Montana Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 Montana boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class AA
Champions: Sentinal Spartans
Runner-Ups: Billings West Golden Bears
Class A
Champions: Billings Central Catholic Rams
Runner-Ups: Beaverhead County Beavers
Class B
Champions: Lodge Grass Indians
Runner-Ups: Harlem Wildcats
Class C
Champions: Scobey Spartans
Runner-Ups: Lustre Christian Lions
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Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.