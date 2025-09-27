High School

Louisiana high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

St. Charles Catholic Comets @ Dunham Tigers - Sep 19, 2025
St. Charles Catholic Comets @ Dunham Tigers - Sep 19, 2025 / Josh Ankeny

The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Alexandria 59, Opelousas 6

Amite 16, St. Helena College and Career Academy 14

Ascension Episcopal 28, Rosepine 6

Avoyelles 46, Buckeye 14

Baker 14, Northeast 6

Basile 55, Highland Baptist Christian 14

Beau Chene 58, Berchmans Academy 14

Belle Chasse 34, Bonnabel 6

Bourgeois 47, Patterson 40

Broadmoor 48, McKinley 12

Brother Martin 31, Jesuit 29

Byrd 33, John Ehret 0

Calvary Baptist Academy 37, D'Arbonne Woods 15

Carencro 63, Barbe 42

Carroll 45, General Trass 18

Central 39, Cecilia 21

Chalmette 47, Washington 0

Church Point 41, Mamou 18

Comeaux 41, Rayne 38

Covenant Christian Academy 27, Archbishop Hannan 19

DeQuincy 39, Lakeview 8

DeRidder 24, Westlake 20

Destrehan 50, East St. John 6

Donaldsonville 36, East Iberville 0

Dutchtown 42, Prairieville 7

E.D. White 56, A.J. Ellender 0

East Ascension 26, Denham Springs 20

East Beauregard 36, Oberlin 25

East Feliciana 22, Episcopal 20

Erath 24, Vermilion Catholic 14

Evadale 43, Acadiana Christian 6

Evangel Christian Academy 51, Airline 49

Ferriday 50, Delhi Charter 6

Grant 76, Vidalia 40

Hamilton Christian 48, St. John 13

Hanson Memorial 26, Berwick 13

Haynes Academy 35, Springfield 14

Haynesville 70, Plain Dealing 0

Holy Savior Menard 15, Abbeville 6

Huntington 42, Haughton 28

Iota 62, Pine Prairie 0

Iowa 35, Wossman 20

Istrouma 54, Tara 0

Jena 52, Winnfield 22

Jennings 25, Northwest 7

John Curtis Christian 21, Archbishop Rummel 19

Kaplan 35, Breaux Bridge 0

Kentwood 22, Loranger 21

Kinder 22, Eunice 20

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 40, Landry-Walker 13

Lake Arthur 26, Oakdale 0

Lake Charles College Prep 44, Mansfield 22

Lakeshore 28, Northlake Christian 8

Lakeside 36, Northwood 14

Live Oak 38, Walker 31

Livingston Collegiate Academy 23, Carver Collegiate Academy 20

Logansport 14, Delta Charter 8

Lutcher 51, Assumption 8

Marksville 40, Port Barre 7

Merryville 30, Pickering 28

Metairie Park Country Day 49, Fredrick Douglass 36

Minden 51, Woodlawn-Shreveport 6

Newman 40, The Willow School 8

North DeSoto 52, Northwood 26

North Webster 31, Homer 0

Northshore 17, Covington 10

Northside 18, North Vermilion 7

Notre Dame 35, Catholic - N.I. 34

Ouachita Christian 52, Madison 0

Ouachita Parish 44, Port Gibson 6

Parkview Baptist 42, St. Martinville 14

Parkway 69, Natchitoches Central 40

Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy 34, Kenner Discovery 26

Pine 28, Pearl River 0

Pineville 28, Leesville 21

Plaquemine 20, Brusly 12

Pope John Paul II 56, Benjamin Franklin 7

Red River 40, White Castle 0

Riverside Academy 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Salmen 38, Liberty 22

Sam Houston 34, Sulphur 14

Slaughter Community Charter 56, Capitol 0

Slidell 28, Mandeville 14

South Lafourche 44, South Terrebonne 14

South Plaquemines 36, East Jefferson 0

St. Amant 28, Scotlandville 14

St. Charles Catholic 28, De La Salle 6

St. Edmund 56, North Central 6

St. James 54, Ponchatoula 0

St. Louis Catholic 46, Washington-Marion 26

St. Martin's Episcopal 40, Eleanor McMain 22

St. Mary's 39, Many 28

St. Michael 35, Belaire 7

St. Paul's 28, Kennedy 21

St. Thomas More 27, Neville 23

Sterlington 49, West Ouachita 8

Terrebonne 52, Hahnville 38

Teurlings Catholic 28, Westgate 15

Thibodaux 46, Central Lafourche 6

Union Parish 30, Green Oaks 8

University Lab 64, Collegiate Academy 0

Vandebilt Catholic 50, Morgan City 20

Ville Platte 13, Crowley 12

Washington 42, Bossier 41

West Monroe 27, Catholic-B.R. 24

West St. John 58, Houma Christian 0

Westminster Academy 41, Catholic of Pointe Coupee 28

Woodlawn-B.R. 34, West Feliciana 7

