Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 119 games scheduled across Louisiana on Friday, October 3, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Louisiana's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Edna Karr hosts No. 4 St. Augustine, and No. 17 Terrebonne travels to take on No. 13 Destrehan.
Louisiana High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 3
With 17 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Louisiana high school football continues.
LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 31 Class 5A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Ouachita Parish vs Franklin Parish, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by St. Augustine vs Edna Karr at 7:00 PM. The final game, Jesuit vs Holy Cross, starts at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 5A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 34 Class 4A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Washington vs Carver Collegiate Academy, starts at 3:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by St. Thomas More vs Westgate at 7:00 PM. The final game, Notre Dame vs Cecilia, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 4A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 36 Class 3A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game,Washington vs Carver Collegiate Academy, starts at 3:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted byUniversity Lab vs St. Paul's at 7:00 PM. The final game, Catholic - N.I. vs Lake Charles College Prep, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 3A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 38 Class 2A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Patterson vs Franklin, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted byMagnolia vs Calvary Baptist Academy at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 2A scoreboard
LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 31 Class 1A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, North Central vs Berchmans Academy, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Riverside Academy vs Vermilion Catholic at 7:00 PM. The final game, Hemphill vs Merryville, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full LHSAA Class 1A scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here