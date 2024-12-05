High School

Louisiana high school football semifinal playoff scores, live updates (12/6/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Louisiana high school football scores from the LHSAA state semifinals

Sam Brown

The Louisiana high school football playoffs continue with the LHSAA state semifinals this week.
The Louisiana high school football playoffs roll into the state semifinals this week with games kicking off across the state on Thursday, December 5.

You can follow all of the LHSAA state semifinal playoff games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard.

We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Louisiana (LHSAA) high school football playoffs: state semifinals schedule, matchups, times, scores, 2024 brackets

Here's your guide to catching all of the Louisiana high school football state semifinal action this week:

LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

STATEWIDE LOUISIANA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCORES 

CLASS 4A SCORES

CLASS 3A SCORES 

CLASS 2A SCORES

CLASS 1A SCORES

2024 LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Want to know how your team finished the regular season? Find out where they stand in our final computer rankings:

And here are our latest expert rankings:

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Louisiana high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH LHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

