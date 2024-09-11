Top 25 Louisiana high school football rankings (9/11/2024)
Weather wreaked havoc in Week 1 due to a several-day deluge of storms. That will be the case again as Hurricane Francine is forecast to hit the Louisiana coastline Wednesday.
Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you. Stay Safe!
Here, now, is this week’s SBLive Louisiana Top 25 rankings.
Note: We will begin listing each school's power ranking and division in coming weeks.
1. Calvary Baptist, 1-0 (previous rank: 1)
The Cavaliers defeated Oak Grove, 62-41. Abram Wardell completed 23-of-29 passes for 417 yards and seven TDs. Louisiana Tech commit Kolby Thomas caught eight passes for 138 yards and three TDs. Kaleb Tucker added four receptions for 99 yards.
Texas running back commit James Simon rushed for 255 yards on 19 carries with a TD and caught six passes for 106 yards and two TDs. Air Force commit Julius Moss ran for a score.
This week's game with Westgate was canceled due to Hurricane Francine. Neville, which was scheduled to face Southside, will travel to Calvary Baptist instead.
2. Ruston, 1-0 (previous rank: 2)
The Bearcats defeated No. 9 Acadiana, 35-27. Tulane commit Joshua Brantley passed for 192 yards and two TDs and rushed for 159 yards and two more scores, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader. Joran Parker caught a 50-yard TD pass. Jordan Hayes' eight-yard run provided the game's first points.
This week, the Bearcats are at home against Cabot (Ark.), which is 1-1.
3. Edna Karr, 1-0 (previous rank: 4)
The Cougars defeated No. 10 Archbishop Shaw, 48-21. Junior quarterback John Johnson threw three TD passes, according to Matt Sims of Crescent City Sports. TaRon Francis returned a punt for an 84-yard TD. Bryant Sanchez and Tre Garrison combined for three scoring runs.
This week's scheduled game at Opelousas was canceled.
4. University Lab, 1-0 (previous rank: 5)
The Cubs defeated Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, 3-0, in a game moved to 9 a.m. Saturday that John Eads of WAFB-TV called "The Baton Rouge Mud Bowl." Mason Melancon kicked the game-winning field goal after a fourth down penalty. Star defensive lineman Lamar Brown stuffed a Woodlawn ballcarrier on fourth down near the goal line to preserve the shutout.
This week, the Cubs are at home against No. 24 Archbishop Rummel (1-0).
5. Westgate, 1-0 (previous rank: 6)
The Tigers defeated Lake Charles College Prep, 31-29. Jaboree Antoine completed 7-of-12 passes for 144 yards and two TDs and rushed for 54 yards on 11 carries. Tavias Gordon carried 22 times for 219 yards and two TDs. Bryant Leon caught five passes for 132 yards and two TDs, according to statistician Aaron Comeaux.
This week's game at Calvary Baptist was canceled due to Hurricane Francine.
6. St. Thomas More, 1-0 (previous rank: 7)
The Cougars defeated No. 25 Carencro, 21-20. Brian Broussard turned away receiver Chantz Babineaux at the sideline on a potential game-winning two-point conversion pass with less than a minute remaining. Earlier, Broussard intercepted four passes.
Cole Bergeron completed 8-of-22 passes for 56 yards, including a 10-yard TD pass to tight end Aiden Falgout. Bergeron ran for a score. Tailback Gabe Mocek ran for 81 yards on 23 carries.
This week, the Cougars host No. 7 Catholic-Baton Rouge (1-0).
7. Catholic-Baton Rouge, 1-0 (previous rank: 8)
The Bears defeated No. 15 Destrehan, 23-20. Sam Norman had an interception that gave the Bears the needed momentum to snap Destrehan's lengthy winning streak, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate.
Amari Clayton had a catch to set up the winning TD from sophomore tailback Jayden Miles, who finished with 114 yards on 24 carries with two scores.
This week, the Bears play at No. 6 St. Thomas More (1-0).
