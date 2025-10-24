Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 125 games scheduled across Louisiana on Friday, October 24, including 21 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Louisiana's top-ranked teams as No. 9 Alexandria travels to take on No. 3 Ruston, and No. 6 Teurlings Catholic hosts East Ascension.
Louisiana High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24
With 21 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Louisiana high school football continues.
LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 21 Class 1A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Berchmans Academy vs Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Arcadia vs Haynesville, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 1A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 29 Class 2A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Cohen vs Archbishop Hannan, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Huntington vs Calvary Baptist Academy at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 2A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 21 Class 3A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Northwest vs Mamou, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Parkview Baptist vs University Lab at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 3A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 33 Class 4A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, McDonogh 35 vs Carver Collegiate Academy, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by St. Thomas More vs Rayne at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 4A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 32 Class 5A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Fontainebleau vs Chalmette, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by John Curtis Christian vs Jesuit at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 5A scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here