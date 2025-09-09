Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025
Check out the Louisiana High School On SI top 25 high school football rankings after Week One. Edna Karr, which won easily, takes on American Heritage (Florida) this week in the Superdome as part of a doubleheader with University Lab vs. Archbishop Rummel. American Heritage lost to Chaminade-Madonna and is ranked No. 20 in the nation.
1. Edna Karr (1-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: defeated Archbishop Shaw 35-0
Tre Garrison's two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter gave Karr a 14-0 lead over Shaw in a showdown of defending West Bank state champions, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Garrison ran for 92 yards on 10 carries - all in the first half. Quarterback John Johnson rushed for 47 yards on nine carries and passed for 129 yards with a touchdown to Floyd Jones. Karr moved from No. 18 to No. 15 in the High School on SI Power 25.
Next: vs. American Heritage (1-1)
2. Central-Baton Rouge (1-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: defeated De La Salle 20-13
All the points were scored in the first half of Central's win over a spunky De La Salle team. The contest was another defensive struggle after the Wildcats beat the Cavaliers 14-3 last year. Senior running back Shane Brown scored a touchdown. The already stout Central defense added transfer Lane Billings from Live Oak. Billings (6-2, 205, Jr.) had over 100 tackles in 2024.
Next: at Denham Springs (1-0)
3. Catholic-Baton Rouge (1-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: defeated Destrehan 32-23
Justin Batiste ran for four short touchdowns on direct snaps in the win over Destrehan, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Batiste ran for 21 yards on eight carries, while Jayden Miles gained 115 yards on 15 carries. Quarterbacks Turner Goldsmith (16-of-22, 191 yards, TD) and Baylor Graves (4-of-5, 55 yards) both played well. Batiste returned two kicks for a total of 89 yards. Greg Williams caught six passes for 83 yards.
Next: vs. St. Thomas More (0-1)
4. Ruston (1-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: defeated Acadiana 49-7
Sophomore Dalen Powell ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries and tacked on an 89-yard kick return, according to Brian Trahan of The Ruston Daily Leader. The Bearcats led 42-7 at the half over the Rams, who came into the game ranked No. 8 in the state. Quarterback Sam Hartwell threw a TD pass to five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson.
Next: at Cabot (Arkansas) (0-2)
5. St. Augustine (1-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: defeated McDonogh 35 by a score of 56-6
After taking a 14-6 lead, the Purple Knights scored 42 unanswered points, according to Vashon Jones of Crescent City Sports. Vashaun Coulon completed 12-of-16 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown. Receiver Ray'Quan Williams tallied over 100 yards of offense with three touchdowns.
Next: at East St. John (0-1)
6. Neville (1-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: defeated Evangel Christian 33-32
A blocked field goal attempt sealed the Tigers' narrow win over Evangel Christian, which led early 14-0. Jamarion Roberson rushed for three touchdowns, and quarterback Parker Robinson passed for 247 yards and ran for 56. Defensive back Jayden Reed made a stop on a two-point conversion in the second half.
Next: vs. Calvary Baptist (1-0)
7. John Curtis Christian (1-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: defeated Cathedral 54-26
Jacobi Boudreaux and the Patriots represented Louisiana well in a road game against California program Cathedral, rolling up a school record 654 yards rushing on 51 carries. Boudreaux, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior, ran for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries. Gavin Ledet and quarterback London Padgett each rushed for over 100 yards and combined for three scores.
Next: vs. Northshore (0-1)
8. Alexandria (1-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: defeated West Feliciana 54-7
Noble and Kason Williams combined for 110 yards rushing, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all. Noble Williams ran for 80 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Kason Williams added a pair of receptions for 79 yards and a TD with two scores on the ground. Junior quarterback Karsen Sellers was 10-of-17 passing for 236 yards and four TDs. Alex Fontenot grabbed five catches for 129 yards and three touchdowns.
Next: vs. Union Parish (0-1)
9. Zachary (1-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: defeated Plaquemine 52-28
Junior running back Jeremey Patton gained 217 yards on 17 carries with a pair of touchdowns, per William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Zachary, which averaged eight yards per carry, also got a rushing TD from Tylek Lewis. The Broncos led 28-20 before outscoring the Green Devils 24-8 for the remainder of the game.
Next: vs. Acadiana (0-1)
10. Lafayette Christian (1-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: defeated Archbishop Rummel 27-26
Quarterback Braylon Walker and the Knights stormed back from a 10-0 deficit to win. Walker ran for two touchdowns and threw one to Tulane commit Brayden Allen, and sophomore running back Caiden Bellard scored the decisive touchdown, according to Brandon Comeaux of The Acadiana Advocate.
