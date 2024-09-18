Top 25 Louisiana high school football rankings (9/18/2024)
Top-ranked Calvary Baptist dropped a thrilling, high-scoring game to Neville, 42-38, which immediately triggered questions as to why the Cavaliers were ranked first compared to their modest rankings in other polls, which had the Shreveport small school power around No. 20 to No. 30 overall in Louisiana.
The Cavaliers, who have enjoyed an unbelievable start to the season from quarterback Abram Wardell and receiver Kolby Thomas, had a chance to win on their final drive.
This week, the Cavs will need to avoid a letdown in a hostile atmosphere in Winnsboro at a tough Franklin Parish team. With no further ado, let's get to this week's SBLive Louisiana Top 25 rankings, with a new team at the top.
1. Ruston, 2-0 (previous rank: 2)
The Bearcats defeated Cabot (Ark.), 49-10. Sophomore Sam Hartwell played quarterback with senior Tulane commit Josh Brantley out with an injury, and he directed an offense that produced over 500 yards, according to Matt Bellinson of The Ruston Daily Leader.
Hartwell passed for two scores and ran for 50 yards and another. Tailbacks Jordan Hayes and Dylone Brooks combined for 236 yards rushing and two TDs. Senior Joran Parker caught five passes for over 100 yards and a TD, giving the senior two 100-plus yard games.
LSU cornerback commit Aidan Anding intercepted a pass, collected four tackles and had a long punt return that led to a score.
Next Up: At Longview (Texas) (2-1). The Bearcats follow this week's game against one of the Lone Star State's premier programs with another road test at Midland Legacy (Texas) and will play Stephenville (Texas) in the following week right back in Longview.
2. Edna Karr, 1-0 (previous rank: 3)
The Cougars had an open date after their game at Opelousas was canceled due to Hurricane Francine.
Next Up: Vs. McDonogh 35 (0-1). The Roneagles' Week 2 game vs. Booker T. Washington-New Orleans was also canceled.
3. Neville, 2-0 (previous rank: 9)
The Tigers defeated No. 1 Calvary Baptist, 42-38. Parker Robinson threw the game-winning TD pass to Jamarion Robinson in the fourth quarter, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen.
Robinson finished 11-of-14 passing for 148 yards and two TDs and rushed for two TDs. Kaleb Vaughn had five catches for 48 yards and a score. Jaylon Nichols and Tardashi Lemons combined for 254 yards rushing.
Next Up: Vs. Holmes County (Miss.) (3-0)
4. Catholic-Baton Rouge, 2-0 (previous rank: 8)
The Bears defeated No. 7 St. Thomas More, 18-14. Baylor Graves tossed a 38-yard TD pass to Nicholls State commit Amari Clayton with 5:02 remaining, according to Kevin Foote of The Acadiana Advocate.
Graves completed 13-of-18 passes for 133 yards and also led the Bears in rushing with 77 yards on 12 carries. Jayden Miles, the big sophomore tailback who scored the winning TD vs. Destrehan in Week 1, added 34 yards on eight carries and a score. Rylan Carter had 44 yards on 13 rushes.
Next Up: Vs. city rival No. 19 University Lab (1-1), which defeated the Bears last year.
5. Calvary Baptist, 1-1 (previous rank: 1)
The Cavaliers lost to No. 9 Neville, 42-38. On the year, senior quarterback Abram Wardell has passed for 793 yards with 13 TDs and no interceptions. He has thrown 58 TDs vs. two interceptions dating back to the beginning of his junior year.
Texas RB commit James Simon has rushed for 309 yards and a TD on 36 carries. Louisiana Tech receiver commit Kolby Thomas has been unstoppable, snatching 14 catches for 380 yards and eight TDs.
Next Up: At Franklin Parish (2-0), which is just outside the LSWA's Class 4A top 10 at No. 12.
6. Westgate, 1-0 (previous rank: 5)
The Tigers' game at Calvary Baptist was canceled. Westgate's score in Week 1 was 31-20, not the previously reported score of 31-29, according to longtime WHS supporter Brian Allen, who mentioned on Louisiana Sportsline that the Tigers had over 200 yards in penalties in the season opening win over Lake Charles College Prep.
Next Up: Vs. No. 23 Lafayette Christian (1-1)
7. Alexandria, 2-0 (previous rank: 10)
The Trojans defeated Union Parish, which was on the bubble as a team to watch, 41-12. Quarterbacks Karsen Sellers and Max Gassiott combined to complete 18-of-23 passes for 229 yards and a TD, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all. The pair of sophomore QBs each rushed for a score.
