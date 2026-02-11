CIF-SS Basketball Wrap-Up: 'February Frenzy', It's Playoff Pick 'Em Time!
Welcome to the 'CIF Southern Section Basketball Wrap-Up'.
Every week, High School on SI senior reporter Tarek Fattal will recap the CIF Southern Section's best basketball performances, notable headlines and scores. This week's edition kicks off the final third of the high school basketball season: the playoffs.
During the playoffs, High School On SI provides the closest thing to college basketball's 'March Madness' with a high school's 'February Frenzy', which allows you to predict the winners of playoff brackets in boys and girls basketball. Fill out the bracket and see how your bracket stacks up against others by keeping tabs on the leaderboard. (PICK 'EM)
This week's wrap-up is highlighted by the playoff brackets anchored by the 12-team Open Division (in boys and girls), Player of the YeaThe CIF Southern Section announced the 2025-26 playoff divisions and pairings for boys and girls high school basketball Saturday afternoon.r watchlist, and the final computer rankings for the 2025-26 season -- along with the final regular season expert Top 25 rankings.
PLAYOFF BRACKETS
The CIF Southern Section announced the 2025-26 playoff divisions and pairings for boys and girls high school basketball Saturday afternoon.
There are 10 playoff divisions in boys and girls'. There's the Open Division then Divisions 1 through 9. This year's Open Division has 12 teams in it comprised of four pools of three. After pool play, teams will compete in bracket-style play to advance to in the tournament or compete for a CIF State playoff berth.
Tarek Fattal hosted a bracket reveal show:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR WATCHLIST
Some of the biggest names in high school basketball are in the running to be named High School On SI's Player of the Year for the CIF Southern Section.
High School On SI will name a Player of the Year, along with other yearly awards from the 2025-26 season in March once the season concludes. In years past, High School On SIhas given awards for the following: Player, Offensive, Defensive, Breakout, Freshman and Coach of the Year.
FINAL COMPUTER RANKINGS
The computer rankings were released once a week. Based on results, teams would simply rise or drop. The final placement of teams helps to determine which playoff division they'll compete in.
Here are the final computer rankings: BOYS | GIRLS
CIF Southern Section assistant commissioner Jerry De Fabiis says that changes to the computer system could come in the near future. (STORY)
FINAL TOP 25 EXPERT RANKINGS
Sierra Canyon stayed at No. 1 the entire season in boys basketball. Ontario Christian did the same in the girls. The two will be favorites to win the Open Division in their respective postseasons.
Here are the final Top 25 expert rankings for the 2025-26 regular season.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: