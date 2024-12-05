Louisiana high school football semifinal playoff scores, live updates (12/6/2024)
The Louisiana high school football playoffs roll into the state semifinals this week with games kicking off across the state on Thursday, December 5.
You can follow all of the LHSAA state semifinal playoff games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard.
We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Louisiana (LHSAA) high school football playoffs: state semifinals schedule, matchups, times, scores, 2024 brackets
Here's your guide to catching all of the Louisiana high school football state semifinal action this week:
LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
STATEWIDE LOUISIANA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
2024 LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Want to know how your team finished the regular season? Find out where they stand in our final computer rankings:
And here are our latest expert rankings:
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Louisiana high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH LHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Don't forget to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports