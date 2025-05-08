Top 25 Louisiana high school baseball state rankings (5/8/2025)
Six schools make their debut this week in the Louisiana high school baseball rankings.
The Division I nonselect playoffs have been as good or better than expected. Two of four quarterfinal series went to three games with the final game decided by one run.
In Division II select, No. 5 Vandebilt Catholic, No. 6 Archbishop Hannan and No. 7 E.D.. White won on the road against higher seeds in the quarterfinals. Either Hannan or E.D. White will meet the Teurlings Catholic/Vandebilt Catholic winner. Top-seeded Teurlings Catholic has incredible pitching depth.
Catholic-Baton Rouge, Live Oak and Barbe are ranked nationally this week at Nos. 12, 13 and 17.
Top 25 Louisiana high school baseball rankings
1. Catholic-Baton Rouge (33-5)
Previous rank: 1
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division I select)
Edward Henriquez doubled in the eighth inning with the bases loaded in a 7-5 win over No. 8-seeded John Curtis to end the Patriots' season for the fourth straight year, according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate. The Bears beat Curtis in Game 1 of the quarterfinal series 4-0 as Lucas Lawrence threw a complete game four-hitter. He homered in Game 2.
Next: vs. No. 4-seeded St. Thomas More (26-8)
2. Live Oak (30-6)
Previous rank: 2
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division I nonselect)
After dropping Game 1 to No. 8-seeded Northshore 5-0, the Eagles responded with 8-0 and 3-2 wins to advance to the semifinals. In Game 3, a deja vu moment ensued for catcher Cooper Smith, who hit a walk-off homer with Live Oak trailing 2-1 in the seventh inning. Smith did the same thing in a district game vs. Dutchtown. He also doubled and scored two runs. Left-hander Zant Gurney threw a five-hit shutout with five strikeouts in Game 2. Cal Cassard doubled and drove in three runs.
Next: vs. No. 5-seeded Benton (35-4)
3. Barbe (34-4)
Previous rank: 3
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division I nonselect)
Continuing to rely on its dominant left-handed pitching, Barbe blanked No. 10-seeded Dutchtown by scores of 2-0 and 4-0. Jairus Miller threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts in Game 2. Catcher Presley Courville had three hits. Designated hitter J.D. Alexander had two hits with a home run. Lawton Littleton pitched a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts in Game 1. Alexander homered again, and Brecken Bordelon had an RBI triple.
Next: vs. No. 11-seeded Sam Houston (31-7)
4. Brother Martin (29-6)
Previous rank: 4
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division I select)
Blaise Tingstrom allowed two hits over 5.2 innings, and Bronson Leaumont tripled and scored in a 2-0 win over No. 11-seeded Ponchatoula, according to Darrell Williams of The New Orleans Advocate. The Crusaders won Game 1 of the series, 8-2. Nolan Amato picked up the save in Game 2. Brother Martin advances to face Holy Cross, which finished second to the Crusaders in the Catholic League. Holy Cross was 17-0 when Brother Martin handed the Tigers their first loss, 7-1. Cole Navarro struck out seven and drove in a run, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports. Arizona State recruit Ryan Darrah was 4-for-4. The Crusaders are 12-1 since their first meeting with Holy Cross.
Next: at No. 2-seeded Holy Cross (31-4)
5. Teurlings Catholic (30-4)
Previous rank: 5
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division II select)
The defending champions have outscored playoff opponents, 46-6. The Rebels swept No. 8-seeded Archbishop Shaw in the quarterfinals. Will Power, Brant Badeaux and Jack Purser doubled in a 7-1 win over the Eagles in Game 1. Power, a shortstop, had two hits and three RBIs. Purser drove in four runs on two hits in a 15-2 win in Game 2. Power, who had two hits and two RBIs, scored three runs. Jace Garber didn't allow a hit in 3.1 innings pitched.
Next: vs. No. 5-seeded Vandebilt Catholic (26-12)
6. Covenant Christian (35-0)
Previous rank: 7
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division IV select)
The Lions defeated No. 16 St. Martin's Episcopal in the regional round, 4-0. Designated hitter Brennan Champagne and outfielder Nate Loupe each collected two hits. Champagne doubled with an RBI. Shortstop Mason Carter, the leadoff hitter, stroked a home run in the first inning. Owen Trosclair allowed one hit over 5.2 innings. Mason Dudek threw 1.1 perfect innings of relief. The Lions welcome No. 8-seeded St. Frederick and pitcher Aiden Melna, a Hinds Community CC signee, to the Houma region for the quarterfinals. Melna reportedly has an ERA in the 0.50 range.