8. Cecilia, 1-0 (previous rank: 12)
The Bulldogs defeated St. Martinville, 40-8. Quarterback Diesel Solari's 66-yard TD on third down got the scoring started early in the first quarter. The senior tacked on two more first half TDs, while linebacker Ben Theriot and safety Brent Gordon forced fumbles.
For anyone worried if the Bulldogs would be able to continue stealing possessions with onside kicks after Jonathan Boudreaux graduated, they got one last week.
This week, the Bulldogs are at home versus St. Amant (0-1).
9. Neville, 1-0 (previous rank: 13)
The Tigers defeated No. 21 Evangel Christian, 42-24. Parker Robinson threw a TD pass to Trendan Dumas for a 28-17 halftime lead. Jaylon Nichols ran for 165 yards on 22 carries with three TDs. Robinson opened the scoring with a 28-yard pass to Kaleb Vaughn.
This week, the Tigers return to Shreveport, this time taking on No. 1 Calvary Baptist (1-0).
10. Alexandria, 1-0 (previous rank: 14)
The Trojans defeated West Feliciana, 44-7. Darius Washington returned a kick for a touchdown. LSU commit JT Lindsey rushed for 178 yards on 14 carries with a TD, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all. Lindsey added a receiving TD.
Quarterbacks Karsen Sellers and Max Gassiott were a combined 10-for-12 passing for 134 yards and four TDs.
This week, the Trojans are at Union Parish (0-1).
11. Acadiana, 0-1 (previous rank: 9)
The Rams lost to No. 2 Ruston, 35-27. Jonah Gauthier rushed for over 100 yards on 19 carries with three TDs. No other details were available.
This week, the Rams are at home against No. 12 Zachary (1-0).
12. Zachary, 1-0 (previous rank: 16)
The Broncos defeated Plaquemine, 49-14. Caleb Gonzales completed 15-of-25 passes for 223 yards and three TDs as Zachary led at the half, 35-7, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Da’vekio Ruffin ran for 85 yards on nine carries with two TDs. Kristion Brooks, Jaiden Cockerham and Trey Chaney had TD grabs.
This week, Zachary is at No. 11 Acadiana (0-1).
13. Mandeville, 1-0 (previous rank: 17)
The Skippers defeated Salmen, 42-14. Duke commit Nate Sheppard ran for 150 yards on 18 carries with three TDs and returned an interception for a TD, according to Joseph Halm of The St. Tammany Farmer.
QB Ben Hendricks rushed for 52 yards on five carries with a TD. Isaiah Baham gained 41 yards on two carries with a score. The Skippers' defense held Salmen to 19 yards rushing.
This week, the Skippers are at home vs. Madison Prep (0-1).
14. John Curtis Christian, 0-1 (previous rank: 11)
The Patriots lost to Rabun Gap (Georgia), 27-12. John Curtis fumbled seven times (losing four) in the loss in a game moved to the Caesars Superdome, according to Will Peneguy of The New Orleans Advocate.
QB Reggie Johnson completed 6-of-7 passes for 70 yards and led the Patriots in rushing with 51 yards on eight carries. Drake Mason and Nate Alario (3-48) each ran for a TD.
This week, the Patriots play at Northshore (0-1).
15. Teurlings Catholic, 1-0 (last week: No. 25, tied with Carencro)
The Rebels defeated No. 3 Opelousas, 21-14. Douge Viltz rushed for 107 yards on 28 carries with two TDs and returned a kick 60 yards. Cason Evans ran for 51 yards on six carries. QB Alex Munoz ran for 36 yards on seven carries with a TD.
This week, the Rebels are at home against Sam Houston (1-0).
16. Opelousas, 0-1 (previous rank: 3)
The Tigers lost to No. 25 Teurlings Catholic, 21-14. D'Shaun Ford ran for 150 yards on 24 carries with a TD. Zack Malveaux rushed for 69 yards on 13 carries with a TD and completed 3-of-7 passes for 34 yards.
This week's game vs. Edna Karr was canceled.
