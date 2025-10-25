Louisiana high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Acadiana 17, Southside 14
Alexandria 45, Ruston 28
Archbishop Hannan 49, Cohen 28
Archbishop Rummel 24, Holy Cross 3
Archbishop Shaw 49, Kenner Discovery 0
Ascension Catholic 50, North Iberville 28
Ascension Christian 40, White Castle 12
Avoyelles 69, Bolton 0
Barbe 63, Lafayette 40
Basile 41, Elton 7
Belaire 14, Broadmoor 9
Bogalusa 26, Springfield 20
Breaux Bridge 41, Beau Chene 40
Byrd 49, Benton 40
Caldwell Parish 20, Buckeye 13
Calvary Baptist Academy 45, Huntington 35
Catholic-B.R. 49, Scotlandville 0
Cecilia 53, Opelousas 7
Cedar Creek 65, Lincoln Prep 32
Central 49, Liberty 14
Chalmette 17, Fontainebleau 7
Church Point 54, Crowley 14
Comeaux 28, Northside 21
Covenant Christian Academy 21, Jeanerette 18
Covington 25, Hammond 14
De La Salle 43, Washington 0
Delhi Charter 52, Madison 34
Denham Springs 51, Prairieville 13
DeQuincy 47, East Beauregard 32
DeRidder 41, LaGrange 8
Destrehan 46, Central Lafourche 7
Dunham 42, East Feliciana 0
Dutchtown 19, Walker 14
E.D. White 49, South Terrebonne 0
Edna Karr 63, Easton 12
Evangel Christian Academy 63, Haughton 27
Franklinton 42, Pearl River 20
Franklin Parish 77, Grant 35
General Trass 30, Delta Charter 28
Grand Lake 48, Merryville 14
Green Oaks 44, North Caddo 6
Hahnville 42, East St. John 7
Haynesville 54, Arcadia 6
Homer 52, Magnolia 0
Iota 51, Ville Platte 20
Jena 68, Bunkie 45
Jewel Sumner 41, Pine 14
John Curtis Christian 37, Jesuit 10
Kinder 50, Holy Savior Menard 32
Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 51, Lake Arthur 0
Lake Charles College Prep 26, Westlake 14
Lakeshore 38, Loranger 14
Lakeside 66, Ringgold 20
Livonia 48, Capitol 8
Logansport 38, Montgomery 18
Loreauville 40, Catholic - N.I. 28
Loyola College Prep 54, Washington 26
Lutcher 49, A.J. Ellender 3
Mandeville 27, Ponchatoula 0
Mansfield 56, Winnfield 22
Marksville 48, Vidalia 6
McDonogh 35 42, Carver Collegiate Academy 26
Minden 49, Bossier 13
Neville 38, Ouachita Parish 37
Newman 55, Reed 14
North DeSoto 62, Woodlawn-Shreveport 12
Northwood 47, Southwood 6
Northwood 72, Lakeview 0
Northwest 40, Mamou 0
Ouachita Christian 35, Mangham 14
Parkway 45, Captain Shreve 42
Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy 28, Thomas Jefferson 21
Pickering 29, Pine Prairie 6
Pope John Paul II 40, Independence 8
Port Barre 19, Oakdale 14
Rayville 22, Beekman 17
Red River 34, Many 6
Richwood 34, North Webster 6
Riverdale 42, West Jefferson 7
Riverside Academy 47, Central Catholic 7
St. Amant 55, Live Oak 52
St. Charles Catholic 19, Belle Chasse 7
St. James 51, Donaldsonville 7
St. Martin's Episcopal 23, West St. John 20
St. Mary's 28, LaSalle 6
St. Michael 56, Port Allen 0
St. Paul's 38, Northshore 14
St. Thomas More 56, Rayne 8
Salmen 35, Slidell 21
Sam Houston 56, New Iberia 32
Slaughter Community Charter 33, Baker 7
South Lafourche 48, Morgan City 12
South Plaquemines 32, Metairie Park Country Day 23
Terrebonne 49, Bourgeois 0
Teurlings Catholic 64, East Ascension 29
The Willow School 67, Benjamin Franklin 22
Thibodaux 62, Eleanor McMain 0
Tioga 49, Peabody 6
Union Parish 32, D'Arbonne Woods 20
University Lab 57, Parkview Baptist 17
Vandebilt Catholic 49, Assumption 14
Welsh 14, Lafayette Christian Academy 52
West Feliciana 58, Istrouma 12
West Monroe 49, Pineville 17
West Ouachita 24, Wossman 13
Westgate 54, North Vermilion 3
Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 63, Berchmans Academy 0
Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 1, Gueydan 0
Zachary 44, Woodlawn-B.R. 8
