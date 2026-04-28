State Record Holder Garden City Football’s 2026 Schedule includes Showdown of Reigning Long Island Champs and More

Garden City had a 2025 campaign that will go down as one of the more historic high school football seasons in New York State.

The Trojans went 12-0 and captured their fifth straight Long Island championship crown. On top of that, Garden City capped its season with a 66-game win streak, which is now a state record.

The team previously broke Maine-Endwell’s previous record of 62 wins in a row, a feat that took place between 2011 and 2015. The Trojans have not lost since they fell to Lindenhurst in the 2019 Class I Long Island Championship game.

The Trojans beat Baldwin, 31-0, in the Nassau Conference II quarterfinals last season to extend their win streak to 63 games.

Garden City has shifted its focus on the 2026 season, as it gears up for potentially a 14th championship run in school history.

The Trojans will start off with a home game against Calhoun (5-3 in 2025) on September 10. Garden City beat the Colts, 51-7, last year.

Then, on September 19, the Trojans will face MacArthur (2-6 in 2025) in their homecoming game. Last year, Garden City defeated the Generals, 46-7.

Week three will include a big showdown between Garden City and host Massapequa (12-0 in 2025) on September 26. Last season, the Chiefs completed a Long Island Class 1 three-peat following a 14-12 win over Ward Melville in the championship game.

Next, Garden City will host New Hyde Park (3-6 in 2025) on October 3. The Trojans defeated the Gladiators, 42-0, last season.

The Trojans will hit the road on October 10 to take on Mepham (7-2 in 2025). Garden City came away with a 44-7 victory over the Pirates last season.

On October 17, Garden City will welcome Carey (7-3 in 2025) to its home turf. The Trojans are back on the road on October 24 to go up against Bellmore (4-5 in 2025).

Garden City will cap its regular season with an away game against Long Beach (8-3 in 2025) on October 31. The Trojans beat the Marines twice, including a 27-12 win in the Nassau County Conference II championship game.

2026 Garden City Varsity Football Schedule

Week 1 – vs. Calhoun

Week 2 – vs. MacArthur

Week 3 – at Massapequa

Week 4 – vs. New Hyde Park

Week 5 – at Mepham

Week 6 – vs. Carey

Week 7 – at Bellmore

Week 8 – at Long Beach

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App