Next: at Carencro (1-0)
11. Franklin Parish (1-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: defeated West Jefferson 52-0
Trey Martin ran for 127 yards on six carries with three touchdowns, and LSU commit Dezyrian Ellis passed for 112 yards and three scores. Sophomore Damieyon Moses caught a 55-yard pass from Ellis.
Next: at St. Frederick (0-1)
12. North DeSoto (1-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: defeated Union Parish 46-3
Braelyn Latin ran for two of the Griffins' four touchdowns in an eye-opening win over small-school power Union Parish. Senior quarterback Luke Delafield completed 16 of 22 passes for 169 yards and a TD to 6-foot-4 Miller Warren, who ran for a score as well.
Next: vs. Center (Texas) (2-0)
13. Destrehan (0-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: lost to Catholic Baton Rouge 32-23
The Wildcats built an early 10-0 lead as Jabari Mack had a pick-six and Malachi Dabney rushed for over 200 yards.
Next: vs. Bonnabel (1-0)
14. Teurlings Catholic (1-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: defeated Opelousas 48-12
Five tailbacks ran for at least 43 yards each, according to Kevin Foote of The Acadiana Advocate. Ian Schwander averaged 12 yards per carry, and Cason Evans, Hudson Clavelle and Spencer Meche combined for four touchdowns. Tight end A.J. Price caught four passes for 88 yards and a score. Quarterback Alex Munoz completed two passes to Andrew Viator for 71 yards with both going for touchdowns.
Next: at Sam Houston (1-0)
15. Carencro (1-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: defeated St. Thomas More 30-27
Chantz Babineaux intercepted two passes with a pick-six as the Bears defeated STM for the first time since 2006. Christopher Barham and Cardave Batiste combined for 183 yards rushing on 22 carries. Quarterback Carson Gurzi was 15-of-23 passing for 128 yards. Matthew Latham kicked the game-winning field goal.
Next: vs. Lafayette Christian (1-0)
16. Madison Prep (1-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Dutchtown 48-41
Junior quarterback Landon Johnson accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing), and the Class 3A Chargers used turnovers to set up good field position in a win over Class 5A Dutchtown, according to Troy LeBouef of The Baton Rouge Advocate. J'on Profit averaged 15 yards per carry and racked up 125 yards with a TD.
Next: vs. Mandeville (1-0)
17. St. Thomas More (0-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: lost to Carencro 30-27
The running game was a bright spot as Carter Melancon and quarterback Cole Bergeron combined for 27 carries and 163 yards with three TDs.
Next: at Catholic-Baton Rouge (1-0)
18. Catholic New Iberia (1-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: defeated Vermilion Catholic 20-0
Michael Haik and Tylan Sonn each ran for a score, and quarterback Xander LaBauve threw a TD pass to Jacob Minvielle as the Panthers handed Vermilion Catholic its first regular season loss since 2021.
Next: vs. Central Catholic (1-0)
19. St. James (1-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: defeated East St. John 49-12
The Class 3A Wildcats opened with a dominant win over a Class 5A program. Receiver Jakias Villanueva snagged 10 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Next: at West St. John (0-1)
20. Holy Cross (1-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: defeated E.D. White 27-26
Jakoby Farria scored the game-winning touchdown on a QB sneak with 20 seconds left, according to Chris Singleton of The New Orleans Advocate. Senior running back Ke'Rynn Smith scored on an 87-yard jaunt.
Next: at De La Sallle (0-1)
21. Dunham (1-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: defeated Parkview Baptist 49-14
Five-star QB Elijah Haven threw five TD passes in the first half, according to Tre Allen of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Next: vs. Live Oak (0-1)
22. University Lab (1-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Woodlawn-BR 49-8
Sage Ingram and Corbin Odell combined for 31 carries, 211 yards and three TDs.
Next: at Archbishop Rummel (0-1) in the Superdome
23. Archbishop Shaw (0-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: lost to Edna Karr 35-0
The Eagles kept the game scoreless with West Bank opponent Karr until the second quarter but didn't get a first down after halftime, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.
Next: vs. West Jefferson (0-1)
24. Evangel Christian (0-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: lost to Neville 33-32
The Eagles let a 14-0 lead slip away in Monroe. QB Peyton Houston and receivers Johnny Casey and Charley Abraham will win their share of games, however.
Next: vs. Natchitoches-Central (1-0)
25. St. Paul's (1-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Live Oak 48-13
Safety Aiden Brooks intercepted two passes.
Next: vs. Brother Martin (1-0)
First out: Brother Martin (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated East Ascension 29-22
Five-star WR Easton Royal scored three touchdowns and amassed 130 yards, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports.
Next: at St. Paul's (1-0)
Dropped out: No. 8 Acadiana, No. 10 Southside, No. 16 Cecilia, No. 24 E.D. White, No. 25 Vermilion Catholic
