Live Oak 52

St. Charles Catholic 19, Belle Chasse 7

St. James 51, Donaldsonville 7

St. Martin's Episcopal 23, West St. John 20

St. Mary's 28, LaSalle 6

St. Michael 56, Port Allen 0

St. Paul's 38, Northshore 14

St. Thomas More 56, Rayne 8

Salmen 35, Slidell 21

Sam Houston 56, New Iberia 32

Slaughter Community Charter 33, Baker 7

South Lafourche 48, Morgan City 12

South Plaquemines 32, Metairie Park Country Day 23

Terrebonne 49, Bourgeois 0

Teurlings Catholic 64, East Ascension 29

The Willow School 67, Benjamin Franklin 22

Thibodaux 62, Eleanor McMain 0

Tioga 49, Peabody 6

Union Parish 32, D'Arbonne Woods 20

University Lab 57, Parkview Baptist 17

Vandebilt Catholic 49, Assumption 14

Welsh 14, Lafayette Christian Academy 52

West Feliciana 58, Istrouma 12

West Monroe 49, Pineville 17

West Ouachita 24, Wossman 13

Westgate 54, North Vermilion 3

Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 63, Berchmans Academy 0

Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 1, Gueydan 0

Zachary 44, Woodlawn-B.R. 8

