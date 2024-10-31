Louisiana high school football rankings (10/31/2024)
Week 10 of the Louisiana high school football season has arrived and High School on SI has updated its all-classification power rankings.
Alexandria continues to leap over every hurdle in its path. A few weeks ago, the Trojans found themselves down by two scores to Opelousas but rallied to win by three points.
In Week 7, coach Thomas Bachman's club handed reigning Division I nonselect champion Ruston its second straight loss, which will set the Trojans up for a showdown against Neville in Week 10 if both ASH and the Tigers can hold up their ends of the deal this week.
The Trojans hopped over another undefeated team, Teurlings Catholic, in this week's rankings, although the Rebels weren't penalized. Coach Dane Charpentier's club stayed at No. 5 with their clash against cross-town arch-rival St. Thomas More on tap this week.
Here are the Top 25 Louisiana high school football power rankings, as of Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024:
TOP 25 LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Edna Karr (7-0)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select) Up next: Against John Curtis Christian (4-3)
The Cougars defeated Warren Easton, 62-16. Junior quarterback John Johnson completed 13 of 17 passes for 311 yards and five TDs, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. LSU receiver commit TaRon Francis caught seven passes for 157 yards and two TDs. Daejawn Smith grabbed four receptions for 124 yards.
The Cougars close out the regular season against Archbishop Rummel in Week 10.
2. Neville (8-0)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I nonselect) Up next: Against West Monroe (5-3)
The Tigers defeated Ouachita Parish, 41-14. Sophomore quarterback Parker Robinson completed 26 of 30 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Running back Jaylon Nichols scored two TDs.
The Tigers, like Edna Karr, have a marquee matchup looming in Week 10. Neville will travel to Alexandria.
3. Acadiana (7-1)
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select) Up next: Against Sam Houston (5-3)
The Rams defeated Southside, 43-10, in a matchup of undefeated District 3-5A teams. Jonah Gauthier rushed for 121 yards on 15 carries with four TDs. Tayden Collins added 139 yards on eight carries with a score.
Gauther, who came into the game with 568 yards rushing on 71 carries with seven TDs, had been limited in recent weeks due to injury, according to Nick Fontenot of The Acadiana Advocate.
4. Alexandria (8-0)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I select) Up next: At Ouachita Parish (3-4)
The Trojans defeated Ruston, 40-36. Sophomore quarterback Karsen Sellers completed 12 of 17 passes for 241 yards and four TDs, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all. Sellers has passed for 1,272 yards and 21 TDs with no interceptions this year.
Four different receivers caught a TD, led by Darius Washington (5-70, TD) and Jimmie Duncan (2-64, TD). LSU running back commit JT Lindsey accounted for three TDs.
5. Teurlings Catholic (8-0)
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I select) Up next: At St. Thomas More (5-3)
The Rebels defeated East Ascension, 28-14. Senior running back Douge Viltz rushed for 88 yards on 24 carries with two TDs. Viltz has 915 yards rushing and 15 TDs in seven games of work (Teurlings had a forfeit win). Quarterback Alex Munoz completed 12 of 20 passes for 193 yards and two TDs.
Tight end Jack Purser (3-53, TD) led the receiving corps. Viltz added 44 receiving and 78 return yards for a total of 210 all-purpose yards, according to Will Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
6. Mandeville (8-0)
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect) Up next: Against St. Paul's (6-2)
The Skippers defeated Ponchatoula, 34-7. Isaiah Baham rushed for 233 yards and two TDs on 21 carries, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate. Ben Hendricks threw two TDs passes. Star running back Nate Sheppard exited the game with an injury early in the first quarter.
7. Catholic-BR (6-1)
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I select) Up next: Against Woodlawn-BR (3-5)
The Bears defeated Scotlandville, 48-12. Baylor Graves threw a TD pass to Cohen LeBlanc for the game's first points, according to WBRZ-TV. Jeremy Fisher ran for a score. No other details were available.
8. Ruston (6-2)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect) Up next: Against Pineville (3-5)
The Bearcats lost to Alexandria, 40-36. Jordan Hayes rushed for 143 yards with three TDs, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader. Josh Brantley threw a TD pass to Cullen Clark, and Zheric Hill ran for a score. Sophomore tight end Ahmad Hudson caught a two-point conversion.
9. Airline (8-0)
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect) Up next: at C.E. Byrd (7-1)
The Vikings defeated Natchitoches-Central, 76-52. Ben Taylor threw for six TDs and ran for two, according to Roy Lang of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Kenny Darby came into the game with 53 catches for 1,000 yards and 14 TDs. Jarvis Davis had 56 grabs for 741 yards and seven scores.
10. Zachary (6-1)
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I nonselect) Up next: At Central-BR (7-1)
The Broncos defeated Woodlawn-BR, 45-21. Da'vekio Ruffin rushed for 204 yards on 18 carries with three TDs, according to Reed Darcey of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Caleb Gonzales threw a TD pass to Jecaryous Johnson. The Broncos meet Catholic-BR in Week 10.
11. Archbishop Rummel (7-1)
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I select) Up next: at Jesuit (5-3)
The Raiders, who defeated Holy Cross, 13-7, have played in six one-score games and won a couple more contests by 14 points apiece. Rummel held Holy Cross to 82 yards of offense, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Norman Taylor and Coryan Hawkins each ran for a score.
