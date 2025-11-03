Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 3, 2025
Week 9 was the busiest yet in terms of matchups involving ranked teams. Check out the top 25 entering the last week of the regular season.
1. Edna Karr (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: defeated John Curtis 48-26
Tre Garrison ran for 102 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns as the Cougars raced to a 21-0 lead after one quarter, according to Pierce Huff of Crescent City Sports. The Cougars scored again after Curtis cut the lead to 42-26. John Johnson completed seven passes for 83 yards and ran for 85 yards on 12 carries.
Next: at Archbishop Rummel (6-3)
2. North DeSoto (9-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: defeated Loyola Prep 63-49
Tight end Miller Warren scored three straight touchdowns, and Kenny Thomas ran for 264 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries, according to Roy Lang of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Quarterback Luke Delafield completed 15 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 72 yards on five carries with a score. Braelyn Latin also ran for a touchdown for the Griffins, who totaled 618 yards.
Next: vs. Bossier (4-5)
3. St. Augustine (8-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: defeated Holy Cross 32-24
Vashaun Coulon ran for a score and threw touchdown passes to Ray'Quan Williams and Miguel Whitley, according to Darrell Williams of The New Orleans Advocate. The Purple Knights trailed at halftime, 17-14. Khlil Lewis ran for a touchdown to give St. Aug the lead in the third quarter.
Next: at John Curtis (7-1)
4. Teurlings Catholic (9-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: defeated St. Thomas More 38-14
Senior quarterback Alex Munoz ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns and threw one to Quinn Simon, according to Kevin Foote of The Acadiana Advocate. Ian Schwander and Spencer Meche combined for 119 yards on 23 carries. Schwander scored a touchdown. The Rebels intercepted three passes and held the Cougars to 109 yards rushing.
Next: at Northside (5-4)
5. Alexandria (8-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: defeated Ouachita Parish 28-21
Karsen Sellers completed 10 of 14 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns, according to Bret McCormick of ASH Media. Sophomore RB Kason Williams caught the game-winner. Sellers has 1,488 yards passing and 28 touchdowns with three interceptions. Letravious Williams, who has blocked four punts, intercepted a pass and notched 15 solo tackles. Xzavier White had two sacks.
Next: at Neville (6-3)
6. John Curtis Christian (7-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: lost to Edna Karr 48-26
Sophomore QB London Padgett completed 12 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns for the Patriots, who rallied from a 21-0 deficit to get within 28-20 on Gavin Ledet's scoring run, according to Pierce Huff of Crescent City Sports. Ledet has rushed for 434 yards on 51 carries with seven touchdowns. Jacobi Boudreaux (92-722, 10 TDs) leads the ground attack. Padgett has thrown for 848 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions.
Next: vs. St. Augustine (8-1)
7. Ruston (7-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: defeated Pineville 56-6
Through Week 8, sophomore Dalen Powell totaled 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, according to Mat Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader. With Powell out vs. Pineville, junior quarterback Sam Hartwell ran for three touchdowns and threw for another. Ruston is No. 1 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Next: vs. West Monroe (7-2)
8. Destrehan (7-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: defeated Hahnville 49-28
The Wildcats' defense intercepted two passes, and 1,000-yard rusher Malachi Dabney ran for nearly 250 yards with all seven touchdowns, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. Jackson Fields completed six passes for 90 yards with LSU commit Jabari Mack hauling in three receptions for 61 yards. Fields added 72 yards rushing on nine carries.
Next: vs. Thibodaux (8-1)
9. Lafayette Christian (8-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: defeated Evangel Christian 24-22
Quarterback Braylon Walker and sophomore running back Caiden Bellard have combined for 279 carries and almost 2,000 yards with 22 touchdowns, per statistician Hayden Lessard. Brayden Allen and Jace Babineaux have a combined 48 receptions for over 700 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Next: vs. Lake Arthur (5-4)
10. Neville (6-3)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: defeated West Monroe 22-19
Parker Robinson threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Desi Byrd, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Robinson passed for 231 yards on 16 completions with two touchdowns and led the Tigers in rushing (11-72, TD).
Next: vs. Alexandria (8-1)
11. West Monroe (7-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: lost to Neville 22-19
Brady Guillot passed for 134 yards on 12 completions with a touchdown, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Trez Davis had three catches for 103 yards. Christian Ponti ran for 72 yards on 19 carries.
Next: at Ruston (7-2)
12. Catholic-Baton Rouge (7-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: defeated Woodlawn-BR 47-7
Jayden Miles ran for 114 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown. Baylor Graves and Turner Goldsmith combined to complete 11 of14 passes for 106 yards. Graves threw for two TDs.
