Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 7, 2025
There are 149 games scheduled across Louisiana on Friday, October 31, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Louisiana's top-ranked teams as No. 4 St. Augustines travels to take on No. 2 John Curtis Christian, and No. 9 Ruston hosts No. 6 West Monroe.
Louisiana High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 7
With 15 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Louisiana high school football concludes.
LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 22 Class 1A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Bolton vs Ringgold, starts at 7:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Vermilion Catholic vs Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette at 7:00 PM.
The final game, St. Frederick vs Delta Charter, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 24 Class 2A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Belaire vs Baker, starts at 7:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Calvary Baptist Academy vs North Caddo at 7:00 PM.
The final game, Catholic - N.I. vs Houma Christian, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 23 Class 3A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, St. James vs Berwick, starts at 7:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by University Lab vs Port Allen at 7:00 PM.
The final game, Livingston Collegiate Academy vs De La Salle, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 29 Class 4A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, McDonogh 35 vs Eleanor McMain, starts at 3:30 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by North Vermilion vs St. Thomas More at 7:00 PM.
The final game, Woodlawn-Shreveport vs Washington, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 26 Class 5A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday. The first game, Southside vs New Iberia, starts at 7:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by St. Augustine vs John Curtis Christian at 7:00 PM.
The final game, West Monroe vs Ruston, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