12. University Lab (7-1)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II select) Up next: at Madison Prep (5-3)
The Cubs defeated Parkview Baptist, 42-7. Zay Martin caught 10 passes for 140 yards and two TDs and returned a punt for a score, according to Eric Brown of Crescent City Sports. Luke Ewing intercepted two passes. Quarterback Emile Picarella kept the ball for a 12-yard TD to open the scoring and threw a 28-yard TD pass to Charles Musgrave.
13. Lutcher (7-0)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II nonselect) Up next: At Morgan City (0-7)
The Bulldogs defeated Ellender, 56-0. Zach Jenkins completed 8 of 14 passes for 194 yards and five TDs. Jenkins (3-24) also rushed for a score. UL Ragin' Cajuns' commit Trenton Chaney racked up 178 all-purpose yards.
14. Archbishop Shaw (6-2)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select) Up next: Against Belle Chasse (7-1)
The Eagles defeated Kenner Discovery, 79-0. Senior quarterback Mason Wilson completed 7 of 10 passes for 105 yards and two TDs as Univ. of Michigan running back commit Jasper Parker took the night off, according to Matt Sims of Crescent City Sports. Darrel Hains and Gavin Richard each ran for two scores for Shaw, which led at the half, 49-0.
15. Hahnville (6-1)
Power rating: No. 8 (Division I nonselect) Up next: At Destrehan (5-3)
The Tigers defeated East St. John, 47-18. Hahnville pulled away after leading in the second half, 26-18, according to Ryan Arena of The St. Charles Herald Guide. Lance Marshall and Calvin Smith each scored two TDs. Quarterback Landen Teague tossed three TDs. Hahnville will put its unbeaten district record on the line against River Parish rival Destrehan, which has won three straight after being hobbled by injuries to its quarterback and in the secondary.
16. Central-BR (7-1)
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I nonselect) Up next: Woodlawn-Br (3-5)
The Wildcats defeated Liberty Magnet, 35-14. Quarterback Jackson Firmin ran for a score and threw one to Kylen Thomas, who caught four passes for 64 yards, and Marvin Joseph ran for three TDs, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
17. Parkway (7-1)
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I nonselect) Up next: Against Benton (1-7)
The Panthers defeated Captain Shreve, 52-33. Quarterback Gavin Ferrington accounted for five TDs, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Shreve running back Jamarcea Plater, who was averaging 251 yards per game, was held to 70 and kept out of the end zone by a swarming Parkway defense.
18. Jesuit (5-3)
Power rating: No. 9 (Division I select) Up next: Against Archbishop Rummel (7-1)
The Blue Jays defeated John Curtis Christian, 17-10. Roman Larre caught a 20-yard TD pass, and quarterback Taylor Norton scored on a short keeper, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Gavin Palmisano rushed for 85 yards on 21 carries.
19. John Curtis Christian (4-3)
Power rating: No. 15 (Division I select) Up next: At Edna Karr (7-0)
The Patriots lost to Jesuit, 17-10. Senior cornerback Trey Brown had two interceptions, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Jacobi Boudreaux scored on a 37-yard TD run.
20. Covington (7-1)
Power rating: No. 11 (Division I nonselect) Up next: Against Ponchatoula (2-6)
The Lions defeated Hammond, 49-13. Quarterback Caden Heck rushed for 157 yards on 17 carries with four TDs and completed 10 of 15 passes for 105 yards, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Amari Smith returned a kick 87 yards for a score.
21. St. Thomas More (5-3)
Power rating: No. 8 (Division I select) Up next: Against Teurlings Catholic (8-0)
The Cougars defeated Rayne, 61-0. Junior quarterback Cole Bergeron completed 14 of 17 passes for 263 yards and three TDs. John Barton (3-104, TD was the leading receiver. Christian Breaux (2-61) and Cade Wilkerson (3-36) each caught a TD. Gabe Mocek rushed for 86 yards on nine carries with two TDs. Landyn Craft added 58 yards and a TD on three carries.
22. Bunkie (8-0)
Power rating: No. 6 (Division III select) Up next: Against Vidalia (2-6)
The Panthers defeated Jena, 41-0, and have outscored their last three opponents, 158-0. Junior Zion Lee rushed for 125 yards on 16 carries with two TDs and collected 14 tackles on defense.
23. C.E. Byrd (7-1)
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I select) Up next: Against Airline (8-0)
The Yellow Jackets defeated Benton, 37-21. Ashur Murray tied a program record with a 56-yard field goal, according to Roy Lang of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Byrd coach Stacy Ballew told Lang that his fullback rushed for over 200 yards. No other details were available.
24. Dunham (8-0)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division III select) Up next: Against Episcopal (7-1)
The Tigers defeated East Feliciana, 49-6, and have outscored their last four opponents, 218-25. Junior Colin Pecue ran for 141 yards and three TDs. Senior Eason Jarreau caught two TD passes. Sophomore Jarone Harris intercepted two passes as Dunham led at the half, 49-0.
25. St. Paul's (6-2)
Power rating: No. 10 (Division I select) Up next: At Mandeville (8-0)
The Wolves defeated Northshore, 49-0, and have outscored their last three opponents, 136-20. Brennan Keim completed 15 of 20 passes for 204 yards and a TD and ran for a score. Troy Willis and Cody Corrales each ran for a pair of TDs, according to Jason Russell of The New Orleans Advocate.
-- Mike Coppage | @sblivela