Next: vs. No. 8-seeded St. Frederick (19-12)
7. Holy Cross (31-4)
Previous rank: 8
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division I select)
Catcher Colton Gerretts drove in three runs on two hits out of the nine-hole in a 12-1 win over No. 10-seeded Acadiana, according to Andrew Valenti of The New Orleans Advocate. Wiill Andrade pitched all five innings, striking out eight. The Tigers defeated Acadiana in Game 2 of the quarterfinal series, 13-3. Andrade, playing third base, drove in a run and scored twice. Greg Ruiz (triple) had two hits and scored three runs.
Next: vs. No. 3-seeded Brother Martin (29-6)
8. Sam Houston (31-7)
Previous rank: 9
Playoff seed: No. 11 (Division I nonselect)
By scores of 4-0 and 4-2, the Broncos ended No. 19-seeded Slidell's season. Owen Galley threw a complete game four-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks in Game 1. Carson Christ doubled in a run, and Haden Peshoff tripled in another in the third inning. Cole Flanagan struck out eight in Game 2, surrendering two hits and no earned runs. He also brought in a run with a sacrifice bunt.
Next: at No. 2 Barbe (34-4) - Sam Houston's Facebook page urged fans to arrive early for the best of three semifinal series. Barbe won the regular season District 3-5A series against the Broncos by scores of 1-0 and 5-1.
9. St. Thomas More (26-8)
Previous rank: 11
Playoff seed: No. 4 (Division I select)
Junior Noah Gauthier pitched a complete game in a 5-0 Game 3 win over No. 5-seeded Jesuit in the quarterfinals in Lafayette. Riley Rowell, who hit a two-run homer, was the winning pitcher in a 2-1 victory in Game 1. The senior allowed five hits with four strikeouts over 6.1 innings. Hard-throwing Jacob Froehlich worked the final 2/3 of the seventh for a save. Andrew Carriere had three hits with a double (RBI).
Next: at No. 1 Catholic-Baton Rouge (33-5)
10. Benton (35-4)
Previous rank: 12
Playoff seed: No. 5 (Division I nonselect)
After dropping Game 1 to No. 20-seeded Sulphur, the Tigers won the next two, 4-3 and 1-0. Tanner Webb pitched a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts and no walks. Outfielder Hayden Millen drove in the only run. Catcher Griffin Sibley had three hits and three RBIs with a double and a home run in Game 2. Colton Birdsong doubled and tripled. Kade Bryant and Jax Prewitt combined on a three-hitter with five strikeouts.
Next: at No. 1-seeded Live Oak (30-6)
11. Brusly (31-5)
Previous rank: 18
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division II nonselect)
The Panthers swept No. 9-seeded North Vermilion by scores of 7-2 and 3-2. Aubrey St. Angelo allowed two runs and six hits over six innings with three strikeouts in Game 2. Brayden Ray threw a complete game five-hitter in Game 1. St. Angelo drove in a run.
Next: vs. No. 4-seeded West Ouachita (26-10)
12. University Lab (25-9)
Previous rank: 20
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division III select)
Brody Mayeaux and Grant Vollmer combined on a seven-hitter in an 11-1 win over No. 7-seeded Calvary Baptist. Vollmer struck out four in four innings of relief. Jake McCann hit a home run and had two RBIs. Grant Sunstrom struck out six in a 10-2 win over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the series. McCann doubled and drove in two runs.
Next: vs. No. 3-seeded Pope John Paul II (26-8)
13. Northshore (33-7)
Previous rank: 13
Season omplete (No. 8 seed, Division I nonselect)
At top-seeded Live Oak, the Panthers led in the seventh inning of Game 3 before losing 3-2 on a walk-off homer. Carson Malasovich (12-0) pitched a five-hit shutout with no walks and four strikeouts in a 5-0 win in Game 1. Connor Smith and Brody Dukes were named to Northshore Prep Report's All-Hitting Team. Each batted for a .364 average.
14. Catholic New Iberia (22-10)
Previous rank: 21
Playoff seed: No. 4 (Division III select)
J.D. Hidalgo won a game in relief in extra innings and pitched a complete game in the rubber contest of a series against fifth-seeded St. Louis Catholic. After the Panthers lost Game 1 10-3, Lane Fenske and Hidalgo (8-1) combined on a four-hitter in a 2-1 win in Game 2. Fenske struck out 10 over 7.1 innings. Joseph Trappey drove in the winning run. Catholic NI gets to host in the semis after top-seeded Parkview Baptist was eliminated by No. 9-seeded Dunham.
