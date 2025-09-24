High School

South-Central Louisiana High School Football Stat Leaders

Check out the list of top passers, rushers and receivers from the region

Here are the statistical leaders through Week 2 of the high school football season in Louisiana's south-central region

Passing

1. Cole Bergeron, St. Thomas More 821 yards, four interceptions, nine TDs

2. Nathan Zaunbrecher, St. Edmund 818-0-5

3. Kross Gillen, Opelousas Catholic 813-3-13

4. Kennan Brown, Lafayette Renaissance 667-0-12

5. Carson Gurzi, Carencro 663-1-5

6. Alex Munoz, Teurlings Catholic 650-1-8

7. Noah Antoine, Westgate 583-2-3

8. Collin Dore, Cecilia 570-1-4

9. Kaleb Joseph, Northside 496-0-5

10. Jack Landry, Erath 461-2-6

11. Justin Chavis, Northwest 460-0-2

12. Khyrie Francisco, St. Martinville 428-3-2

13. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian 381-0-7

14. William Simon, Vermilion Catholic 381-3-2

15. Dazavian Maze, Abbeville 381-3-5

Rushing

1. Jaden Celestine, Comeaux 56 carries, 650 yards, eight TDs

2. Hugo Morales, Delcambre 45 carries, 567 yards, six TDs

3. Caiden Bellard, Lafayette Christian 61-485-4

4. Troy Kennerson, Acadiana 55-445-4

5. Jarrison Reese, Church Point 38-387-6

6. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian 35-341-4

7. Xzaban Williams, Lafayette 36-341-4

8. Nathan Diggs, St. Edmund 35-340-5

9. Ke'Von Johnson, Northwest 31-320-6

10. Joachim Bourgeois, Notre Dame 48-318-3

11. Jahlil Charles, Erath 33-300-1

12. Aiden Bourque, Erath 40-292-6

13. Justin Williams, Southside 63-289-5

14. Chace Dugas, Northside 49-240-5

15. William Simon, Vermilion Catholic 47-239-5

Receiving

1. Chantz Babineaux, Carencro 21 catches, 370 yards, two TDs

2. Andrew Viator, Teurlings Catholic 10-321-5

3. Christian Breaux, St. Thomas More 19-321-5

4. Hudson Simon, St. Edmund 11-305-4

5. Maurice Marcel, Opelousas Catholic 11-264-6

6. Max Smith, St. Edmund 7-257-2

7. Javonte Broussard, Northside 10-257-1

8. Cayden Lancelin, Westgate 10-254-2

9. Brayden Allen, Lafayette Christian 15-228-3

9. Roderick Tezeno, Opelousas Catholic 15-228-4

11. Jacourey Duhon, Lafayette Renaissance 14-219-5

12.. Cameron Samuels, Abbeville 13-213-3

13. Jackilon Roberson, Westgate 11-211-1

14. Reginald Lavergne, Northwest 8-200-1

15. A.J. Price, Teurlings Catholic 11-187-2

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

