St. Thomas More vs. John Curtis: Live score, updates of Louisiana boys basketball Division I select semifinal

Thursday's action at the Louisiana high school boys basketball state tournament tips off at 1 p.m. at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles with No. 3 St. Thomas More (27-4) facing seventh-seeded John Curtis Christian (24-6).
Pregame
Seven-time state champion St. Thomas More, which finished as runner-up to Liberty last season, is seeking its first title since 2021, when the Cougars won a fourth straight crown. Coach Danny Broussard, who earned his 1,000th career win in the 2019-20 season, was selected to coach the West at the upcoming McDonald's All-American Game.
The defensive-oriented Cougars have one player averaging in double figures: 6-foot-4 senior forward Grayson Roy (10 points per game). The starting five includes senior forwards Elijah Guidry and Bo Couvillon and senior guards John Luke Bourque and Trenton Potier.
STM defeated No. 11 Huntington (53-50) in the quarterfinals on a half-court buzzer-beater by junior Xarian Babineaux. The Cougars eliminated No. 14 Tioga in the regional round (58-37). Babineaux (6 pgg) is part of a deep bench that includes Matthew Cook, Eli Deats and Chase Jones.
John Curtis, coached by former player Biko Paris, is making its first appearance at the state tournament as a Class 5A program. The Patriots knocked off Catholic League rival No. 10 Archbishop Rummel (57-39) and No. 2 Catholic-Baton Rouge (55-51) in their quest to win a second state title.
The Patriots start five nonseniors: junior guard Autrail Manning, junior forward Hayden Joseph, sophomore guards Zavion Shepherd and Marlin Johnson, and freshman guard/forward Jarvis Stevenson. Manning, who is ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN, was the District 9-5A MVP. Shepherd scored 23 points in the quarterfinals.
First quarter
