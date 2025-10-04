High School

Louisiana high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

See every final score from this week of Louisiana high school football

CJ Vafiadis

University Lab vs. Woodlawn- B.R. in Louisiana Varsity high school football showdown- Sep. 4, 2025
University Lab vs. Woodlawn- B.R. in Louisiana Varsity high school football showdown- Sep. 4, 2025 / Josh Ankeny SBLive

The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Louisiana High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (LHSAA) - October 3, 2025

Louisiana high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

Abbeville 20, LaGrange 14

Acadiana 63, Sulphur 0

A.J. Ellender 10, South Terrebonne 9

Alexandria 57, Many 0

Archbishop Rummel 31, Brother Martin 7

Ascension Catholic 49, Episcopal 40

Ascension Christian 40, Houma Christian 0

Ascension Episcopal 28, North Vermilion 3

Assumption 58, Morgan City 20

Avoyelles 61, Lakeview 0

Belle Chasse 49, West Jefferson 7

Berwick 41, Thrive Academy 0

Bossier 27, Southwood 12

Bunkie 46, Winnfield 28

Calvary Baptist Academy 62, Magnolia 8

Captain Shreve 66, Airline 56

Carencro 56, New Iberia 7

Carver Collegiate Academy 30, Washington 0

Catholic - N.I. 49, Lake Charles College Prep 42

Central 48, Lafayette Christian Academy 23

Central Lafourche 56, Central Catholic 24

Centerville 42, Gueydan 6

Crowley 18, Mamou 20

D'Arbonne Woods 44, Green Oaks 42

Delcambre 51, Highland Baptist Christian 0

Destrehan 41, Terrebonne 28

Dunham 49, Baker 0

Dutchtown 35, St. Amant 28

East Ascension 38, Live Oak 21

E.D. White 49, South Lafourche 27

Edna Karr 42, St. Augustine 21

Elton 41, Hanson Memorial 14

Erath 43, Westlake 15

Eunice 32, Welsh 29

Ferriday 26, Beekman 14

Franklin 36, Patterson 34

Garrison 46, North Webster 7

General Trass 32, Bastrop 30

Glenbrook 50, Plain Dealing 0

Grant 56, Bolton 0

Hahnville 48, Bourgeois 7

Haynes Academy 44, Benjamin Franklin 29

Haynesville 56, Lincoln Prep 19

Holy Cross 12, Jesuit 20

Jonesboro-Hodge 49, Arcadia 44

Kinder 42, Logansport 30

Lafayette 35, Sam Houston 28

Lake Arthur 47, Rosepine 8

LaSalle 36, Pickering 0

Liberty 64, Bogalusa 0

Loreauville 21, Kaplan 20

Loyola College Prep 71, Minden 48

Madison Prep 55, Parkview Baptist 3

Mamou 20, Crowley 18

Mangham 42, Madison 8

Mansfield 39, North Caddo 0

Marksville 46, Oakdale 8

McDonogh 35 53, East Jefferson 14

Merryville 22, Northwood 20

Montgomery 34, Lakeside 22

Natchitoches Central 42, Haughton 32

Neville 28, Sterlington 21

Newman 33, Riverdale 13

North Iberville 46, Vinton 40

Northlake Christian 37, Breaux Bridge 7

Northside 49, Rayne 43

Northwood 42, Woodlawn-Shreveport 0

Northwest 44, Pine Prairie 0

Notre Dame 45, Cecilia 35

Oak Grove 42, Delhi Charter 12

Ouachita Christian 51, Rayville 6

Ouachita Parish 42, Franklin Parish 14

Parkway 52, Byrd 24

Pineville 41, Red River 40

Pine 54, Varnado 8

Plaquemine 39, West Feliciana 7

Port Allen 27, Glen Oaks 14

Prairieville 28, Walker 23

Reed 13, Fisher 6

Ringgold 40, Block 16

Riverside Academy 42, Vermilion Catholic 19

Simpson Academy 21, Oak Forest Academy 14

Slaughter Community Charter 24, Northeast 0

Southside 39, Barbe 28

South Plaquemines 16, Livingston Collegiate Academy 6

St. Amant 28, Dutchtown 35

St. Charles Catholic 28, St. James 34

St. James 34, St. Charles Catholic 28

St. John 28, Covenant Christian Academy 21

St. Michael 46, Broadmoor 8

St. Thomas More 22, Westgate 18

Stephenville 28, Ruston 12

Teurlings Catholic 55, Comeaux 14

The Willow School 50, Wright 49

Thibodaux 25, East St. John 6

Tioga 45, Jena 26

Union Parish 48, Homer 16

Vandebilt Catholic 14, Lutcher 3

Ville Platte 6, Basile 0

Washington-Marion 44, Peabody 26

West Monroe 40, Scotlandville 0

West St. John 38, East Iberville 6

Westminster Academy 14, Sacred Heart 7

Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 32, East Beauregard 14

Wossman 28, Carroll 23

Zachary 51, Opelousas 6

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Louisiana