JT Lindsey and Vaughn Darbon combined for 151 yards rushing on 20 carries with three TDs. Jimmie Duncan and Darius Washington combined for 16 catches, 209 yards and a score.
Next Up: Vs. No. 16 Destrehan (1-1)
8. Acadiana, 1-1 (previous rank: 11)
The Rams defeated No. 12 Zachary, 43-28. Caden DiBetta averaged over 10 yards per carry and threw two of three completions for TDs to younger brother Collin, a sophomore who also starts in the secondary. Senior RB Jonah Gauthier ran for 265 yards and three TDs on 24 carries.
Amarion Cooper, an edge rusher, had a crucial sack that pushed back a Zachary field goal attempt that would have given the Broncos the lead. Instead, the Rams scored the game's final 21 points.
Next Up: At No. 13 St. Thomas More (1-1)
9. Archbishop Rummel, 2-0 (previous rank: 24)
The Raiders defeated No. 4 University Lab, 13-7. Quarterback Generald Buggage completed 9-of-15 passes for 144 yards and a TD and rushed for 49 yards on three carries, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports. Norman Taylor rushed for 93 yards on 22 carries with a TD. Coryan Hawkins added 49 yards on nine carries.
Next Up: Vs. No. 21 Archbishop Shaw (1-1)
10. St. Augustine, 2-0 (previous rank: 22)
The Purple Knights defeated No. 8 Cecilia, 58-34. QB Vashaun Coulon passed for four TDs and ran for two scores, according to Jerit Roser of Louisiana vs. All Y'all.
Coulon, also a baseball prospect, completed 12-of-15 passes for 297 yards and rushed for 42 yards on five carries, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.
Next Up: Vs. Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Missouri), which is 32-0 over the last three years.
11. Teurlings Catholic, 2-0 (previous rank: 15)
The Rebels defeated Sam Houston, 48-21. Senior Doug E Viltz is third in the Lafayette area in rushing (50-347, four TDs). Junior Cason Evans has rushed for 113 yards on 13 carries with two TDs as the Teurllngs Catholic offensive line has been dominant.
On defense, Chandler Hulin forced a fumble, Kaleb Daniels made numerous plays, and Noah Darby intercepted a pass in the win over Class 5A Sam Houston that saw the Rebels take a 29-0 lead in the first half.
Next Up: Vs. Notre Dame (2-0)
12. St. Thomas More, 1-1 (previous rank: 6)
The Cougars lost to No. 7 Catholic-BR, 18-14. Senior cornerback Brian Broussard intercepted a pass, his fifth of the season, before leaving the game with an injury. Senior Gabe Mocek is fourth in the Lafayette metro area with 277 yards on 48 carries and two TDs.
Next Up: Vs. No. 8 Acadiana (1-1)
13. John Curtis Christian, 1-1 (previous rank: 14)
The Patriots defeated Northshore, 27-7. According to Matt Sims of Crescent City Sports, John Curtis broke a 7-7 halftime tie with 20 unanswered points.
Kolston Martinez ran for a score and led all rushers with 94 yards on 12 carries. Five players have logged at least 10 carries on the year, led by option QB Reggie Johnson (20-116, TD) and halfback Jack Corcoran (26-107).
Next Up: An open date. The Patriots travel to Archbishop Rummel in Week 4.
14. Zachary, 1-1 (previous rank: 12)
The Broncos lost to No. 11 Acadiana, 43-28. Da'Vekio Ruffin and Nate James combined for 156 yards rushing on 21 carries with a TD. Caleb Gonzales threw a TD pass to Trey Chaney, who caught two in the Week 1 win over Plaquemine.
Next Up: Vs. Carencro (0-2)
15. Mandeville, 2-0 (previous rank: 13)
The Skippers defeated Madison Prep, 52-43. Nate Sheppard ran for four TDs in the first half as the Skippers built a 31-0 lead and hung on in the second half to win despite a brilliant performance from Madison Prep QB Tylan Johnson.
Sheppard finished with six TDs - five rushing and one receiving - according to Jason Russell of The New Orleans Advocate. QB Ben Hendricks passed for 174 yards and two TDs and rushed for 49 yards.
Next Up: At George Washington Carver (1-1)
16. Destrehan, 1-1 (previous rank: 17)
The Wildcats defeated Bonnabel on Sunday, 31-0. LSU receiver commit Phillip Wright scored on a 61-yard jet sweep, according to Ryan Arena of The St Charles Herald Guide. Wright also scored on a TD catch from A'ushai Smith, who stepped in at QB for the injured Jackson Fields.