Next: vs. Zachary (7-2)
13. St. Charles Catholic (8-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: defeated Kenner Discovery 50-7
The Comets are No. 1 in the Division II select power ratings.
Next: at Archbishop Shaw (6-3)
14. University Lab (7-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: defeated Madison Prep 14-8
Lorenzo Cooper's 80-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter made the difference in a defensive struggle, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Lane Mixon also had an interception for the Cubs, who held the Chargers to under 240 yards of offense.
Next: at Port Allen (2-6)
15. Central-BR (7-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: defeated Zachary 35-33
The LHSAA Network Game of the Week was worthy as the District 4-5A clubs battled until QB Max Gassiott's 42-yard run for a first down iced it. A junior, Gassiott completed 12 of 16 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. He added a rushing touchdown. Sophomore Shane Brown ran for 75 yards on 11 carries with two scores, per Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Next: vs. Scotlandville (1-8)
16. Acadiana (6-3)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: defeated Sam Houston 49-21
Junior Collin DiBetta took over last week's game, according to Nick Fontenot of The Acadiana Advocate. He threw for a touchdown, caught one, returned a kick to paydirt and intercepted two passes.
Next: vs. Carencro (6-3)
17. Southside (7-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Carencro 70-35
That didn't take long. One week after exiting the Top 25, the Sharks are right back near the same spot. QB Parker Dies has rushed for 869 yards on 92 carries with 13 touchdowns. Justin Williams leads the team in rushing and has 15 touchdowns. Kollen Francois has nine scores on the ground for the Sharks.
Next: vs. New Iberia (0-9)
18. Evangel Christian (7-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: lost to Lafayette Christian 24-22
Peyton Houston, who has passed for more than 3,000 yards, was stopped near the goal-line in the final minute of the loss at LCA. The junior has 35 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. He hasn't thrown a pick in weeks.
Next: vs. Parkway (9-0)
19. Calvary Baptist (8-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: defeated Green Oaks 38-20
Hudson Price has completed 109 of 167 passes for 1,577 yards and 17 touchdowns with five interceptions. Braylun Huglon has 51 catches for 981 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Next: at North Caddo (1-8)
20. Parkway (9-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: defeated Benton 58-42
Kaleb Williams passed for four scores and ran for one as the Panthers put up 29 points in the first quarter, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Parkway is No. 2 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Next: at Evangel Christian (7-2)
21. Iowa (9-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: defeated LaGrange 51-0
J'Vien Adams ran for 50 yards on three carries with two touchdowns for Iowa, which is no. 4 in the Division II nonselect power ratings.
Next: vs. DeRidder (5-4)
22. Archbishop Rummel (6-3)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: defeated Jesuit 21-17
The Raiders intercepted a pass in the end zone to preserve the win, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Nathaniel Singleton made his first start at QB.
Next: vs. Edna Karr (9-0)
23. St. Thomas More (6-3)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: lost to Teurlings Catholic 38-14
The Cougars had a six-game winning streak snapped. Cole Bergeron has passed for 2,131 yards and 23 TDs.
Next: vs. North Vermilion (0-9)
24. Belle Chasse (8-1)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Archbishop Shaw 14-0
Dillan Carter scored all the points the Cardinals would need against the defending Division II select state champs, according to Vashon Jones of Crescent City Sports. Carter rushed for 90 yards on 22 carries. Belle Chasse is No. 3 in Division II nonselect.
Next: vs. Kenner Discovery (4-5)
25. Notre Dame (7-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Lafayette Renaissance 38-19
Joachim Bourgeois and Brice Duhon got into the end zone as usual for Notre Dame, which has a win over Southside and reenters the rankings. The Pioneers led Teurlings Catholic by two TDs before falling. The other loss was to Division III select No. 1 Lafayette Christian. Notre Dame is No. 2 in D III.
Next: at Welsh (4-5)
Dropped out: No. 12 Archbishop Shaw, No. 15 Madison Prep, No. 17 Carencro
On the bubble: Haynesville, Westminster Christian Op., Thibodaux, Ouachita Christian, St. Paul's, Denham Springs, Lakeshore, Franklin Parish, Tioga, Erath, Sterlington, Jewel Sumner, Northwood-SH, Vandebilt Catholic, Plaquemine, Jena, St. James, South Plaquemines, Covenant Christian, Loreauville, Loyola Prep, Dunham, Lake Charles College Prep, Jewel Sumner, Hamilton Christian, St. Edmund, Ascension Catholic, Riverside, Catholic New Iberia
Team to Watch: Westgate
Coach Ryan Antoine's roster is filled with young talent, and sophomore Noah Antoine has steadily improved. Westgate looks to move to 6-4 on Friday vs. Comeaux and lock up a home playoff game.
