Louisiana (LHSAA) boys high school basketball playoff brackets, matchups (3/4/2025)
The Louisiana boys high school basketball postseason continues this week with LHSAA regional games tipping off on Tuesday, March 4.
The LHSAA boys basketball playoffs will conclude with the Marsh Madness state tournament taking place March 10-15.
Follow the links below for playoff brackets from every classification in Louisiana boys high school basketball.
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division I (Non-Select) Championship
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division II (Non-Select) Championship
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division III (Non-Select) Championship
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division IV (Non-Select) Championship
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division I (Select) Championship
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division II (Select) Championship
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division III (Select) Championship
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division IV (Select) Championship
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Class B Championship
2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Class C Championship
The winners from the Regional round will advance to the Quarterfinals, which begin on March 7.
