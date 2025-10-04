Louisiana high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Abbeville 20, LaGrange 14
Acadiana 63, Sulphur 0
A.J. Ellender 10, South Terrebonne 9
Alexandria 57, Many 0
Archbishop Rummel 31, Brother Martin 7
Ascension Catholic 49, Episcopal 40
Ascension Christian 40, Houma Christian 0
Ascension Episcopal 28, North Vermilion 3
Assumption 58, Morgan City 20
Avoyelles 61, Lakeview 0
Belle Chasse 49, West Jefferson 7
Berwick 41, Thrive Academy 0
Bossier 27, Southwood 12
Bunkie 46, Winnfield 28
Calvary Baptist Academy 62, Magnolia 8
Captain Shreve 66, Airline 56
Carencro 56, New Iberia 7
Carver Collegiate Academy 30, Washington 0
Catholic - N.I. 49, Lake Charles College Prep 42
Central 48, Lafayette Christian Academy 23
Central Lafourche 56, Central Catholic 24
Centerville 42, Gueydan 6
Crowley 18, Mamou 20
D'Arbonne Woods 44, Green Oaks 42
Delcambre 51, Highland Baptist Christian 0
Destrehan 41, Terrebonne 28
Dunham 49, Baker 0
Dutchtown 35, St. Amant 28
East Ascension 38, Live Oak 21
E.D. White 49, South Lafourche 27
Edna Karr 42, St. Augustine 21
Elton 41, Hanson Memorial 14
Erath 43, Westlake 15
Eunice 32, Welsh 29
Ferriday 26, Beekman 14
Franklin 36, Patterson 34
Garrison 46, North Webster 7
General Trass 32, Bastrop 30
Glenbrook 50, Plain Dealing 0
Grant 56, Bolton 0
Hahnville 48, Bourgeois 7
Haynes Academy 44, Benjamin Franklin 29
Haynesville 56, Lincoln Prep 19
Holy Cross 12, Jesuit 20
Jonesboro-Hodge 49, Arcadia 44
Kinder 42, Logansport 30
Lafayette 35, Sam Houston 28
Lake Arthur 47, Rosepine 8
LaSalle 36, Pickering 0
Liberty 64, Bogalusa 0
Loreauville 21, Kaplan 20
Loyola College Prep 71, Minden 48
Madison Prep 55, Parkview Baptist 3
Mangham 42, Madison 8
Mansfield 39, North Caddo 0
Marksville 46, Oakdale 8
McDonogh 35 53, East Jefferson 14
Merryville 22, Northwood 20
Montgomery 34, Lakeside 22
Natchitoches Central 42, Haughton 32
Neville 28, Sterlington 21
Newman 33, Riverdale 13
North Iberville 46, Vinton 40
Northlake Christian 37, Breaux Bridge 7
Northside 49, Rayne 43
Northwood 42, Woodlawn-Shreveport 0
Northwest 44, Pine Prairie 0
Notre Dame 45, Cecilia 35
Oak Grove 42, Delhi Charter 12
Ouachita Christian 51, Rayville 6
Ouachita Parish 42, Franklin Parish 14
Parkway 52, Byrd 24
Pineville 41, Red River 40
Pine 54, Varnado 8
Plaquemine 39, West Feliciana 7
Port Allen 27, Glen Oaks 14
Prairieville 28, Walker 23
Reed 13, Fisher 6
Ringgold 40, Block 16
Riverside Academy 42, Vermilion Catholic 19
Simpson Academy 21, Oak Forest Academy 14
Slaughter Community Charter 24, Northeast 0
Southside 39, Barbe 28
South Plaquemines 16, Livingston Collegiate Academy 6
St. John 28, Covenant Christian Academy 21
St. Michael 46, Broadmoor 8
St. Thomas More 22, Westgate 18
Stephenville 28, Ruston 12
Teurlings Catholic 55, Comeaux 14
The Willow School 50, Wright 49
Thibodaux 25, East St. John 6
Tioga 45, Jena 26
Union Parish 48, Homer 16
Vandebilt Catholic 14, Lutcher 3
Ville Platte 6, Basile 0
Washington-Marion 44, Peabody 26
West Monroe 40, Scotlandville 0
West St. John 38, East Iberville 6
Westminster Academy 14, Sacred Heart 7
Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 32, East Beauregard 14
Wossman 28, Carroll 23
Zachary 51, Opelousas 6
