Montana Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 Montana boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Sentinal Spartans

Runner-Ups: Billings West Golden Bears

Champions: Billings Central Catholic Rams

Runner-Ups: Beaverhead County Beavers

Champions: Lodge Grass Indians

Runner-Ups: Harlem Wildcats

Champions: Scobey Spartans

Runner-Ups: Lustre Christian Lions

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