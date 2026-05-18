Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (5/18/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for May 11-17. Voting closes on Sunday, May 24 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Brooks Barker, sr., Salem Hills (Utah) soccer

Barker netted consecutive hat tricks in the Class 5A state second round and quarterfinals.

2. Camden Capehart, sr., Winnsboro (Texas) track

Capehart, a Mississippi State football signee, won the 100 meters at the Class 3A state championships with a time of 10.02 seconds, the seventh-fastest wind-legal time in U.S. history. Capehart also won the 200 with a wind-aided time of 20.48.

3. James Fenton, so., Metuchen (New Jersey) baseball

Fenton threw a five-inning perfect game with 11 strikeouts and belted a three-run homer in a 10-0 victory over Millburn. It was the sophomore’s sixth shutout of the season.

4. Christian Gaskins, so., Edwin O. Smith (Connecticut) track

Gaskins won the high jump at the Greater Manchester championships with a clearance of 7 feet, 1 inch. He is one of eight boys nationally to clear 7-1 this season.

5. Tristan Glover, sr., East Lyme (Connecticut) baseball

Glover struck out 14, walked two and didn’t surrender a hit in a 7-0 victory over Killingly.

6. Blake Hamilton, sr., sr., Katy Tompkins (Texas) track

Hamilton shattered the national all-conditions record in the 200 with a wind-aided time of 19.86 at the 6A state championships.

7. Joshua Harel, sr., Notre Dame Sherman Oaks (California) track

Harel broke his own school record with a 7-1 clearance in the high jump at the Southern Section Finals.

8. Brayden Harris, sr., St. Johns Country Day School (Florida) baseball

Harris, a Florida State signee, threw a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one earned run allowed as St. Johns Country Day claimed the Class 1A title with a 6-2 victory over Orangewood Christian.

9. Henry Mann, sr., Newport Harbor (California) baseball

Mann went 4 for 4 with a home run in a 15-1 rout of Trabuco Hills.

10. Joshua Martinez, sr., Thomas R. Proctor (New York) baseball

Martinez, a Stetson signee, fanned 15 and didn’t allow a hit in a 9-0 shutout of Holland Patent.

11. Jay Mcdonald, jr., Summit (Colorado) track

Mcdonald set a new Class 4A state meet record in the 800 with a winning time of 1:48.64. The time ranks third in the country this spring.

12. Dillon Mitchell, so., C.E. King (Texas) track

Mitchell dusted the field in the 100 at the 6A state championships with a wind-aided time of 9.92 seconds, the fourth-fastest all-conditions time in U.S. history.

13. Andre Owens, sr., Santa Margarita (California) baseball

Owens, an Oklahoma State signee, belted three of his team’s eight home runs in a 19-1 win over Rancho Christian.

14. Alan Parra, jr., Linden (New Jersey) baseball

Parra threw a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and hit an inside-the-park homer at the plate in a 14-0 shutout of Perth Amboy.

15. Asi Rigby, jr., Windsor (Colorado) baseball

Rigby struck out 15 and didn’t allow a hit as Windsor blanked Poudre, 2-0.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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