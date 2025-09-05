High School

Louisiana High School Football Schedule & Scores (LHSAA) - September 5, 2025

Get LHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues on September 5, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Ruston Football Instagram

There are 125 games scheduled across Louisiana on Friday, September 5. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Louisiana's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Edna Karr takes on No. 19 Archbishop Shaw, and No. 11 Destrehan travels to take on No. 3 Catholic of Baton Rouge.

Louisiana High School Football Games To Watch - September 5, 2025

Week 1 of Louisiana high school football opens Friday with 17 ranked matchups to launch an exciting season.

Baton Rouge Metro Football Schedule - September 5

There are 40 Baton Rouge metro football games in Louisiana on Friday, highlighted by Destrehan vs Catholic (BR) at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro Football Scoreboard.

View full Baton Rouge metro scoreboard

New Orleans Metro Football Schedule - September 5

There are 49 New Orleans metro football games in Louisiana on Friday, highlighted by Destrehan vs Catholic (BR) at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro Football Scoreboard. ﻿

﻿View full New Orleans metro scoreboard﻿

Shreveport Metro Football Schedule - September

There are 57 Shreveport metro football games in Louisiana on Friday, highlighted by North DeSoto vs Union Parish at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Shreveport Metro Football Scoreboard.

View full Shreveport Metro scoreboard

