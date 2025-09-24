South-Central Louisiana High School Football Stat Leaders
Here are the statistical leaders through Week 2 of the high school football season in Louisiana's south-central region
Passing
1. Cole Bergeron, St. Thomas More 821 yards, four interceptions, nine TDs
2. Nathan Zaunbrecher, St. Edmund 818-0-5
3. Kross Gillen, Opelousas Catholic 813-3-13
4. Kennan Brown, Lafayette Renaissance 667-0-12
5. Carson Gurzi, Carencro 663-1-5
6. Alex Munoz, Teurlings Catholic 650-1-8
7. Noah Antoine, Westgate 583-2-3
8. Collin Dore, Cecilia 570-1-4
9. Kaleb Joseph, Northside 496-0-5
10. Jack Landry, Erath 461-2-6
11. Justin Chavis, Northwest 460-0-2
12. Khyrie Francisco, St. Martinville 428-3-2
13. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian 381-0-7
14. William Simon, Vermilion Catholic 381-3-2
15. Dazavian Maze, Abbeville 381-3-5
Rushing
1. Jaden Celestine, Comeaux 56 carries, 650 yards, eight TDs
2. Hugo Morales, Delcambre 45 carries, 567 yards, six TDs
3. Caiden Bellard, Lafayette Christian 61-485-4
4. Troy Kennerson, Acadiana 55-445-4
5. Jarrison Reese, Church Point 38-387-6
6. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian 35-341-4
7. Xzaban Williams, Lafayette 36-341-4
8. Nathan Diggs, St. Edmund 35-340-5
9. Ke'Von Johnson, Northwest 31-320-6
10. Joachim Bourgeois, Notre Dame 48-318-3
11. Jahlil Charles, Erath 33-300-1
12. Aiden Bourque, Erath 40-292-6
13. Justin Williams, Southside 63-289-5
14. Chace Dugas, Northside 49-240-5
15. William Simon, Vermilion Catholic 47-239-5
Receiving
1. Chantz Babineaux, Carencro 21 catches, 370 yards, two TDs
2. Andrew Viator, Teurlings Catholic 10-321-5
3. Christian Breaux, St. Thomas More 19-321-5
4. Hudson Simon, St. Edmund 11-305-4
5. Maurice Marcel, Opelousas Catholic 11-264-6
6. Max Smith, St. Edmund 7-257-2
7. Javonte Broussard, Northside 10-257-1
8. Cayden Lancelin, Westgate 10-254-2
9. Brayden Allen, Lafayette Christian 15-228-3
9. Roderick Tezeno, Opelousas Catholic 15-228-4
11. Jacourey Duhon, Lafayette Renaissance 14-219-5
12.. Cameron Samuels, Abbeville 13-213-3
13. Jackilon Roberson, Westgate 11-211-1
14. Reginald Lavergne, Northwest 8-200-1
15. A.J. Price, Teurlings Catholic 11-187-2
