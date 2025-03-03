Louisiana (LHSAA) girls high school basketball playoff brackets, matchups (3/3/2025)
The Louisiana girls high school basketball postseason rolls on with LHSAA semifinal action tipping off on Monday, March 3.
The winners from this round will advance to the LHSAA state finals, which begin on March 7.
Here are the links for LHSAA playoff brackets from every classification in Louisiana girls high school basketball, as well as this week's semifinal matchups:
2025 LHSAA Girls Basketball Division I (Non-Select) Championship
(1) Parkway vs. (4) Haughton
(3) Zachary vs. (2) Walker
2025 LHSAA Girls Basketball Division II (Non-Select) Championship
(1) Wossman vs. (4) Iowa
(3) Sterlington vs. (7) Albany
2025 LHSAA Girls Basketball Division III (Non-Select) Championship
(1) Oakdale vs. (4) Doyle
(6) Westlake vs. (2) Oak Grove
2025 LHSAA Girls Basketball Division IV (Non-Select) Championship
(1) Lakeview vs. (5) Midland
(3) White Castle vs. (2) Arcadia
2025 LHSAA Girls Basketball Division I (Select) Championship
(1) John Cutis Christian vs. (4) Huntington
(3) Woodlawn-B.R. vs. (2) Edna Karr
2025 LHSAA Girls Basketball Division II (Select) Championship
(1) University Lab vs. (5) Madison Pre
(3) Parkview Baptist vs. (2) Vanderbilt Catholic
2025 LHSAA Girls Basketball Division III (Select) Championship
(1) Lafayette Christian Academy vs. (5) De La Salle
(3) Rosepine vs. (2) Academy of the Sacred Heart
2025 LHSAA Girls Basketball Division IV (Select) Championship
(17) Sacred Heart vs. (5) Ouachita Christian
(3) JS Clark Leadership Academy vs. (2) Cedar Creek
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports