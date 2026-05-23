Easton Royal Breaks 46-Year Louisiana Record, Strengthens Case as Nation’s Ultimate 5-Star Two-Sport Star

Brother Martin star Easton Royal is already one of the most coveted football recruits in the country. Now, the Louisiana speedster is proving he belongs among the nation’s elite track athletes, too.

Royal delivered one of the biggest sprint performances of the 2026 high school outdoor season when he blasted a wind-legal 10.17 seconds in the 100 meters at the LHSAA Outdoor Championships, breaking a Louisiana state record that had stood for 46 years after a rain delay nonetheless.

The performance instantly elevated the Texas Longhorns commit into rare company nationally.

Royal’s 10.17 currently ranks No. 7 in the United States among all high school boys this season and trails only a loaded group of nationally recognized sprint stars that includes Camden Capehart (10.02), Tate Taylor (10.04), Jake Odey-Jordan (10.07), Zamari Sanders (10.08), Dillon Mitchell (10.10) and Karonte’ Cunningham (10.15).

What makes Royal’s emergence even more impressive is the fact that he is simultaneously one of the top football recruits in America.

According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Royal is rated as a five-star prospect, the No. 8 overall player nationally in the Class of 2027, the No. 2 wide receiver in the country and the No. 1 overall player in Louisiana. The 5-foot-11.5, 200-pound receiver committed to Texas in November 2025 over offers from LSU, Tennessee, Ohio State and dozens of major Power Four programs.

Now, his verified track speed is only strengthening the argument that he may be one of the nation’s premier two-sport stars.

Royal’s rise on the track has been dramatic over the past year. As a sophomore in 2025, he posted a season-best 10.38 in the 100 meters and placed second at state finals. This spring, he dropped that mark all the way to 10.17, a massive improvement at the elite high school sprint level.

The junior also owns a wind-legal 10.18 and 10.26 this season, showing the state-record performance was no fluke.

His dominance extends well beyond the 100 meters.

Royal has also clocked a personal-best 20.82 in the 200 meters this season, another nationally competitive mark that showcases his top-end speed and sprint endurance. That time currently ranks among the top 25 in the country for the Class of 2027.

He has additionally helped power Brother Martin’s relay success, running on a 4x100-meter relay squad that recorded a season-best 41.06.

For football evaluators, the track numbers validate what already appears on film every Friday night.

Royal combines SEC-ready physicality with elite burst and acceleration. Most sprinters capable of running 10.1-level times typically carry far lighter frames, making Royal’s combination of speed and strength especially unique.

That athletic profile has turned him into one of the most dangerous playmakers in high school football.

The crossover between elite sprinting and football excellence has long existed at the highest levels of the sport. Speed remains one of the most coveted traits for college recruiters and NFL scouts, particularly at wide receiver. But Royal is separating himself from many football-track athletes because he is not simply fast “for a football player.”

He is one of the fastest pure sprinters in the country, period.

His performance also came under difficult circumstances after rain delays threatened to disrupt the state meet. Instead of slowing down, Royal delivered the fastest time ever recorded by a Louisiana high school athlete.

And with another full season remaining before graduation, there is still room for him to climb even higher nationally. Unfortunately for Louisiana track fans, this could very well be Royal’s final high school track season, as many elite dual-sport athletes now graduate early and enroll at powerhouse football programs ahead of the spring semester. And considering a player with Royal’s résumé — a five-star football recruit and one of the fastest pure sprinters in America — could potentially command anywhere from mid-six figures to even $1 million-plus in NIL opportunities before ever stepping on campus, few could blame him for making that decision.