Next Up: At No. 7 Alexandria (2-0)
17. Opelousas, 0-1 (previous rank: 16)
The Tigers' home game vs. Edna Karr was canceled due to Hurricane Francine. Tailback D'Shaun Ford ran for 150 yards on 24 carries with a TD in a Week 1 loss to Teurlings Catholic.
In recruiting news, junior defensive end/linebacker Jamarion Daugherty accepted an invitation to attend an upcoming Florida State game.
Next Up: Vs. Lake Charles College Prep (0-2), a Class 3A program with close losses to Westgate and Class 5A Barbe.
18. Central-Baton Rouge 2-0 (previous rank: 20)
The Wildcats defeated Denham Springs, 31-6. Defensive Blaysen Stoken returned an interception for a TD, according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
QB Jackson Firmin and receiver Kylen Thomas hooked up for a score after the duo missed Week 1 with injuries from an automobile accident. The defense recorded five sacks.
Next Up: Vs. Walker (2-0) in an interesting matchup of Baton Rouge area teams from different districts.
19. University Lab, 1-1 (previous rank: 4)
The Cubs lost to No. 24 Archbishop Rummel, 13-7 on Saturday. QB Emile Picarella threw a 26-yard TD pass to Lawson Dixon late in the second quarter, but the Cubs struggled to get much going on offense, finishing with 136 yards, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports.
Next Up: At No. 4 Catholic-Baton Rouge (2-0).
20. Archbishop Shaw, 1-1 (previous rank: 20)
The Eagles defeated West Jefferson, 49-0. Mason Wilson threw a 50-yard TD pass to Michigan commit Jacob Washington, who snagged the ball around the center of the field at the 32-yard line and zipped up the left sideline. Michigan running back commit Jasper Parker scored on a 15-yard run.
Next Up: At No. 9 Archbishop Rummel (2-0).
21. Dutchtown, 2-0 (previous rank: 21)
The Griffins defeated Ponchatoula, 31-13. Dylan Champagne threw a 25-yard TD pass to Rylan Mayeau, who was left uncovered as the outside receiver on the right side, and connected with Martell Rogers on a 13-yard TD toss.
Next Up: Vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge (0-1).
22. Cecilia, 1-1 (previous rank: 8)
The Bulldogs lost to No. 22 St. Augustine, 58-34. QB Diesel Solari ran for 148 yards on nine carries with three TDs in a Week 1 win over parish rival St. Martinville. The senior returned a kick 88 yards for a score, according to Jerit Roser of Louisiana vs. All Y'all. Sophomore four-star prospect Braylon Calais ran for two scores.
Next Up: Vs. Northside (1-1)
23. Lafayette Christian, 1-1 (previous rank: 25)
The Knights defeated Carencro, 38-21. Calvin "Tre" Parker's 60-yard punt return got the Knights a 7-0 lead, according to Alex Allison of Gridiron Football. QB Braylon Walker, who leads the Lafayette metro area in passing, completed 8-of-14 attempts for 110 yards and a TD. Senior Jalen Noel has rushed for 199 yards on 41 carries with a TD.
Next Up: At No. 6 Westgate (1-0). The Knights are 4-0 all-time vs. the Tigers.
24. North DeSoto, 1-1 (previous rank: 18)
The Griffins lost to Center (Texas), 35-28. The Griffins are expected to be without star receiver Cole Cory (18 catches, 245 yards) for an undetermined amount of time (injury). Junior Kenny Thomas has rushed for 348 yards on 39 carries with five TDs. Junior QB Luke Delafield has passed for 501 yards and three TDs.
Next Up: Vs. West Monroe (1-1)
25. Airline, 2-0 (previous rank: 23)
The Vikings defeated Benton, 55-28. Ben Taylor has completed nearly 80% of his throws for 764 yards and five TDs. Junior Mississippi State commit Kenny Darby has 25 catches for 404 yards and two TDs. Senior Jarvis Davis has 20 catches for 179 yards and two TDs. Senior DJ Allen leads the team in rushing (28-215, one TD).
Next: Vs. Union Parish (0-2), which is facing its third ranked opponent (lost to North DeSoto and Alexandria).
On the Bubble: Oak Grove, Dunham, Walker, John F. Kennedy, Evangel Christian, St. Charles Catholic, Lutcher, Isidore Newman, Brother Martin, St. James, Northwest, Notre Dame, Union Parish
- Mike Coppage | @SBLive_LA