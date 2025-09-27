Louisiana high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
The 2025 Louisiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Louisiana High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (LHSAA) - September 26, 2025
Louisiana high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
Alexandria 59, Opelousas 6
Amite 16, St. Helena College and Career Academy 14
Ascension Episcopal 28, Rosepine 6
Avoyelles 46, Buckeye 14
Baker 14, Northeast 6
Basile 55, Highland Baptist Christian 14
Beau Chene 58, Berchmans Academy 14
Belle Chasse 34, Bonnabel 6
Bourgeois 47, Patterson 40
Broadmoor 48, McKinley 12
Brother Martin 31, Jesuit 29
Byrd 33, John Ehret 0
Calvary Baptist Academy 37, D'Arbonne Woods 15
Carencro 63, Barbe 42
Carroll 45, General Trass 18
Central 39, Cecilia 21
Chalmette 47, Washington 0
Church Point 41, Mamou 18
Comeaux 41, Rayne 38
Covenant Christian Academy 27, Archbishop Hannan 19
DeQuincy 39, Lakeview 8
DeRidder 24, Westlake 20
Destrehan 50, East St. John 6
Donaldsonville 36, East Iberville 0
Dutchtown 42, Prairieville 7
E.D. White 56, A.J. Ellender 0
East Ascension 26, Denham Springs 20
East Beauregard 36, Oberlin 25
East Feliciana 22, Episcopal 20
Erath 24, Vermilion Catholic 14
Evadale 43, Acadiana Christian 6
Evangel Christian Academy 51, Airline 49
Ferriday 50, Delhi Charter 6
Grant 76, Vidalia 40
Hamilton Christian 48, St. John 13
Hanson Memorial 26, Berwick 13
Haynes Academy 35, Springfield 14
Haynesville 70, Plain Dealing 0
Holy Savior Menard 15, Abbeville 6
Huntington 42, Haughton 28
Iota 62, Pine Prairie 0
Iowa 35, Wossman 20
Istrouma 54, Tara 0
Jena 52, Winnfield 22
Jennings 25, Northwest 7
John Curtis Christian 21, Archbishop Rummel 19
Kaplan 35, Breaux Bridge 0
Kentwood 22, Loranger 21
Kinder 22, Eunice 20
Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 40, Landry-Walker 13
Lake Arthur 26, Oakdale 0
Lake Charles College Prep 44, Mansfield 22
Lakeshore 28, Northlake Christian 8
Lakeside 36, Northwood 14
Live Oak 38, Walker 31
Livingston Collegiate Academy 23, Carver Collegiate Academy 20
Logansport 14, Delta Charter 8
Lutcher 51, Assumption 8
Marksville 40, Port Barre 7
Merryville 30, Pickering 28
Metairie Park Country Day 49, Fredrick Douglass 36
Minden 51, Woodlawn-Shreveport 6
Newman 40, The Willow School 8
North DeSoto 52, Northwood 26
North Webster 31, Homer 0
Northshore 17, Covington 10
Northside 18, North Vermilion 7
Notre Dame 35, Catholic - N.I. 34
Ouachita Christian 52, Madison 0
Ouachita Parish 44, Port Gibson 6
Parkview Baptist 42, St. Martinville 14
Parkway 69, Natchitoches Central 40
Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy 34, Kenner Discovery 26
Pine 28, Pearl River 0
Pineville 28, Leesville 21
Plaquemine 20, Brusly 12
Pope John Paul II 56, Benjamin Franklin 7
Red River 40, White Castle 0
Riverside Academy 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Salmen 38, Liberty 22
Sam Houston 34, Sulphur 14
Slaughter Community Charter 56, Capitol 0
Slidell 28, Mandeville 14
South Lafourche 44, South Terrebonne 14
South Plaquemines 36, East Jefferson 0
St. Amant 28, Scotlandville 14
St. Charles Catholic 28, De La Salle 6
St. Edmund 56, North Central 6
St. James 54, Ponchatoula 0
St. Louis Catholic 46, Washington-Marion 26
St. Martin's Episcopal 40, Eleanor McMain 22
St. Mary's 39, Many 28
St. Michael 35, Belaire 7
St. Paul's 28, Kennedy 21
St. Thomas More 27, Neville 23
Sterlington 49, West Ouachita 8
Terrebonne 52, Hahnville 38
Teurlings Catholic 28, Westgate 15
Thibodaux 46, Central Lafourche 6
Union Parish 30, Green Oaks 8
University Lab 64, Collegiate Academy 0
Vandebilt Catholic 50, Morgan City 20
Ville Platte 13, Crowley 12
Washington 42, Bossier 41
West Monroe 27, Catholic-B.R. 24
West St. John 58, Houma Christian 0
Westminster Academy 41, Catholic of Pointe Coupee 28
Woodlawn-B.R. 34, West Feliciana 7
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here