Louisiana high school football third-round playoff scores, live updates (11/29/2024)

High School On SI brings you live 42 Louisiana high school football scores from the postseason's regional round

West Monroe (white uniforms) continues 5A playoff action Friday at home against Central
West Monroe (white uniforms) continues 5A playoff action Friday at home against Central / Photo: Tommy Hays

The Louisiana high school football playoffs are on to the regional round, with games kicking off across the state Friday, November 29.

You can follow all of the LHSAA Round 3 playoff games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard.

We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Louisiana (LHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Regional matchups (Round 3), game times

Here's your guide to catching all of the Round Louisiana high school football action on Friday night (November 29, 2024).

LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

STATEWIDE LOUISIANA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCORES 

CLASS 4A SCORES

CLASS 3A SCORES 

CLASS 2A SCORES

CLASS 1A SCORES

2024 LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Want to know how your team finished the regular season? Find out where they stand in our final computer rankings:

And here are our latest expert rankings:

Louisiana high school football expert rankings (11/18/2024)

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Louisiana high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH LHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