17. Destrehan, 0-1 (previous rank: 15)
The Wildcats lost to No. 8 Catholic-Baton Rouge, 23-20. Jackson Fields threw a TD pass to Jabari Mack, Jhase Thomas ran for a score, and Fields plunged into the end zone for a score, according to Ryan Arena of The Herald Guide.
It was Destrehan's first regular season loss in more three years.
This week, the Wildcats are home against Bonnabel (1-0).
18. North DeSoto, 1-0 (previous rank: 19)
The Griffins defeated Union Parish, 33-21. Junior QB Luke Delafield, who visited Tulane the next day, completed 22-of-29 passes for 318 yards and two TDs.
Kenny Thomas rushed for 174 yards and two TDs. Cole Cory caught 11 passes for 196 yards, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y’all.
This week, the Griffins are at Center (Texas), which is 2-0.
19. Central-Baton Rouge, 1-0 (previous rank: 20)
The Wildcats defeated De La Salle, 14-3. The Central defense and special teams got active, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports, with five sacks and two blocked punts.
KD Mays and Steven Ranel, high-profile defensive recruits, both carried the ball on direct snaps with QB Jackson Firmin and RB Emmanuel Williams out with injuries. Ranel and sophomore Marvin Joseph each ran for a TD.
This week, Central is at home against Denham Springs (1-0).
20. Archibshop Shaw, 0-1 (previous rank: 10)
The Eagles lost to No. 4 Edna Karr, 48-21. Mason Wilson threw a TD pass to Gavin Richard, according to Matt Sims of Crescent City Sports. The Shaw QB had another TD pass, and Michigan commit Jasper Parker shook loose for a 65-yard TD scamper.
This week, the Eagles welcome in West Jefferson (0-1).
21. Dutchtown, 1-0 (previous rank: 22)
The Griffins defeated Madison Prep, 31-6. Corbin Roussel hit a 33-yard field goal, and the Griffins forced two quick turnovers that led to points, according to Kyle Riviere of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Christian Pierre intercepted a pass, and Hyland Rentz recovered a fumble that led to a Lekedrin Harvey TD run. QB Dylan Champagne and Laithon Riley each ran for a score.
This week, Dutchtown is at Ponchatoula (0-1).
22. St. Augustine, 1-0 (previous rank: 23)
The Purple Knights defeated McDonogh 35, 49-7. Vashaun Coulon threw three TD passes and Liondell Caston ran for two, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Freshman QB Jaelle Nobel scored on a short run.
This week, St. Aug is at East St. John (0-1).
23. Airline, 1-0 (previous rank: 24)
The Vikings defeated Barbe, 52-49. Ben Taylor completed 41-of-53 passes for 490 yards and four TDs with two interceptions. Kenny Darby caught 17 passes for 315 yards and two TDs. Jarvis Davis had 14 receptions for 120 yards and a TD.
This week, the Vikings are at home against Benton (0-1).
24. Archbishop Rummel, 1-0 (previous rank: NR)
The Raiders defeated No. 18 Lafayette Christian, 42-35. Norman Taylor ran for 176 yards and four TDs on 21 carries, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Freshman Kingsley Barconey forced a fumble that sophomore Gavin Cooper recovered to clinch the win.
This week, the Raiders are at No. 4 University Lab (1-0).
25. Lafayette Christian, 0-1 (previous rank: 18)
The Knights lost to Archbishop Rummel, 42-35. Braylon Walker passed for 315 yards and three TDs with no interceptions, according to statistician Hayden Lessard. Brayden Allen caught nine passes for 124 yards and a TD.
Walker also rushed for two scores. Jalen Noel totaled 130 yards on 18 touches with a receiving TD.
This week, the Knights are at home against Carencro (0-1).
On the Bubble: Oak Grove, Carencro, St. Paul's, Walker, E.D. White, Evangel Christian, West Monroe, Lutcher, Isidore Newman, Brother Martin, Denham Springs, John F. Kennedy, Dunham.
- Mike Coppage | @SBLive_LA