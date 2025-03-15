St. Thomas More vs. St. Augustine: Live score, updates of Louisiana Division I select boys basketball championship
St. Thomas More and St. Augustine have each won seven Louisiana high school boys basketball state championships. Either the third-seeded Cougars or No. 4 Purple Knights will earn an eighth crown when the Division I select powers meet for the state title at noon Saturday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Pregame
St. Thomas More (28-4) won its previous two playoff games with buzzer-beating shots. Junior Xarian Babineaux hit the game-winner in the quarterfinals against No. 11 Huntington. Senior John Luke Bourque, who sank a baseline jumper to push the Cougars to a 46-44 win over No. 7 John Curtis Christian in the semifinals Thursday, shot a perfect 5 for 5 from the field en route to scoring 15 points.
The Cougars, whose overall record including games against out-of-state competition is 32-5, have topped the 30-win threshold 18 times during coach Danny Broussard's tenure, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate. STM last won a title in 2022 and finished as runner-up to Liberty last season.
STM starts an all-senior lineup of Elijah Guidry, Grayson Roy, Bo Couvillon, Trenton Potier and Bourque. Roy (6-foot-4) leads the team in scoring with an average of 10 points per game. Bourque and Guidry are excellent defenders for a team that has held opponents to 39.5 points per game.
St. Augustine (29-4) is making its first appearance in the final since 2021, when the Purple Knights downed Scotlandville. St. Augustine outscored top-seeded Liberty 19-9 in the fourth quarter of a 43-41 semifinal win Wednesday.
Six players scored 5-to-12 points for St. Augustine, which shot 70% from the field (17 of 24). Senior center Brayden Boyd (6-for-6), who finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, and sophomore guard Aaron Miles (4 for 4 FG, nine points) didn't miss a shot. Miles leads the team in scoring (13 points per game). Senior Jakobe Shepeard averages 12 points and six rebounds.
The Purple Knights have nine seniors, including guards Kolbin Jefferson and Tye Williams, who combine to score an average of 10 points per game. Each posted five points in the semifinals with Jefferson dishing out five assists.
Follow this post for live updates.
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game begins.)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App