Next: vs. No. 9-seeded Dunham (20-19)
15. Lutcher (27-12)
Previous rank: 23
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division II nonselect)
Lutcher won two of three vs. No. 6-seeded Rayne. Cameron DeRoche threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk in a 5-0 win in Game 1. Starting pitcher Bryson Keller had two hits and three RBIs in a 15-8 win in Game 3.
Next: at No. 2-seeded North DeSoto (25-12)
16. Pope John Paul II (26-8)
Previous rank: 24
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division III select)
The Jaguars swept No. 6-seeded Episcopal, 6-1 and 8-0. Blaze Rodriguez (.471 batting average) and Trey Dieudonne (.357) were named to Northshore Prep Report's All-Hitting Team. Caden Amie (7-0, 0.83 ERA, 72 K in 50.1 IP) was named to the Pitching Team.
Next: at No. 2-seeded University Lab (25-9)
17. North DeSoto (25-12)
Previous rank: 25
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division II nonselect)
The Griffins advanced by winning two of three games against No. 7-seeded West Feliciana. Bryant Lacour doubled and drove in three runs on two hits in the 8-7 win in Game 3. All games were decided by one run. Designated hitter Miller Warren homered and knocked in two runs in a 6-5 win in Game 1.
Next: vs. No. 3-seeded Lutcher (27-12)
18. Erath (23-11)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division III nonselect)
The Bobcats have outscored postseason opponents, 42-2. Talan Landry and Seth Leger pitched shutouts in 9-0 and 10-0 wins over No. 7-seeded Jena in the quarterfinals. Landry threw a two-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks. Leger pitched a three-hitter with six strikeouts in the run-rule game, which was shortened to six innings.
Next: vs. No. 3-seeded South Beauregard (24-10)
19. Dunham (20-19)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Playoff seed: No. 9 (Division III select)
The Tigers won two of three games at top-seeded Parkview Baptist. Hopelond Eldridge hit a two-run single in a 4-1 win in Game 3, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Gavin Blanton and Josh Lim were the pitchers. Dunham won Game 1 3-2 and lost Game 2, 13-2.
Next: at No. 4-seeded Catholic New Iberia (22-10)
20. Parkview Baptist (31-8)
Previous rank: 6
Season complete (No. 1 seed, Division III select)
The Eagles were eliminated in three games by No. 9-seeded Dunham. Cade Durbin threw a two-hitter over five innings with five strikeouts in a 13-2 win in Game 2. Riley Allain hit a two-run homer. Henry Beckers drove in two runs on three hits.
21. Sterlington (30-7)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division III nonselect)
Following a 1-0 loss to No. 9-seeded French Settlement in Game 1, Sterlington won the next games, 6-4 and 12-8. Starting pitcher Miller Sheets doubled and homered with four RBIs in Game 3.
Next: vs. No. 4-seeded Westlake (26-10)
22. Opelousas Catholic (21-11)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division IV select)
The Vikings joins Sterlington and Erath as programs to make re-entry into the rankings. Opelousas Catholic defeated district rival No. 14-seeded Sacred Heart in the regional round, 8-4. Carter Stelly had two hits and two RBIs. Braylin Harris also drove in two runs. Lane Dugas got the win while pitching 1.2 innings of relief. Stelly (2 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K) held Sacred Heart scoreless to get the save.
Next: vs. No. 11-seeded Riverside (20-11) in the quarterfinals (single game).
23. Sulphur (21-20)
Previous rank: 17
Season complete (No. 20 seed, Division I nonselect)
The Tors won Game 1 at No. 5-seeded Benton before two close losses (1-0 and 4-3) in the quarterfinal series. Carter Wilson hit a two-run single in the first inning of the 10-4 win. He was also the winning pitcher. Catcher Brodie DePriest drove in three runs on two hits.
24. Archbishop Hannan (23-14)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Playoff seed: No. 6 (Division II select)
The Hawks swept No. 3-seeded Loyola College Prep in Shreveport, 8-0 and 3-2. Owen Stempel has a 5-1 record with 66 K in 43.2 innings pitched and a 1.12 ERA, according to Northshore Prep Report.
Next: vs. No. 7-seeded E.D. White (19-18)
25. E.D. White (19-18)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Playoff seed: No. 7 (Division II select)
The Cardinals swept No. 2-seeded St. Charles, 5-1 and 3-2. Owen Blanchard and Grant Kilpatrick have thrown most of the postseason innings, according to Northshore Prep Report. Grant Barbera has been a stopper out of the bullpen.
Next: at No. 6-seeded Archbishop Hannan (23-14),
Dropped out: No. 10 Dutchtown, No. 14 Slidell, No. 15 Jesuit, No. 16 John Curtis, No. 19 West Monroe, No. 22 Walker
