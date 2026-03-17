Skip to main content
High School

Montana Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every MHSA champion and runner-ups for all four classifications as the Montana high school basketball season comes to a close
Robin Erickson|
The Sentinal Spartans defeated Billings West to take home the Class AA state title.
The Sentinal Spartans defeated Billings West to take home the Class AA state title. | David Smith

The 2026 Montana boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class AA

Champions: Sentinal Spartans

Runner-Ups: Billings West Golden Bears

Class A

Champions: Billings Central Catholic Rams

Runner-Ups: Beaverhead County Beavers

Class B

Champions: Lodge Grass Indians

Runner-Ups: Harlem Wildcats

Class C

Champions: Scobey Spartans

Runner-Ups: Lustre Christian Lions

More Coverage from High School On SI

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Montana