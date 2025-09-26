Quick Hitters and Thursday Night Scores from Louisiana High School Football
There are more games scheduled on Thursday nights than ever this season to accommodate a shortage of football officials in Louisiana. Find all the Thursday night scores below after a few notes on the outcomes from the first night of action in Week 4.
Shark Bit
Southside, which began the season ranked No. 10 overall, quickly dropped out of the rankings following a home loss to Notre Dame. The Sharks have put that loss in the distant rearview mirror, winning their third straight game against a quality opponent by topping unbeaten Lafayette High on the road, 45-24. Quarterback Parker Dies, slotback Kollen Francois and fullback Justin Williams all found the end zone, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate. Francois, who has been very productive the past three weeks, returned a kick 98 yards. Williams recorded his third straight 100-yard rushing effort. Southside was ranked No. 23 this week.
Ram Tough
Don't count the Acadiana Wreckin' Rams out. Yes, the Rams began the season 0-3, but many programs would fare similarly against that schedule (Ruston, Zachary, St. Thomas More - all in the top 25). Last night, Collin DiBetta returned a punt for a touchdown on New Iberia's first possession in a 61-0 district road win. DiBetta is now at quarterback, while Ty Lamartina caught a touchdown pass, according to Nick Fontenot of The Acadiana Advocate.
Tiger Tales
Jeanerette has been climbing the Class 1A polls. The Tigers, who were up to No. 3 this week, delivered a 20-6 win over Loreauville in a non-district Iberia Parish rivalry game. Jeanerette (4-0) is No. 10 in the LHSAA Division IV nonselect power ratings. The Tigers take on La. Highway 182 rival West St. Mary next. West St. Mary (No. 20 in Division IV nonselect) is off to a 3-0 start heading into tonight's game at Jefferson Rise Charter. The Tigers have another big non-district game against Class 3A St. Martinville, which should be 3-1 after facing winless Parkview Baptist. The league contests of note will be against Central Catholic and Covenant Christian.
Flying High
In Shreveport, Loyola College Prep is 4-0. The Flyers handled undefeated Southwood 56-0 in a District 1-4A contest as quarterback Bryce Restovich tied a school record by throwing for six touchdowns, according to Roy Lang of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Receiver Charlie McKenzie also tied a record with four TD catches. Loyola added a key piece to its offensive line in the offseason with the transfer of Ian Wallace (Captain Shreve).
Thursday Night Scores
Abramson 20, Fisher 18
Acadiana 61, New Iberia 0
Ascension Christian 22, Westminster-Lafayette 12
Bunkie 33, Central Catholic 6
Captain Shreve 59, Benton 48
Dunham 42, Ascension Catholic 7
Elton 49, Gueydan 0
Franklinton 41, Fontainebleau 20
Grand Lake 62, Montgomery 34
Hammond 49, Higgins 0
Independence 26, Albany 16
Jeanerette 20, Loreauville 6
Jewel Sumner 35, Livonia 0
Jonesboro-Hodge 36, Lincoln Prep 28
LaGrange 60, Bolton 0
Loyola 56, Southwood 0
Madison Prep 53, Glen Oaks 0
Mangham 49, Beekman Charter 14
McDonogh #35 21, Sophie B. Wright 13
Oak Grove 50, Rayville 18
Port Allen 16, Helix Mentorship 14
Riverdale 55, Crescent City 7
Ruston 49, Midland Legacy (Texas) 21
Southern Lab 46, Delhi 8
Southside 45, Lafayette 24
St. Frederick 42, Bastrop 8
Tioga 54, Richwood 30
Vinton 20, Loreauville 16
Welsh 54, South Beauregard 13
